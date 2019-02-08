Look up environment settings specific to different operating systems.
var osenv = require('osenv')
var path = osenv.path()
var user = osenv.user()
// etc.
// Some things are not reliably in the env, and have a fallback command:
var h = osenv.hostname(function (er, hostname) {
h = hostname
})
// This will still cause it to be memoized, so calling osenv.hostname()
// is now an immediate operation.
// You can always send a cb, which will get called in the nextTick
// if it's been memoized, or wait for the fallback data if it wasn't
// found in the environment.
osenv.hostname(function (er, hostname) {
if (er) console.error('error looking up hostname')
else console.log('this machine calls itself %s', hostname)
})
The machine name. Calls
hostname if not found.
The currently logged-in user. Calls
whoami if not found.
Either PS1 on unix, or PROMPT on Windows.
The place where temporary files should be created.
No place like it.
An array of the places that the operating system will search for executables.
Return the executable name of the editor program. This uses the EDITOR
and VISUAL environment variables, and falls back to
vi on Unix, or
notepad.exe on Windows.
The SHELL on Unix, which Windows calls the ComSpec. Defaults to 'bash' or 'cmd'.