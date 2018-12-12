An operating system utility library. Some methods are wrappers of node libraries and others are calculations made by the module.

Installation

One line installation with npm.

npm install os-utils

Then in your code

var os = require ( 'os-utils' ); os.cpuUsage( function ( v ) { console .log( 'CPU Usage (%): ' + v ); }); os.cpuFree( function ( v ) { console .log( 'CPU Free:' + v ); });

Usage

The following methods are available:

Calculate CPU usage for the next second

This is not an average of CPU usage like it is in the "os" module. The callback will receive a parameter with the value.

os.cpuUsage( function ( value ) { } );

Calculate free CPU for the next second

This is not based on average CPU usage like it is in the "os" module. The callback will receive a parameter with the value.

os.cpuFree( function ( value ) { } );

Get the platform name

os.platform();

Get number of CPUs

os.cpuCount()

Get current free memory

os.freemem()

Get total memory

os.totalmem()

Get a current free memory percentage

os.freememPercentage()

Get the number of seconds the system has been running for

os.sysUptime();

Get the number of seconds the process has been running

os.processUptime()

Get average load for 1, 5 or 15 minutes