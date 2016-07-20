Native OS module API shim for older node.js versions
Node.js team froze the OS module API in 0.10.x version, however the API differs a bit in lower node.js versions
This shim just provides the missing OS module API that is available on latest node.js versions.
You can now use the
os package in old node.js versions without fear.
It's based on the current node.js implementations
$ npm install os-shim --save[-dev]
You simply should use the
os-shim module instead of the
os native node.js module
var os = require('os-shim')
os.tmpdir()
You can mutate the
os-shim module object without worring about it can create side effects in the native
os module object
The following API is missing in node.js
0.8.x and lower versions
Returns the operating system's default directory for temp files
Returns the endianness of the CPU. Possible values are "BE" or "LE"
A constant defining the appropriate End-of-line marker for the operating system
Returns the operating system platform
Returns the operating system CPU architecture
Instead of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style.
Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality
Clone the repository
$ git clone https://github.com/adesisnetlife/node-os-shim.git && cd node-os-shim
Install dependencies
$ npm install
Run tests
$ make test
2013-12-11
os.networkInterfaces() shim method
Do you miss something? Open an issue or make a PR!
Copyright (c) 2013 Adesis Netlife S.L and contributors
Released under MIT license