Peer-to-peer OpenStreetMap API v0.6 Server
An implementation of the OpenStreetMap API v0.6 for
osm-p2p-db, a peer-to-peer OSM database. It runs on node.js or, if you are creative, also in the browser. Data is stored in a LevelUP database. There is no need to set up a database, everything you need to get started is available as a single package that you can install from npm.
osm-p2p-server is tested and working with iD Editor - it appears as identical to the standard OSM API. It should theoretically work in the future with other editors such as JOSM but
osm-p2p-server needs to use at least 64-bit ids to avoid collisions, and JOSM currently still uses 32-bit integers for some ids, such as changeset ids and version numbers.
osm-p2p-server is designed to run locally on each client. Synchronize data between clients by replicating the
osm-p2p-db database. You can implement replication over wifi, bluetooth or via USB thumb drives (examples coming soon).
This module is for developers who want to build their own OSM tools. For users who want a one-click install of
osm-p2p-server with iD Editor see Mapeo Desktop.
You will need to first install node.js
npm install osm-p2p-server
For the latest beta:
npm install osm-p2p-server@beta
usage: osm-p2p-server {OPTIONS}
-h --help Show this message
-p --port Listen on a port. Default: 5000
-d --datadir Store data in this directory. Default: ./osm-p2p.db
osm-p2p-server currently implements the following routes from the OSM API v0.6:
GET /api(/0.6)?/capabilities
GET /api/0.6/map
PUT /api/0.6/changeset/create
POST /api/0.6/changeset/:id/upload
PUT /api/0.6/changeset/:id/close
GET /api/0.6/:type(nodes|ways|relations)?:ktype(nodes|ways|relations)=:ids
GET /api/0.6/:type(node|way|relation)/:id
GET /api/0.6/:type(node|way|relation)/:id/:version
GET /api/0.6/:type(node|way|relation)/:id/history
GET /api/0.6/:type(way|relation)/:id/full
var osmrouter = require('osm-p2p-server')
Create a new OpenStreetMap
router given an
osm-p2p-db handle
osm.
Match the
req.method and
req.url and dispatch
m.fn(m, req, res) and return
the match object if there is a match, or else
null.
Return a match object
m if
method and
url can be handled by the server.
Used internally by
router.handle().
The match object for
router.match('GET', '/api/0.6/node/1234') would be:
{
params: {
type: 'node',
id: '1234',
},
splats: [],
route: '/:type(node|way|relation)/:id',
fn: [Function],
next: [Function]
}
var kosm = require('kappa-osm')
var kcore = require('kappa-core')
var level = require('level')
var raf = require('random-access-file')
var mkdirp = require('mkdirp')
mkdirp.sync('/tmp/osm-p2p/storage')
var osm = kosm({
index: level('/tmp/osm-p2p/index'),
core: kcore('/tmp/osm-p2p/core', { valueEncoding: 'json' }),
storage: function (name, cb) { cb(null, raf('/tmp/osm-p2p/storage/'+name)) }
})
var router = require('osm-p2p-server')(osm)
var http = require('http')
var server = http.createServer(function (req, res) {
if (!router.handle(req, res)) {
res.statusCode = 404
res.end('not found\n')
}
})
server.listen(5000)
then you can try a few commands with curl to make sure it's working:
$ ID=$(echo '<osm><changeset></changeset></osm>' | curl -sSNT- -X PUT \
-H content-type:text/xml http://localhost:5000/api/0.6/changeset/create)
$ echo $ID
13535672379618402612
$ echo '<osmChange version="1.0"><create><node id="-1"
changeset="'$ID'" lon="-155.0" lat="19.5" />
</create></osmChange>' | curl -sSNT- -X POST \
-H content-type:text/xml \
http://localhost:5000/api/0.6/changeset/$ID/upload; echo
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?><diffResult version="0.6" generator="obj2osm"><node old_id="-1" new_id="16799736668021112616" new_version="96c42510f431c1372d40880a42933eb38cb8d5c65be95b7ea0d1c3bcadab41bc@1"/></diffResult>
var express = require('express')
var router = require('osm-p2p-server')(osm)
var app = express()
app.use('/api/0.6', function (req, res, next) {
if (!router.handle(req, res)) next()
})
app.use(function handleError (err, req, res, next) {
if (!err) return
if (!res.headersSent) {
res.statusCode = err.status || err.statusCode || 500
res.setHeader('content-type', 'text/plain')
res.end(err.message + '\n')
} else {
next(err)
}
})
app.listen(5000, function () {
console.log('osm-p2p-server listening on port 5000!')
})
See the documentation for the OSM API v0.6 -
osm-p2p-server replicates that API as faithfully as possible.
The main differences to the OSM API v0.6 are related to the peer-to-peer architecture of
osm-p2p-server. Ids are randomly generated, rather than sequential integers. Version ids are hashes rather than integers. For more details read
osm-p2p-db Architecture.
If two users edit the same version of an entity (node|way|relation) then two versions will exist in the database.
osm-p2p-server will not return
409: Conflict if you try to modify or delete an entity which is not the most recent version, it will create a fork instead. Forks can be created if two users edit the same entity whilst disconnected and then later replicate the database.
By default
osm-p2p-server will only return the most recent 'fork', to maintain compatibility with tools that do not understand the concept of forked entities. To see all forks, append
?forks=true to the URL and if multiple forks exist the returned data will include multiple entities with the same
id, but different
version ids.
In changeset uploads (
/changeset/:id/upload), the
version property of each entity in the changeset
can be a comma-separated list of version hashes of the documents that the update will replace.
Use this to merge multiple forks into a single fork.
If something does not work as it should, please open an Issue. Pull Requests are welcome, please follow JS Standard Style.