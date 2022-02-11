openbase logo
Readme

build npm version

osm-community-index ("OCI")

💬 An index of community resources for OpenStreetMap.

What is it?

This project is a list of resources for users of OpenStreetMap.

"Resources" can be links to forums, meetups, Slack groups, IRC channels, mailing lists, and so on. Anything that mappers, especially beginners, might find interesting or helpful.

Browse the index

openstreetmap.community

About the index

See the project wiki for details.

Participate!

We're always looking for help!

If you have any questions or want to reach out to a maintainer, ping @bhousel or @aawiseman on:

License

osm-community-index is available under the ISC License. See the LICENSE.md file for more details.

This project also bundles some icons from FontAwesome. The icons are licensed CC BY 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/).

