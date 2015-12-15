streaming open street maps protocol buffer parser

example

First grab a pbf torrent from http://osm-torrent.torres.voyager.hr/files/rss.xml or from http://download.geofabrik.de/

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var through = require ( 'through2' ); var parseOSM = require ( 'osm-pbf-parser' ); var osm = parseOSM(); fs.createReadStream(process.argv[ 2 ]) .pipe(osm) .pipe(through.obj( function ( items, enc, next ) { items.forEach( function ( item ) { console .log( 'item=' , item); }); next(); })) ;

Then you can parse the results:

$ node parser osm.pbf | head -n15 item= { type: 'node' , id: 122321 , lat: 53.527972600000005 , lon: 10.0241143 , tags: {}, info: { version: 9 , id: 122321 , timestamp: 1329691614000 , changeset: 10735897 , uid: 349191 , user: 'glühwürmchen' } } item= { type: 'way' , id: 108 , tags: { created_by: 'Potlatch 0.8' , highway: 'living_street' , name: 'Kitzbühler Straße' , postal_code: '01217' }, refs: [ 442752 , 231712390 , 442754 ], info: { version: 5 , timestamp: 1227877069000 , changeset: 805472 , uid: 42123 , user: 'Ropino' } } item= { type: 'relation' , id: 3030 , tags: { layer: '1' , type: 'bridge' }, members: [ { type: 'way' , id: 12156789 , role: 'across' }, { type: 'way' , id: 12156793 , role: 'under' }, { type: 'way' , id: 34235338 , role: '' } ], info: { version: 3 , timestamp: 1323359077000 , changeset: 10066052 , uid: 75154 , user: 'RWR' } }

methods

var parseOSM = require ( 'osm-pbf-parser' )

var stream = parseOSM()

Return a transform parser stream that takes a binary OSM protocol buffer stream as input and produces parsed objectMode rows as output.

rows

Each row from the output stream has a row.type .

parallel processing

The module exposes BlobParser and BlobEncoder so that you distribute binary work units for parsing. See the pstats example.

install

With npm do:

npm install osm-pbf-parser

license

MIT