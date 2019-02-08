osenv

Look up environment settings specific to different operating systems.

Usage

var osenv = require ( 'osenv' ) var path = osenv.path() var user = osenv.user() var h = osenv.hostname( function ( er, hostname ) { h = hostname }) osenv.hostname( function ( er, hostname ) { if (er) console .error( 'error looking up hostname' ) else console .log( 'this machine calls itself %s' , hostname) })

The machine name. Calls hostname if not found.

The currently logged-in user. Calls whoami if not found.

Either PS1 on unix, or PROMPT on Windows.

The place where temporary files should be created.

No place like it.

An array of the places that the operating system will search for executables.

Return the executable name of the editor program. This uses the EDITOR and VISUAL environment variables, and falls back to vi on Unix, or notepad.exe on Windows.

The SHELL on Unix, which Windows calls the ComSpec. Defaults to 'bash' or 'cmd'.