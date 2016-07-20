openbase logo
os-shim

by Tom
0.1.3 (see all)

Native OS module API shim for older node.js versions

Readme

Node OS shim Build Status NPM version

Native OS module API shim for older node.js versions

About

Node.js team froze the OS module API in 0.10.x version, however the API differs a bit in lower node.js versions

This shim just provides the missing OS module API that is available on latest node.js versions. You can now use the os package in old node.js versions without fear.

It's based on the current node.js implementations

Installation

$ npm install os-shim --save[-dev]

Usage

You simply should use the os-shim module instead of the os native node.js module

var os = require('os-shim')
os.tmpdir()

You can mutate the os-shim module object without worring about it can create side effects in the native os module object

The missing API

The following API is missing in node.js 0.8.x and lower versions

os.tmpdir()

Returns the operating system's default directory for temp files

os.endianness()

Returns the endianness of the CPU. Possible values are "BE" or "LE"

os.EOL

A constant defining the appropriate End-of-line marker for the operating system

os.platform()

Returns the operating system platform

os.arch()

Returns the operating system CPU architecture

Contributing

Instead of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style.

Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality

Development

Clone the repository

$ git clone https://github.com/adesisnetlife/node-os-shim.git && cd node-os-shim

Install dependencies

$ npm install

Run tests

$ make test

Release History

  • 0.1.1 2013-12-11
    • Add platform() and arch() methods (for Node.js 0.4.x)
  • 0.1.0 2013-12-11
    • Initial release

To Do

  • Add os.networkInterfaces() shim method

Do you miss something? Open an issue or make a PR!

Contributors

License

Copyright (c) 2013 Adesis Netlife S.L and contributors

Released under MIT license

