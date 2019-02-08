openbase logo
osenv

by npm
0.1.5 (see all)

Look up environment settings specific to different operating systems.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.6M

GitHub Stars

136

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Operating System

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

osenv

Look up environment settings specific to different operating systems.

Usage

var osenv = require('osenv')
var path = osenv.path()
var user = osenv.user()
// etc.

// Some things are not reliably in the env, and have a fallback command:
var h = osenv.hostname(function (er, hostname) {
  h = hostname
})
// This will still cause it to be memoized, so calling osenv.hostname()
// is now an immediate operation.

// You can always send a cb, which will get called in the nextTick
// if it's been memoized, or wait for the fallback data if it wasn't
// found in the environment.
osenv.hostname(function (er, hostname) {
  if (er) console.error('error looking up hostname')
  else console.log('this machine calls itself %s', hostname)
})

osenv.hostname()

The machine name. Calls hostname if not found.

osenv.user()

The currently logged-in user. Calls whoami if not found.

osenv.prompt()

Either PS1 on unix, or PROMPT on Windows.

osenv.tmpdir()

The place where temporary files should be created.

osenv.home()

No place like it.

osenv.path()

An array of the places that the operating system will search for executables.

osenv.editor()

Return the executable name of the editor program. This uses the EDITOR and VISUAL environment variables, and falls back to vi on Unix, or notepad.exe on Windows.

osenv.shell()

The SHELL on Unix, which Windows calls the ComSpec. Defaults to 'bash' or 'cmd'.

