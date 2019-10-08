openbase logo
osm-read

by Markus Peröbner
0.7.0 (see all)

an openstreetmap XML and PBF data parser for node.js and the browser

Documentation
Readme

osm-read - an openstreetmap XML and PBF parser for node.js and the browser

Introduction

osm-read parses openstreetmap XML and PBF files as described in http://wiki.openstreetmap.org/wiki/OSM_XML and http://wiki.openstreetmap.org/wiki/PBF_Format

Continuous Integration

Build Status

Simple Usage Example

The following code is used to parse openstreetmap XML or PBF files in a SAX parser like callback way.

var parser = osmread.parse({
    filePath: 'path/to/osm.xml',
    endDocument: function(){
        console.log('document end');
    },
    bounds: function(bounds){
        console.log('bounds: ' + JSON.stringify(bounds));
    },
    node: function(node){
        console.log('node: ' + JSON.stringify(node));
    },
    way: function(way){
        console.log('way: ' + JSON.stringify(way));
    },
    relation: function(relation){
        console.log('relation: ' + JSON.stringify(relation));
    },
    error: function(msg){
        console.log('error: ' + msg);
    }
});

// you can pause the parser
parser.pause();

// and resume it again
parser.resume();

Parse PBF in the browser

The browser bundle 'osm-read-pbf.js' provides a global variable 'pbfParser' with a 'parse' method.

Example, see also example/pbf.html:

<script src="../osm-read-pbf.js"></script>
<script>
    pbfParser.parse({
        filePath: 'test.pbf',
        endDocument: function(){
            console.log('document end');
        },
        node: function(node){
            console.log('node: ' + JSON.stringify(node));
        },
        way: function(way){
            console.log('way: ' + JSON.stringify(way));
        },
        relation: function(relation){
            console.log('relation: ' + JSON.stringify(relation));
        },
        error: function(msg){
            console.error('error: ' + msg);
            throw msg;
        }
    });
</script>

As an alternative to passing an URL in "filePath", the option "buffer" can be used to pass an already loaded ArrayBuffer object:

var buf = ... // e.g. xhr.response

pbfParser.parse({
    buffer: buf,
...

A third alternative is to let the user choose a local file using the HTML5 File API, passing the file object as "file" option:

<input type="file" id="file" accept=".pbf">
<script>
    document.getElementById("file").addEventListener("change", parse, false);

    function parse(evt) {
        var file = evt.target.files[0];

        pbfParser.parse({
            file: file,
        ...

See also example/file.html

Build

Build or update the browser bundle osm-read-pbf.js with browserify:

$ npm run browserify

To install browserify (http://browserify.org/):

$ npm install -g browserify

Parse OSM XML from URL Example

Currently you can only parse OSM data in XML from URLs. Here's an example:

osmread.parse({
    url: 'http://overpass-api.de/api/interpreter?data=node(51.93315273540566%2C7.567176818847656%2C52.000418429293326%2C7.687854766845703)%5Bhighway%3Dtraffic_signals%5D%3Bout%3B',
    format: 'xml',
    endDocument: function(){
        console.log('document end');
    },
    bounds: function(bounds){
        console.log('bounds: ' + JSON.stringify(bounds));
    },
    node: function(node){
        console.log('node: ' + JSON.stringify(node));
    },
    way: function(way){
        console.log('way: ' + JSON.stringify(way));
    },
    relation: function(relation){
        console.log('relation: ' + JSON.stringify(relation));
    },
    error: function(msg){
        console.log('error: ' + msg);
    }
});

PBF random access parser

The following code allows to create a random access openstreetmap PBF file parser:

osmread.createPbfParser({
    filePath: 'path/to/osm.pbf',
    callback: function(err, parser){
        var headers;

        if(err){
            // TODO handle error
        }

        headers = parser.findFileBlocksByBlobType('OSMHeader');

        parser.readBlock(headers[0], function(err, block){
            console.log('header block');
            console.log(block);

            parser.close(function(err){
                if(err){
                    // TODO handle error
                }
            });
        });
    }
});

Don't forget to close the parser after usage!

Version Upgrade Guide

Sometimes APIs change... they break your code but things get easier for the rest of us. I'm sorry if a version upgrade gives you some extra hours. To makes things a little less painfull you can find migration instructions in the file ChangeLog.

TODOs

XML parser:

  • parse timestamps

License

See file COPYING for details.

Contact

author: Markus Peröbner markus.peroebner@gmail.com

