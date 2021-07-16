OpenAPI / Swagger / AsyncAPI / Semoasa definition to Slate / ReSlate compatible markdown
npm i to install dependencies, or
npm install -g widdershins to install globally
Widdershins is generally used as a stage in an API documentation pipeline. The pipeline begins with an API definition in OpenAPI 3.x, OpenAPI 2.0 (fka Swagger), API Blueprint, AsyncAPI or Semoasa format. Widdershins converts this description into markdown suitable for use by a renderer, such as Slate, ReSlate, Shins (deprecated) or html suitable for use with ReSpec.
If you need to create your input API definition, this list of available editors may be useful.
More in-depth documentation is available here.
node widdershins --search false --language_tabs 'ruby:Ruby' 'python:Python' --summary defs/petstore3.json -o petstore3.md
|CLI parameter name
|JavaScript parameter name
|Type
|Default value
|Description
|--clipboard
|options.clipboard
boolean
true
|Sets the value of the
code_clipboard property in the heading, so that markdown processors can include clipboard support.
|--customApiKeyValue
|options.customApiKeyValue
string
ApiKey
|Set a custom API key value to use as the API key in generated code examples.
|--expandBody
|options.expandBody
boolean
false
|If a method's requestBody parameter refers to a schema by reference (not with a inline schema), by default, Widdershins shows only a reference to this parameter. Set this option to true to expand the schema and show all properties in the request body.
|--headings
|options.headings
integer
|2
|Set the value of the
headingLevel parameter in the header so markdown processors know how many heading levels to show in the table of contents. Currently supported only by Shins, not by Slate, which lacks this feature.
|--omitBody
|options.omitBody
boolean
false
|By default, Widdershins includes the body parameter as a row in the parameters table before the rows that represent the fields in the body. Set this parameter to omit that body parameter row.
|--omitHeader
|options.omitHeader
boolean
false
|Omit the header / YAML front-matter in the generated Markdown file.
|--resolve
|options.resolve
boolean
false
|Resolve external $refs, using the
source parameter or the input file as the base location.
|--shallowSchemas
|options.shallowSchemas
boolean
false
|When referring to a schema with a $ref, don't show the full contents of the schema.
|N/A
|options.source
string
|None
|The absolute location or URL of the source file to use as the base to resolve relative references ($refs) from; required if options.resolve is set to true. For CLI commands, Widdershins uses the input file as the base for the $refs.
|--summary
|options.tocSummary
boolean
false
|Use the operation summary as the TOC entry instead of the ID.
|--useBodyName
|options.useBodyName
boolean
|Use original param name for OpenAPI 2.0 body parameter.
|-v, --verbose
|options.verbose
boolean
false
|Increase verbosity.
|-h, --help
|options.help
boolean
false
|Show help.
|--version
|options.version
boolean
false
|Show version number.
|-c, --code
|options.codeSamples
boolean
false
|Omit generated code samples.
|--httpsnippet
|options.httpsnippet
boolean
false
|Use httpsnippet to generate code samples.
|-d, --discovery
|options.discovery
boolean
false
|Include schema.org WebAPI discovery data.
|-e, --environment
|N/A
string
|None
|File to load config options from.
|-i, --includes
|options.includes
string
|None
|List of files to put in the
include header of the output Markdown. Processors such as Shins can then import the contents of these files.
|-l, --lang
|options.lang
boolean
false
|Generate the list of languages for code samples based on the languages used in the source file's
x-code-samples examples.
|--language_tabs
|options.language_tabs
string
|(Differs for each input type)
|List of language tabs for code samples using language[:label[:client]] format, such as
javascript:JavaScript:request.
|-m, --maxDepth
|options.maxDepth
integer
|10
|Maximum depth to show for schema examples.
|-o, --outfile
|N/A
string
|None
|File to write the output markdown to. If left blank, Widdershins sends the output to stdout.
|-r, --raw
|inverse of options.sample
boolean
false
|Output raw schemas instead of example values.
|-s, --search
|options.search
boolean
true
|Set the value of the
search parameter in the header so Markdown processors like Slate include search or not in their output.
|-t, --theme
|options.theme
string
|darkula
|Syntax-highlighter theme to use.
|-u, --user_templates
|options.user_templates
string
|None
|Directory to load override templates from.
|-x, --experimental
|options.experimental
boolean
|Use httpSnippet for multipart mediatypes.
|-y, --yaml
|options.yaml
boolean
false
|Display JSON schemas in YAML format.
|options.templateCallback
function
|None
|A
function that is called before and after each template (JavaScript code only).
|options.toc_footers
object
|A map of
urls and
descriptions to be added to the ToC footers array (JavaScript code only).
In Node.JS code, create an options object and pass it to the Widdershins
convert function, as in this example:
const converter = require('widdershins');
let options = {}; // defaults shown
options.codeSamples = true;
options.httpsnippet = false;
//options.language_tabs = [];
//options.language_clients = [];
//options.loadedFrom = sourceUrl; // only needed if input document is relative
//options.user_templates = './user_templates';
options.templateCallback = function(templateName,stage,data) { return data };
options.theme = 'darkula';
options.search = true;
options.sample = true; // set false by --raw
options.discovery = false;
options.includes = [];
options.shallowSchemas = false;
options.tocSummary = false;
options.headings = 2;
options.yaml = false;
//options.resolve = false;
//options.source = sourceUrl; // if resolve is true, must be set to full path or URL of the input document
converter.convert(apiObj,options)
.then(str => {
// str contains the converted markdown
})
.catch(err => {
console.error(err);
});
To only include a subset of the pre-defined language-tabs, or to rename their display-names, you can override the
options.language_tabs:
options.language_tabs = [{ 'go': 'Go' }, { 'http': 'HTTP' }, { 'javascript': 'JavaScript' }, { 'javascript--node': 'Node.JS' }, { 'python': 'Python' }, { 'ruby': 'Ruby' }];
The
--environment option specifies a JSON or YAML-formatted
options object, for example:
{
"language_tabs": [{ "go": "Go" }, { "http": "HTTP" }, { "javascript": "JavaScript" }, { "javascript--node": "Node.JS" }, { "python": "Python" }, { "ruby": "Ruby" }],
"verbose": true,
"tagGroups": [
{
"title": "Companies",
"tags": ["companies"]
},
{
"title": "Billing",
"tags": ["invoice-create", "invoice-close", "invoice-delete"]
}
]
}
You can also use the environment file to group OAS/Swagger tagged paths together to create a more elegant table of contents, and overall page structure.
If you need to support a version of Slate \<v1.5.0 (or a renderer which also doesn't support display-names for language-tabs, such as
node-slate,
slate-node or
whiteboard), you can use the
--environment option with the included
whiteboard_env.json file to simply achieve this.
If you are using the
httpsnippet option to generate code samples, you can specify the client library used to perform the requests for each language by overriding the
options.language_clients:
options.language_clients = [{ 'shell': 'curl' }, { 'node': 'request' }, { 'java': 'unirest' }];
If the language name differs between the markdown name required to syntax highlight and the httpsnippet required target, both can be specified in the form
markdown--target.
To see the list of languages and clients supported by httpsnippet, click here.
The
loadedFrom option is only needed where the OpenAPI / Swagger definition does not specify a host, and (as per the OpenAPI specification) the API endpoint is deemed to be based on the source URL
the definition was loaded from.
To see the list of highlight-js syntax highlighting themes, click here.
Schema.org WebAPI discovery data is included if the
discovery option above is set
true. See the W3C WebAPI Discovery Community Group for more information.
Widdershins supports the
x-code-samples vendor-extension to completely customise your documentation. Alternatively, you can edit the default code-samples in the
templates sub-directory, or override them using the
user_templates option to specify a directory containing your templates.
Widdershins supports the use of multiple language tabs with the same language (i.e. plain Javascript and Node.Js). To use this support you must be using Slate (or one of its ports compatible with) version 1.5.0 or higher.
By default, Widdershins uses the templates in its
templates/ folder to generate the Markdown output. To customize the templates, copy some or all of them to a folder and pass their location to the
user_templates parameter.
The templates include
.dot templates and
.def partials. To override a
.dot template, you must copy it and the child
.def partials that the template references. Similarly, to override a
.def partial, you must also copy the parent
.dot template. For OpenAPI 3, the primary template is
main.dot and its main child partials are
parameters.def,
responses.def, and
callbacks.def.
This means that it is usually easiest to copy all
.dot and
.def files to your user templates directory so you don't skip a template or partial. To bring in changes from Widdershins updates, you can use a visual
diff tool which can run across two directories, such as Meld or WinMerge.
Templates are compiled with doT.js.
Templates have access to a
data object with a range of properties based on the document context. For information about the parameters, see the README file for the appropriate templates:
To print the value of a parameter or variable in a template, use the code
{{=parameterName}}. For example, to print the title of an OpenAPI 3 spec (from its
info.title field), use the code
{{=data.api.info.title}}.
To loop through values in an array, use the code
{{~ arrayName :tempVariable}} to start the loop and the code
{{~}} to close the loop. For example, the OpenAPI 3 partial
parameters.def uses this code to create a table of the parameters in an operation:
|Name|In|Type|Required|Description|
|---|---|---|---|---|
{{~ data.parameters :p}}|{{=p.name}}|{{=p.in}}|{{=p.safeType}}|{{=p.required}}|{{=p.shortDesc || 'none'}}|
{{~}}
For if/then logic, use the code
{{? booleanExpression}} to start the code block and the code
{{?}} to close the block. For example, the OpenAPI 3
main.dot template calls the
security.def partial to show information about the security schemes if the OpenAPI spec includes a
securitySchemes section:
{{? data.api.components && data.api.components.securitySchemes }}
{{#def.security}}
{{?}}
You can run arbitrary JavaScript within a template by inserting a code block within curly braces. For example, this code creates a variable and references it with normal doT.js syntax later in the template:
{{ {
let message = "Hello!";
} }}
{{=message}}
The
templateCallback parameter points to a function that Widdershins calls before and after each template runs. The callback function receives a
data object that contains the spec that Widdershins is processing; the function must return this object. You can use callback functions only if you are calling Widdershins from JavaScript code, not from the command line.
Widdershins passes these variables to the callback function:
templateName: The name of the template, such as
main.
stage: Whether Widdershins is calling the callback function before (
pre) or after (
post) the template.
data: An object that contains the data that Widdershins is processing. You can mutate the
data object in any way you see fit, but the function must return it whether it changes it or not. Content that you put in the
data.append property is appended to the current output stream.
For example, this JavaScript code prints the name of the template and the processing stage in the output Markdown:
'use strict';
const converter = require('widdershins');
const fs = require('fs');
let options = {};
options.templateCallback = myCallBackFunction;
function myCallBackFunction(templateName, stage, data) {
let statusString = "Template name: " + templateName + "\n";
statusString += "Stage: " + stage + "\n";
data.append = statusString;
return data;
}
const apiObj = JSON.parse(fs.readFileSync('defs/petstore3.json'));
converter.convert(apiObj, options)
.then(str => {
fs.writeFileSync('petstore3Output.md', str, 'utf8');
});
To run a test-suite:
node testRunner {path-to-APIs}
The test harness currently expects
.yaml or
.json files and has been tested against
