os-single-spa

by single-spa
4.4.6 (see all)

The router for easy microfrontends

41

GitHub Stars

10.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

48

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

single-spa

A javascript framework for front-end microservices

Build micro frontends that coexist and can (but don't need to) be written with their own framework. This allows you to:

Documentation

You can find the single-spa documentation on the website.

Check out the Getting Started page for a quick overview.

Demo and examples

Please see the examples page on the website.

Want to help?

Want to file a bug, contribute some code, or improve documentation? Excellent! Read up on our guidelines for contributing on the single-spa website.

Contributing

The main purpose of this repository is to continue to evolve single-spa, making it better and easier to use. Development of single-spa, and the single-spa ecosystem happens in the open on GitHub, and we are grateful to the community for contributing bugfixes and improvements. Read below to learn how you can take part in improving single-spa.

Code of Conduct

Single-spa has adopted a Code of Conduct that we expect project participants to adhere to. Please read the full text so that you can understand what actions will and will not be tolerated.

Contributing Guide

Read our contributing guide to learn about our development process, how to propose bugfixes and improvements, and how to build and test your changes to single-spa.

