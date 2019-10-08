osm-read - an openstreetmap XML and PBF parser for node.js and the browser

Introduction

osm-read parses openstreetmap XML and PBF files as described in http://wiki.openstreetmap.org/wiki/OSM_XML and http://wiki.openstreetmap.org/wiki/PBF_Format

Continuous Integration

Simple Usage Example

The following code is used to parse openstreetmap XML or PBF files in a SAX parser like callback way.

var parser = osmread.parse({ filePath : 'path/to/osm.xml' , endDocument : function ( ) { console .log( 'document end' ); }, bounds : function ( bounds ) { console .log( 'bounds: ' + JSON .stringify(bounds)); }, node : function ( node ) { console .log( 'node: ' + JSON .stringify(node)); }, way : function ( way ) { console .log( 'way: ' + JSON .stringify(way)); }, relation : function ( relation ) { console .log( 'relation: ' + JSON .stringify(relation)); }, error : function ( msg ) { console .log( 'error: ' + msg); } }); parser.pause(); parser.resume();

Parse PBF in the browser

The browser bundle 'osm-read-pbf.js' provides a global variable 'pbfParser' with a 'parse' method.

Example, see also example/pbf.html:

< script src = "../osm-read-pbf.js" > </ script > < script > pbfParser.parse({ filePath : 'test.pbf' , endDocument : function ( ) { console .log( 'document end' ); }, node : function ( node ) { console .log( 'node: ' + JSON .stringify(node)); }, way : function ( way ) { console .log( 'way: ' + JSON .stringify(way)); }, relation : function ( relation ) { console .log( 'relation: ' + JSON .stringify(relation)); }, error : function ( msg ) { console .error( 'error: ' + msg); throw msg; } }); </ script >

As an alternative to passing an URL in "filePath", the option "buffer" can be used to pass an already loaded ArrayBuffer object:

var buf = ... pbfParser.parse({ buffer : buf, ...

A third alternative is to let the user choose a local file using the HTML5 File API, passing the file object as "file" option:

< input type = "file" id = "file" accept = ".pbf" > < script > document .getElementById( "file" ).addEventListener( "change" , parse, false ); function parse ( evt ) { var file = evt.target.files[ 0 ]; pbfParser.parse({ file : file, ...

See also example/file.html

Build

Build or update the browser bundle osm-read-pbf.js with browserify:

$ npm run browserify

To install browserify (http://browserify.org/):

$ npm install -g browserify

Parse OSM XML from URL Example

Currently you can only parse OSM data in XML from URLs. Here's an example:

osmread.parse({ url : 'http://overpass-api.de/api/interpreter?data=node(51.93315273540566%2C7.567176818847656%2C52.000418429293326%2C7.687854766845703)%5Bhighway%3Dtraffic_signals%5D%3Bout%3B' , format : 'xml' , endDocument : function ( ) { console .log( 'document end' ); }, bounds : function ( bounds ) { console .log( 'bounds: ' + JSON .stringify(bounds)); }, node : function ( node ) { console .log( 'node: ' + JSON .stringify(node)); }, way : function ( way ) { console .log( 'way: ' + JSON .stringify(way)); }, relation : function ( relation ) { console .log( 'relation: ' + JSON .stringify(relation)); }, error : function ( msg ) { console .log( 'error: ' + msg); } });

PBF random access parser

The following code allows to create a random access openstreetmap PBF file parser:

osmread.createPbfParser({ filePath : 'path/to/osm.pbf' , callback : function ( err, parser ) { var headers; if (err){ } headers = parser.findFileBlocksByBlobType( 'OSMHeader' ); parser.readBlock(headers[ 0 ], function ( err, block ) { console .log( 'header block' ); console .log(block); parser.close( function ( err ) { if (err){ } }); }); } });

Don't forget to close the parser after usage!

Version Upgrade Guide

Sometimes APIs change... they break your code but things get easier for the rest of us. I'm sorry if a version upgrade gives you some extra hours. To makes things a little less painfull you can find migration instructions in the file ChangeLog.

TODOs

XML parser:

parse timestamps

License

See file COPYING for details.

author: Markus Peröbner markus.peroebner@gmail.com