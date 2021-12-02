osc-js is an Open Sound Control library for JavaScript applications (UMD module for Node, Browser etc.) with address pattern matching and timetag handling. Sends messages via UDP, WebSocket or both (bridge mode) and offers a customizable Plugin API for network protocols.
ws in Node.js or similar environments)
Read more about osc-js and how to use it in the Wiki and Documentation.
const osc = new OSC()
osc.on('/param/density', (message, rinfo) => {
console.log(message.args)
console.log(rinfo)
})
osc.on('*', message => {
console.log(message.args)
})
osc.on('/{foo,bar}/*/param', message => {
console.log(message.args)
})
osc.on('open', () => {
const message = new OSC.Message('/test', 12.221, 'hello')
osc.send(message)
})
osc.open({ port: 9000 })
Recommended installation via npm:
npm i osc-js or
yarn add osc-js.
Import the library
const OSC = require('osc-js') or add the script
lib/osc.js or
lib/osc.min.js (minified version) for usage in a browser.
osc-js offers a plugin architecture for extending it's networking capabilities. The library comes with four built-in plugins. This is propably all you need for an OSC application:
WebsocketClientPlugin (default)
WebsocketServerPlugin
DatagramPlugin for UDP network messaging
BridgePlugin useful Bridge between WebSocket- and UDP Clients
Configuration and examples of every plugin can be read here: Wiki.
Register the plugin when creating the OSC instance:
const osc = new OSC({ plugin: new OSC.WebsocketServerPlugin() })
osc.open() // listening on 'ws://localhost:8080'
Write a simple webpage. The library will use a WebSocket client by default.
<button id="send">Send Message</button>
<script type="text/javascript" src="lib/osc.browser.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
var osc = new OSC();
osc.open(); // connect by default to ws://localhost:8080
document.getElementById('send').addEventListener('click', () => {
var message = new OSC.Message('/test/random', Math.random());
osc.send(message);
});
</script>
Write a Node app (the "bridge" between your UDP and WebSocket clients).
const OSC = require('osc-js')
const config = { udpClient: { port: 9129 } }
const osc = new OSC({ plugin: new OSC.BridgePlugin(config) })
osc.open() // start a WebSocket server on port 8080
Create your Max/MSP patch (or PD, SuperCollider etc.).
[udpreceive 9129] // incoming '/test/random' messages with random number
It is possible to write more sophisticated solutions for OSC applications without loosing the osc-js interface (including its message handling etc.). Read the Plugin API documentation for further information.
class MyCustomPlugin {
// ... read docs for implementation details
}
const osc = new OSC({ plugin: MyCustomPlugin() })
osc.open()
osc.on('/test', message => {
// use event listener with your plugin
})
The library can be used without the mentioned features in case you need to write and read binary OSC data. See this example below for using the Low-Level API (even though the library already has a solution for handling UDP like in this example):
const dgram = require('dgram')
const OSC = require('osc-js')
const socket = dgram.createSocket('udp4')
// send a messsage via udp
const message = new OSC.Message('/some/path', 21)
const binary = message.pack()
socket.send(new Buffer(binary), 0, binary.byteLength, 41234, 'localhost')
// receive a message via UDP
socket.on('message', data => {
const msg = new OSC.Message()
msg.unpack(data)
console.log(msg.args)
})
osc-js uses Babel for ES6 support, ESDoc for documentation, Mocha + Chai for testing and Rollup for generating the UMD module.
Clone the repository and install all dependencies:
git clone git@github.com:adzialocha/osc-js.git
cd osc-js
npm install
npm run test for running the tests.
npm run test:watch for running specs during development. Check code style with
npm run lint.
npm run build for exporting UMD module in
lib folder.
npm run docs for generating a
docs folder with HTML files documenting the library. Read them online here: https://adzialocha.github.io/osc-js
MIT License
MIT