osm-auth

by osmlab
1.1.1 (see all)

Authentication with OpenStreetMap, built on ohauth

Readme

osm-auth

osm-auth

Easy authentication with OpenStreetMap over OAuth with CORS.

Demo

Try it out now at: http://osmlab.github.io/osm-auth/

Or you can run the demo locally by cloning this project, then run:

$ npm install
$ npm run build
$ npm start

This will start a local server on port 8080. Then open http://localhost:8080 in a browser.

Using osm-auth in your project

Basic:

Copy osmauth.js, use the osmAuth object. This uses UMD, so it's compatible with RequireJS etc too, if you're into that kind of thing.

With node:
$ npm install osm-auth

var osmAuth = require('osm-auth');

Requires land.html to be accessible, or a page that does the same thing - calls an auth complete function - to be available.

Getting Keys

Register a new OAuth application on openstreetmap.org:

  1. Go to your user page
  2. Click 'my settings'
  3. Click 'oauth settings'
  4. At the bottom, 'Register your application'
  5. Fill in the form & submit
  6. Copy & Paste the secret & consumer key into the osmAuth config object as below

Example

var auth = osmAuth({
    oauth_consumer_key: 'WLwXbm6XFMG7WrVnE8enIF6GzyefYIN6oUJSxG65',
    oauth_secret: '9WfJnwQxDvvYagx1Ut0tZBsOZ0ZCzAvOje3u1TV0',
    auto: true // show a login form if the user is not authenticated and
               // you try to do a call
});

document.getElementById('authenticate').onclick = function() {
    // Signed method call - since `auto` is true above, this will
    // automatically start an authentication process if the user isn't
    // authenticated yet.
    auth.xhr({
        method: 'GET',
        path: '/api/0.6/user/details'
    }, function(err, details) {
        // details is an XML DOM of user details
    });
};

Example with single-page


    var auth = osmAuth({
    oauth_consumer_key: 'WLwXbm6XFMG7WrVnE8enIF6GzyefYIN6oUJSxG65',
    oauth_secret: '9WfJnwQxDvvYagx1Ut0tZBsOZ0ZCzAvOje3u1TV0',
    auto: true,
    singlepage: true, // Load the auth-window in the current window, with a redirect,
    landing: window.location.href // Come back to the current page
    });

    var urlParams = new URLSearchParams(window.location.search);
    if(urlParams.has('oauth_token')){
        // The token passed via the URL has to be passed into 'auth.bootstrapToken'. The callback is triggered when the final roundtrip is done
         auth.bootstrapToken(urlParams.get('oauth_token'),
                (error) => {
                    if(error !== null){
                        console.log("Something is wrong: ", error);
                        return;
                    }

                    /* Do authenticated stuff here*/
                }, this.auth);
    }else{

        // Attempt to do something authenticated to trigger authentication

    }

Support

CORS-supporting browsers

API

.osmAuth(options)

At a minimum, options must contain an OAuth consumer key and secret:

{
    oauth_secret: ...
    oauth_consumer_key: ...
}

Additional options are:

  • url for a base url (default: "https://www.openstreetmap.org")
  • landing for a landing page name (default: "land.html")
  • loading: a function called when auth-related xhr calls start
  • done: a function called when auth-related xhr calls end
  • singlepage: use full-page redirection instead of a popup for mobile

.logout()

.authenticated(): am I authenticated?

.authenticate(callback)

Tries to authenticate. Calls callback if successful.

.bringPopupWindowToFront()

Tries to bring an existing authentication popup to the front. Returns true on success or false if there is no authentication popup or if it couldn't be brought to the front (e.g. because of cross-origin restrictions).

.xhr(options, callback)

Signed XMLHttpRequest. Main options are url and method.

.options(options)

Set new options.

Based on

Uses ohauth and store.js behind the scenes.

Built for and used by OpenStreetMap's iD editor.

See Also

