osc-js is an Open Sound Control library for JavaScript applications (UMD module for Node, Browser etc.) with address pattern matching and timetag handling. Sends messages via UDP, WebSocket or both (bridge mode) and offers a customizable Plugin API for network protocols.

Features

UMD Module running in Node.js, Electron, Chrome Apps, browser or any other JS environment

Can be used with Webpack and Browserify

No dependencies (except of ws in Node.js or similar environments)

in Node.js or similar environments) Receive sender information from incoming messages

Built-in UDP, WebSocket networking support as plugins

Special bridge plugin for easy communication between UDP- and WebSocket clients

Plugin API for custom network protocols

Featuring all OSC 1.0 specifications

OSC Address pattern matching

Time-critical OSC Bundles with Timetags

Extended (nonstandard) argument types

Documentation

Read more about osc-js and how to use it in the Wiki and Documentation.

Example

const osc = new OSC() osc.on( '/param/density' , (message, rinfo) => { console .log(message.args) console .log(rinfo) }) osc.on( '*' , message => { console .log(message.args) }) osc.on( '/{foo,bar}/*/param' , message => { console .log(message.args) }) osc.on( 'open' , () => { const message = new OSC.Message( '/test' , 12.221 , 'hello' ) osc.send(message) }) osc.open({ port : 9000 })

Installation and Usage

Recommended installation via npm: npm i osc-js or yarn add osc-js .

Import the library const OSC = require('osc-js') or add the script lib/osc.js or lib/osc.min.js (minified version) for usage in a browser.

Plugins

osc-js offers a plugin architecture for extending it's networking capabilities. The library comes with four built-in plugins. This is propably all you need for an OSC application:

WebsocketClientPlugin (default)

(default) WebsocketServerPlugin

DatagramPlugin for UDP network messaging

for UDP network messaging BridgePlugin useful Bridge between WebSocket- and UDP Clients

Configuration and examples of every plugin can be read here: Wiki.

Example: WebSocket Server

Register the plugin when creating the OSC instance:

const osc = new OSC({ plugin : new OSC.WebsocketServerPlugin() }) osc.open()

Example: OSC between MaxMSP/PD/SC etc. and your browser

Write a simple webpage. The library will use a WebSocket client by default. < button id = "send" > Send Message </ button > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "lib/osc.browser.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > var osc = new OSC(); osc.open(); document .getElementById( 'send' ).addEventListener( 'click' , () => { var message = new OSC.Message( '/test/random' , Math .random()); osc.send(message); }); </ script > Write a Node app (the "bridge" between your UDP and WebSocket clients). const OSC = require ( 'osc-js' ) const config = { udpClient : { port : 9129 } } const osc = new OSC({ plugin : new OSC.BridgePlugin(config) }) osc.open() Create your Max/MSP patch (or PD, SuperCollider etc.). [udpreceive 9129 ]

Custom solutions with Plugin API

It is possible to write more sophisticated solutions for OSC applications without loosing the osc-js interface (including its message handling etc.). Read the Plugin API documentation for further information.

class MyCustomPlugin { } const osc = new OSC({ plugin : MyCustomPlugin() }) osc.open() osc.on( '/test' , message => { })

Usage without plugins

The library can be used without the mentioned features in case you need to write and read binary OSC data. See this example below for using the Low-Level API (even though the library already has a solution for handling UDP like in this example):

const dgram = require ( 'dgram' ) const OSC = require ( 'osc-js' ) const socket = dgram.createSocket( 'udp4' ) const message = new OSC.Message( '/some/path' , 21 ) const binary = message.pack() socket.send( new Buffer(binary), 0 , binary.byteLength, 41234 , 'localhost' ) socket.on( 'message' , data => { const msg = new OSC.Message() msg.unpack(data) console .log(msg.args) })

Development

osc-js uses Babel for ES6 support, ESDoc for documentation, Mocha + Chai for testing and Rollup for generating the UMD module.

Clone the repository and install all dependencies:

git clone git@github.com:adzialocha/osc-js.git cd osc-js npm install

Testing

npm run test for running the tests. npm run test:watch for running specs during development. Check code style with npm run lint .

Deployment

npm run build for exporting UMD module in lib folder.

