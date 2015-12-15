streaming open street maps protocol buffer parser
First grab a pbf torrent from http://osm-torrent.torres.voyager.hr/files/rss.xml or from http://download.geofabrik.de/
var fs = require('fs');
var through = require('through2');
var parseOSM = require('osm-pbf-parser');
var osm = parseOSM();
fs.createReadStream(process.argv[2])
.pipe(osm)
.pipe(through.obj(function (items, enc, next) {
items.forEach(function (item) {
console.log('item=', item);
});
next();
}))
;
Then you can parse the results:
$ node parser osm.pbf | head -n15
item= {
type: 'node',
id: 122321,
lat: 53.527972600000005,
lon: 10.0241143,
tags: {},
info: {
version: 9,
id: 122321,
timestamp: 1329691614000,
changeset: 10735897,
uid: 349191,
user: 'glühwürmchen'
}
}
item= {
type: 'way',
id: 108,
tags: {
created_by: 'Potlatch 0.8',
highway: 'living_street',
name: 'Kitzbühler Straße',
postal_code: '01217' },
refs: [ 442752, 231712390, 442754 ],
info: {
version: 5,
timestamp: 1227877069000,
changeset: 805472,
uid: 42123,
user: 'Ropino'
}
}
item= {
type: 'relation',
id: 3030,
tags: { layer: '1', type: 'bridge' },
members: [
{ type: 'way', id: 12156789, role: 'across' },
{ type: 'way', id: 12156793, role: 'under' },
{ type: 'way', id: 34235338, role: '' }
],
info: {
version: 3,
timestamp: 1323359077000,
changeset: 10066052,
uid: 75154,
user: 'RWR'
}
}
var parseOSM = require('osm-pbf-parser')
Return a transform parser
stream that takes a binary OSM protocol buffer
stream as input and produces parsed objectMode rows as output.
Each
row from the output stream has a
row.type.
The module exposes
BlobParser and
BlobEncoder so that you
distribute binary work units for parsing. See the
pstats example.
With npm do:
npm install osm-pbf-parser
MIT