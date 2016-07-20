Node OS shim

Native OS module API shim for older node.js versions

About

Node.js team froze the OS module API in 0.10.x version, however the API differs a bit in lower node.js versions

This shim just provides the missing OS module API that is available on latest node.js versions. You can now use the os package in old node.js versions without fear.

It's based on the current node.js implementations

Installation

$ npm install os-shim

Usage

You simply should use the os-shim module instead of the os native node.js module

var os = require ( 'os-shim' ) os.tmpdir()

You can mutate the os-shim module object without worring about it can create side effects in the native os module object

The missing API

The following API is missing in node.js 0.8.x and lower versions

Returns the operating system's default directory for temp files

Returns the endianness of the CPU. Possible values are "BE" or "LE"

A constant defining the appropriate End-of-line marker for the operating system

Returns the operating system platform

Returns the operating system CPU architecture

Contributing

Instead of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style.

Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality

Development

Clone the repository

git clone https://github.com/adesisnetlife/node-os-shim.git && cd node-os-shim

Install dependencies

npm install

Run tests

make test

Release History

0.1.1 2013-12-11 Add platform() and arch() methods (for Node.js 0.4.x)

0.1.0 2013-12-11 Initial release



To Do

Add os.networkInterfaces() shim method

Do you miss something? Open an issue or make a PR!

Contributors

License

Copyright (c) 2013 Adesis Netlife S.L and contributors

Released under MIT license