Easy authentication with OpenStreetMap over OAuth with CORS.

Try it out now at: http://osmlab.github.io/osm-auth/

Or you can run the demo locally by cloning this project, then run:

$ npm install $ npm run build $ npm start

This will start a local server on port 8080. Then open http://localhost:8080 in a browser.

Using osm-auth in your project

Copy osmauth.js , use the osmAuth object. This uses UMD, so it's compatible with RequireJS etc too, if you're into that kind of thing.

With node:

$ npm install osm-auth

var osmAuth = require ( 'osm-auth' );

Requires land.html to be accessible, or a page that does the same thing - calls an auth complete function - to be available.

Getting Keys

Register a new OAuth application on openstreetmap.org:

Go to your user page Click 'my settings' Click 'oauth settings' At the bottom, 'Register your application' Fill in the form & submit Copy & Paste the secret & consumer key into the osmAuth config object as below

Example

var auth = osmAuth({ oauth_consumer_key : 'WLwXbm6XFMG7WrVnE8enIF6GzyefYIN6oUJSxG65' , oauth_secret : '9WfJnwQxDvvYagx1Ut0tZBsOZ0ZCzAvOje3u1TV0' , auto : true }); document .getElementById( 'authenticate' ).onclick = function ( ) { auth.xhr({ method : 'GET' , path : '/api/0.6/user/details' }, function ( err, details ) { }); };

Example with single-page

var auth = osmAuth({ oauth_consumer_key: 'WLwXbm6XFMG7WrVnE8enIF6GzyefYIN6oUJSxG65' , oauth_secret: '9WfJnwQxDvvYagx1Ut0tZBsOZ0ZCzAvOje3u1TV0' , auto: true , singlepage: true , landing: window .location.href }); var urlParams = new URLSearchParams( window .location.search); if (urlParams.has( 'oauth_token' )){ auth.bootstrapToken(urlParams.get( 'oauth_token' ), ( error ) => { if (error !== null ){ console .log( "Something is wrong: " , error); return ; } }, this .auth); } else { }

CORS-supporting browsers

API

.osmAuth(options)

At a minimum, options must contain an OAuth consumer key and secret:

{ oauth_secret : ... oauth_consumer_key: ... }

Additional options are:

url for a base url (default: "https://www.openstreetmap.org")

for a base url (default: "https://www.openstreetmap.org") landing for a landing page name (default: "land.html")

for a landing page name (default: "land.html") loading : a function called when auth-related xhr calls start

: a function called when auth-related xhr calls start done : a function called when auth-related xhr calls end

: a function called when auth-related xhr calls end singlepage : use full-page redirection instead of a popup for mobile

.logout()

.authenticated() : am I authenticated?

.authenticate(callback)

Tries to authenticate. Calls callback if successful.

.bringPopupWindowToFront()

Tries to bring an existing authentication popup to the front. Returns true on success or false if there is no authentication popup or if it couldn't be brought to the front (e.g. because of cross-origin restrictions).

.xhr(options, callback)

Signed XMLHttpRequest. Main options are url and method .

.options(options)

Set new options.

Based on

Uses ohauth and store.js behind the scenes.

Built for and used by OpenStreetMap's iD editor.

