Easy authentication with OpenStreetMap over OAuth with CORS.
Try it out now at: http://osmlab.github.io/osm-auth/
Or you can run the demo locally by cloning this project, then run:
$ npm install
$ npm run build
$ npm start
This will start a local server on port 8080. Then open
http://localhost:8080 in a browser.
osmauth.js, use the
osmAuth object. This uses
UMD, so it's compatible
with RequireJS etc too, if you're into that kind
of thing.
$ npm install osm-auth
var osmAuth = require('osm-auth');
Requires land.html to be accessible, or a page that does the same thing - calls an auth complete function - to be available.
Register a new OAuth application on openstreetmap.org:
var auth = osmAuth({
oauth_consumer_key: 'WLwXbm6XFMG7WrVnE8enIF6GzyefYIN6oUJSxG65',
oauth_secret: '9WfJnwQxDvvYagx1Ut0tZBsOZ0ZCzAvOje3u1TV0',
auto: true // show a login form if the user is not authenticated and
// you try to do a call
});
document.getElementById('authenticate').onclick = function() {
// Signed method call - since `auto` is true above, this will
// automatically start an authentication process if the user isn't
// authenticated yet.
auth.xhr({
method: 'GET',
path: '/api/0.6/user/details'
}, function(err, details) {
// details is an XML DOM of user details
});
};
var auth = osmAuth({
oauth_consumer_key: 'WLwXbm6XFMG7WrVnE8enIF6GzyefYIN6oUJSxG65',
oauth_secret: '9WfJnwQxDvvYagx1Ut0tZBsOZ0ZCzAvOje3u1TV0',
auto: true,
singlepage: true, // Load the auth-window in the current window, with a redirect,
landing: window.location.href // Come back to the current page
});
var urlParams = new URLSearchParams(window.location.search);
if(urlParams.has('oauth_token')){
// The token passed via the URL has to be passed into 'auth.bootstrapToken'. The callback is triggered when the final roundtrip is done
auth.bootstrapToken(urlParams.get('oauth_token'),
(error) => {
if(error !== null){
console.log("Something is wrong: ", error);
return;
}
/* Do authenticated stuff here*/
}, this.auth);
}else{
// Attempt to do something authenticated to trigger authentication
}
.osmAuth(options)
At a minimum, options must contain an OAuth consumer key and secret:
{
oauth_secret: ...
oauth_consumer_key: ...
}
Additional options are:
url for a base url (default: "https://www.openstreetmap.org")
landing for a landing page name (default: "land.html")
loading: a function called when auth-related xhr calls start
done: a function called when auth-related xhr calls end
singlepage: use full-page redirection instead of a popup for mobile
.logout()
.authenticated(): am I authenticated?
.authenticate(callback)
Tries to authenticate. Calls callback if successful.
.bringPopupWindowToFront()
Tries to bring an existing authentication popup to the front. Returns
true on success or
false if there is no
authentication popup or if it couldn't be brought to the front (e.g. because of cross-origin restrictions).
.xhr(options, callback)
Signed XMLHttpRequest.
Main options are
url and
method.
.options(options)
Set new options.
Uses ohauth and store.js behind the scenes.
Built for and used by OpenStreetMap's iD editor.