p2p database for open street map data
npm install osm-p2p-db
var hyperlog = require('hyperlog')
var level = require('level')
var db = {
log: level('/tmp/osm-p2p/log'),
index: level('/tmp/osm-p2p/index')
}
var fdstore = require('fd-chunk-store')
var storefile = '/tmp/osm-p2p/kdb'
var osmdb = require('osm-p2p-db')
var osm = osmdb({
log: hyperlog(db.log, { valueEncoding: 'json' }),
db: db.index,
store: fdstore(4096, storefile)
})
if (process.argv[2] === 'create') {
var value = JSON.parse(process.argv[3])
osm.create(value, function (err, key, node) {
if (err) console.error(err)
else console.log(key)
})
} else if (process.argv[2] === 'query') {
var q = process.argv.slice(3).map(csplit)
osm.query(q, function (err, pts) {
if (err) console.error(err)
else pts.forEach(function (pt) {
console.log(pt)
})
})
}
function csplit (x) { return x.split(',').map(Number) }
Now we can create a few nodes and search with a bounding box query:
$ mkdir /tmp/osm-p2p
$ node db.js create '{"type":"node","lat":64.6,"lon":-147.8}'
11892499690884077339
$ node db.js create '{"type":"node","lat":64.3,"lon":-148.2}'
1982521011513780909
$ node db.js create '{"type":"node","lat":64.5,"lon":-147.3}'
14062704270722785878
$ node db.js query 64.1,64.6 -148,-147
{ type: 'node',
lat: 64.5,
lon: -147.3,
id: '14062704270722785878',
version: 'e635d07b9fc0a9d048cdd5d9e97a44a19ba3a0b2a51830d1e3e0fadcb80935fc' }
We can make a
way document that refers to a list of
node documents:
$ node db.js create '{"type":"way","refs":
["11892499690884077339","1982521011513780909","14062704270722785878"]}'
14666931246975765366
When we query, any
ways that have one or more nodes within the bounding box
will turn up in the results:
$ node db.js query 64.1,64.6 -148,-147
{ type: 'node',
lat: 64.5,
lon: -147.3,
id: '14062704270722785878',
version: 'e635d07b9fc0a9d048cdd5d9e97a44a19ba3a0b2a51830d1e3e0fadcb80935fc' }
{ type: 'way',
refs: [ '11892499690884077339', '1982521011513780909', '14062704270722785878' ],
id: '14666931246975765366',
version: 'f4fc0045e298ca4f9373fab78dee4f0561b4056dcd7975eb92f21d0a05e0eede' }
node or
way.
var osmdb = require('osm-p2p-db')
Create a new
osm instance with:
opts.log - a hyperlog with a valueEncoding of
json
opts.db - a levelup instance to store index data
opts.store - an abstract-chunk-store instance
You may optionally pass in a hyperkv instance as
opts.kv, but otherwise
one will be created from the
opts.log and
opts.db.
You may safely delete the index database whenever you like. The index data is automatically regenerated. This is very useful if there are breaking changes to the index code or if the data becomes corrupted. The hyperlog contains the source of truth.
Store a new document from
doc.
cb(err, id, node) fires with the generated
OSM
id and the
node from the underlying hyperlog.
Elements are
node,
way, and
relation. Each element should have a
type
property that contains the element type as a string.
doc.lat and
doc.lon coordinates.
doc.refs.
doc.members.
Each member object has a
member.type of the document pointed at by
member.ref and optionally a
member.role.
Another type of document is a
changeset.
Each element should have a
changeset property that refers to the id of a
changeset document.
It is recommended to use
tags.comment to store free-form text describing the
changeset.
Replace a document at
id with
doc.
If the document didn't exist previously, it will be created.
The options
opts are passed to the underlying hyperkv instance.
By default, hyperkv will merge the most recent known forks into a single fork.
To add modifications to a fork without merging the changes into other forks,
set
opts.links to an array of only the single key you want to update.
Delete a document at
id.
The options
opts are passed to the underlying hyperkv instance.
cb(err, node) fires with the underlying
node in the hyperlog.
Atomically insert an array of documents
rows.
Each
row in
rows should have:
row.type -
'put' or
'del'
row.key or
row.id - the id of the document (generated if not specified)
row.links - array of links to ancestor keys
row.value - for puts, the value to store
Get a document as
cb(err, docs) by its OSM
id.
docs is an object mapping hyperlog hashes to current document values. If a
document has been deleted, it will only have the properties
{ id: <osm-id>, version: <osm-version>, deleted: true}.
Fetch a specific OSM element by its version string. Returns
null if not found,
otherwise the single element.
Query for all nodes, ways, and relations in the query given by the array
q.
Queries are arrays of
[[minLat,maxLat],[minLon,maxLon]] specifying a bounding
box.
cb(err, res) fires with an array of results
res. Each result is the document
augmented with an
id property and a
version property that is the hash key
from the underlying hyperlog. If a document has been deleted, it will only have
the properties
{ id: <osm-id>, version: <osm-version>, deleted: true}.
Optionally:
opts.order - set to
'type' to order by type: node, way, relation
Fetch a list of all OSM ways and relations that refer to the element with ID
id. For a node, this can be ways or relations. For a way or relation, this can
only be relations.
Objects of the following form are returned:
{
id: '...',
version: '...'
}
Runs the callback
cb once all of
osm's internal indexes are caught up to the latest data.
cb is called exactly once.
Closes the Level and chunk-store backends associated with the database.
cb is
called upon completion.
Return a readable object stream
rstream of query results contained in the
query
q. Queries are arrays of
[[minLat,maxLat],[minLon,maxLon]] specifying
a bounding box.
Each object in the stream is a document augmented with an
id property and a
version property that is the hash key from the underlying hyperlog.
Optionally:
opts.order - set to
'type' to order by type: node, way, relation
Get the list of document version ids in a changeset by a changeset id
changeset.
If a callback is provided, the version ids are returned as
cb(err, versions).
Without callback, the versions are provided by the returned readable object
stream
rstream.
Handle errors from the underlying indexes with the
'error' event.
You can get at the hyperkv instance directly to perform more operations
using
osm.kv.
For example, you can use
osm.kv.createReadStream() to list all the id/value
pairs in the database.
The hyperlog instance is available as the
opts.log property if you need
to get at it directly later.
To use this module in the browser, use level-browserify to provide the
opts.db instance and idb-chunk-store as the
opts.store. Each of these
is backed by IndexedDB, a native browser storage interface.
If you have two hyperlogs
log0 and
log1, pipe them together and back again
to replicate:
var r0 = log0.replicate()
var r1 = log1.replicate()
r0.pipe(r1).pipe(r0)
Insert additional streams as necessary for network transports if the logs live in different processes or machines.
If both logs have made edits to the same IDs, multiple records will appear for
the same ID in the results. To merge these "conflicts" back into a single value,
use
osm.put(id, doc, cb) to store the desired document value.
Read about the internal architecture.
If you would like to support our work, or if you have ideas about how to use and adapt osm-p2p for your own project, then please dive in. Open an issue with a bug report or feature request, or send us a pull request with a bug-fix or new feature.
We need help right now adding tests and fixing edge-cases with osm-p2p-server and increasing compatibility with other OSM tools such as JOSM.
BSD (c) 2016, Digital Democracy.