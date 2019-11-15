create an osm-p2p-db with reasonable defaults for node and the browser
In node, give
osm-p2p a directory to store its files:
var osmdb = require('osm-p2p')
var osm = osmdb('/tmp/osmdb')
if (process.argv[2] === 'create') {
var value = JSON.parse(process.argv[3])
osm.create(value, function (err, key, node) {
if (err) console.error(err)
else console.log(key)
})
} else if (process.argv[2] === 'query') {
var q = process.argv.slice(3).map(csplit)
osm.query(q, function (err, pts) {
if (err) console.error(err)
else pts.forEach(function (pt) {
console.log(pt)
})
})
}
function csplit (x) { return x.split(',').map(Number) }
output:
$ node osm.js create '{"id":"A","lat":64.5,"lon":-147.6}'
15398698684854381490
$ node osm.js create '{"id":"B","lat":62.9,"lon":-146.1}'
9625321663368984892
$ node osm.js create '{"id":"C","lat":65.5,"lon":-148.2}'
16970134034261006552
$ node osm.js query 61,65 -149,-147
{ id: '15398698684854381490',
lat: 64.5,
lon: -147.6,
version: '6732d1580bc07c9ab4d07c56025825998a0741f528e4cd2b48c1fdbfb26389b2' }
In this example, we can add points and query the points we've added. The point data persists using IndexedDB, a native browser API.
var osmdb = require('osm-p2p')
var osm = osmdb()
document.querySelector('form#add').addEventListener('submit', onadd)
document.querySelector('form#query').addEventListener('submit', onquery)
function onadd (ev) {
var form = this
ev.preventDefault()
var doc = {
type: 'node',
lat: Number(this.elements.lat.value),
lon: Number(this.elements.lon.value)
}
osm.create(doc, function (err, key, node) {
if (err) console.error(err)
else form.reset()
})
}
function onquery (ev) {
ev.preventDefault()
var q = [
[ this.elements.minlat.value, this.elements.maxlat.value ],
[ this.elements.minlon.value, this.elements.maxlon.value ]
]
osm.query(q, function (err, results) {
document.querySelector('#query-results').innerText
= results.map(str).join('\n')
function str (row) { return JSON.stringify(row) }
})
}
To generate a blob of javascript, run browserify on this
main.js file:
$ browserify main.js > bundle.js
And put
<script src="bundle.js"></script> into your html.
See the
example/browser directory for the rest of this example.
var osmdb = require('osm-p2p')
Create an open street maps database in node or the browser.
opts.dir - the directory to use to store the data files (required in node)
opts.chunkSize - the chunk size to use for the kdb tree
If
opts is a string, it is interpreted as the
opts.dir.
Create a new document
doc to store in the database.
cb(err, id, node) fires with an error
err or the node
id and
node from
the underlying hyperlog.
doc must have:
doc.type - either
'node',
'way',
'relation' or
'changeset'
Nodes must have:
doc.changeset - the changeset id of this update
doc.lat - latitude in degrees
doc.lon - longitude in degrees
Ways must have:
doc.refs - an array of string IDs that are contained in the way
Relations must have:
doc.members - an array of objects with a
member.type with the type of the
document pointed at by
member.ref and an optional
member.role
Changesets should have:
doc.tags.comment - a string describing the changes, like a commit message
All documents can have:
doc.tags - an object with additional document metadata
Replace a document at
id with
doc. If there is no document at
id, it will
be created.
The document
doc should be structured according to the outline in the
osm.create() section.
If
opts.links is set, it will refer to an array of document hashes that the
current document intends to replace. Otherwise, the most recent hashes known
locally for the
id are used.
Get a document as
cb(err, docs) by its OSM
id.
The
docs will map version hash keys to document body values.
Most of the time, there will be a single document in
docs, but when multiple
people are editing the same document offline and replicating, there could be
more than one document.
Get a list of all the IDs and values in the database.
stream is an object stream and each
row object has:
row.key - the ID of the document
row.links - an array of current hashes that point at the key
row.values - an object mapping current hashes to document values
When a document has multiple forks of the "current" values, the
row.links
array will have more than one element and the
row.values will have more than
one key.
Query for all nodes, ways, and relations in the bounding box query given by
q.
The query
q is an array of
[[minLat,maxLat],[minLon,maxLon]].
cb(err, results) fires with an array of
results, which are the documents
values plus a
version property that is the hash from the underlying hyperlog.
Optionally:
opts.order - set to
'type' to order by type: node, way, relation
Query for all nodes, ways, and relations in the bounding box query given by
q.
The query
q is an array of
[[minLat,maxLat],[minLon,maxLon]].
The query results are provided by a readable stream
rstream. Each object is a
document from the database with a
version property that is the hash of the
document from the underlying hyperlog.
Optionally:
opts.order - set to
'type' to order by type: node, way, relation
Given a changeset
id, get a list of document IDs in the changeset either as
cb(err, ids) or in the readable stream
rstream where each object in the
output is a string id.
Return a duplex stream that can be used to replicate two osmdb instances.
With a duplex stream, you will need to hook up both the readable and writable
ends of the connection with
.pipe().
For example, to replicate two databases over a tcp connection, one process will have a server:
var osmdb = require('osm-p2p')
var osm = osmdb()
var net = require('net')
var server = net.createServer(function (stream) {
stream.pipe(osm.log.replicate()).pipe(stream)
})
server.listen(5000)
and a client:
var osmdb = require('osm-p2p')
var osm = osmdb()
var net = require('net')
var stream = net.connect('localhost', 5000)
stream.pipe(osm.log.replicate()).pipe(stream)
Any streaming transport will work. For example, you can use websocket-stream to replicate a browser database to a server and vice-versa or simple-peer to connect two browsers together directly without going through a server at all.
Sometimes, a key will point at more than one document. This is a normal and expected state for a highly distributed, highly offline peer to peer database.
These are sometimes called "conflicts" in databases, but here they are a natural state of the database and can be reconciled at any future time when it is convenient to merge them into a single (or simply fewer) document(s).
Having multiple forks is not a show-stopping event. Replication will still work and the forks can be individually edited, similarly to branches in git.
To learn more about the architecture of the suite of libraries that power osm-p2p, check out architecture.markdown.
npm install osm-p2p
BSD