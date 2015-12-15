openbase logo
opp

osm-pbf-parser

by James Halliday
2.3.0 (see all)

streaming open street maps protocol buffer parser

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

298

GitHub Stars

68

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

5

License

LGPL-3.0-or-later

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

osm-pbf-parser

streaming open street maps protocol buffer parser

build status

example

First grab a pbf torrent from http://osm-torrent.torres.voyager.hr/files/rss.xml or from http://download.geofabrik.de/

var fs = require('fs');
var through = require('through2');
var parseOSM = require('osm-pbf-parser');

var osm = parseOSM();
fs.createReadStream(process.argv[2])
    .pipe(osm)
    .pipe(through.obj(function (items, enc, next) {
        items.forEach(function (item) {
            console.log('item=', item);
        });
        next();
    }))
;

Then you can parse the results:

$ node parser osm.pbf | head -n15
item= {
  type: 'node',
  id: 122321,
  lat: 53.527972600000005,
  lon: 10.0241143,
  tags: {},
  info: {
     version: 9,
     id: 122321,
     timestamp: 1329691614000,
     changeset: 10735897,
     uid: 349191,
     user: 'glühwürmchen'
  }
}
item= {
  type: 'way',
  id: 108,
  tags: {
     created_by: 'Potlatch 0.8',
     highway: 'living_street',
     name: 'Kitzbühler Straße',
     postal_code: '01217' },
  refs: [ 442752, 231712390, 442754 ],
  info: {
     version: 5,
     timestamp: 1227877069000,
     changeset: 805472,
     uid: 42123,
     user: 'Ropino'
  }
}
item= {
  type: 'relation',
  id: 3030,
  tags: { layer: '1', type: 'bridge' },
  members: [
     { type: 'way', id: 12156789, role: 'across' },
     { type: 'way', id: 12156793, role: 'under' },
     { type: 'way', id: 34235338, role: '' }
  ],
  info: {
     version: 3,
     timestamp: 1323359077000,
     changeset: 10066052,
     uid: 75154,
     user: 'RWR'
  }
}

methods

var parseOSM = require('osm-pbf-parser')

var stream = parseOSM()

Return a transform parser stream that takes a binary OSM protocol buffer stream as input and produces parsed objectMode rows as output.

rows

Each row from the output stream has a row.type.

parallel processing

The module exposes BlobParser and BlobEncoder so that you distribute binary work units for parsing. See the pstats example.

install

With npm do:

npm install osm-pbf-parser

license

MIT

