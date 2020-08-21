This module implements the ability to run a Node.js based JavaScript program as a native Windows or Linux service.
This module is installed using node package manager (npm):
# This module contains C++ source code which will be compiled
# during installation on Windows platforms using node-gyp. A
# suitable build chain must be configured on Windows platforms
# before installation.
npm install os-service
It is loaded using the
require() function:
var service = require ("os-service");
A program can then be added, removed and run as a service:
service.add ("my-service");
service.remove ("my-service");
service.run (function () {
// Stop request received (i.e. a kill signal on Linux or from the
// Service Control Manager on Windows), so let's stop!
service.stop ();
});
Two approaches can be taken when adding and removing services.
In the first approach a program can be responsible for adding, removing and
starting itself as a service. This is typically achieved by supporting
program arguments such as
--add,
--remove, and
--run, and executing the
appropriate action.
The following example adds the calling program as a service when called
with a
--add parameter, and removes the created service when called with a
--remove parameter:
if (process.argv[2] == "--add") {
service.add ("my-service", {programArgs: ["--run"]}, function(error){
if (error)
console.trace(error);
});
} else if (process.argv[2] == "--remove") {
service.remove ("my-service", function(error){
if (error)
console.trace(error);
});
} else if (process.argv[2] == "--run") {
service.run (function () {
service.stop (0);
});
// Run service program code...
} else {
// Show usage...
}
Note the
--run argument passed in the
options parameter to the
service.add() function. When the service is started using the Windows
Service Control Manager, or the Linux service management facilities, the first
argument to the program will be
--run. The above program checks for this and
if specified runs as a service using the
service.run() function.
Also note that neither the node binary or the programs fully qualified path
are specified. These parameters are automatically calculated it not
specified. Refer to the
service.add() function description for details
about how this works.
In the second approach a dedicated service management program can be
responsible for adding and removing many services in batch. The program
adding and removing services is not a service itself, and would never call
the
service.run() function.
The following example adds or removes number of services:
if (program.argv[2] == "--add") {
service.add ("service1", {programPath: "c:\example\svc1.js",
function(error) {
if (error) {
console.trace(error);
} else {
service.add ("service2", {programPath: "c:\example\svc2.js",
function(error) {
if (error) {
console.trace(error);
}
});
}
});
} else {
service.remove ("service2", function(error) {
if (error) {
console.trace(error);
} else {
service.remove ("service1", function(error) {
if (error) {
console.trace(error);
}
});
}
});
}
Note that unlike the previous example the
--run argument is not passed in
the
options parameter to the
service.add() function. Since each service
program does not add or remove itself as a service it only needs to run, and
as such does not need to be told to so.
Also note that the
programPath argument is passed in the options parameter
to the
service.add() function, to specify the fully qualified path to each
service program - which would otherwise default to the service management
program adding the services.
Each of the service programs can simply start themselves as services using the following code:
service.run (function () {
service.stop (0);
});
// Run service program code...
When a service program starts it can always call the
service.run() function
regardless of whether it is started at the console, by the Windows Service
Control Manager, or the Linux service management facilities.
On Windows, when the
service.run() function is called this module will
attempt to connect to the Windows Service Control Manager so that control
requests can be received - so that the service can be stopped. When starting a
program at the console an attempt to connect to the Windows Service Control
Manager will fail. In this case the
service.run() function will assume the
program is running at the console and silently ignore this error.
On Linux, services started at the console will run in the foreground, this
allows command sequences such as
CTRL+C to be used, e.g. during development.
When Linux services are started using the Linux service management facilities,
i.e.
service my-service start, they can be stopped using the signals
SIGINT
and
SIGTERM, or again using the Linux service management facilities, i.e.
service my-service stop.
This behaviour results in a program which can be run either at the console, the Windows Service Control Manager, or the Linux service management facilities with no change.
Upon starting the current working directory of a service program will be
platform specific the , e.g. the
"%windir%\system32" directory on Windows.
Service programs need to consider this when working with relative directory and
file paths.
This path will most likely be different when running the same program at the
console, so a service program may wish to change the current working
directory to a more suitable location using the
process.chdir() function to
avoid different behaviour between the two methods of starting a program.
This module attempts to behave in exactly the same way on Windows and Linux platforms - at least the API is exactly the same for both platforms both from a service management and service running perspective.
On Windows platforms the Windows Service Control Manager WIN32 API is used to
manage services. On Linux platforms a
systemd unit is created if it is
available, otherwise the
chkconfig command is used. If
chkconfig is not
available the
update-rc.d command is tried instead.
The
add() function adds a service.
The
name parameter specifies the name of the created service. The optional
options parameter is an object, and can contain the following items:
displayName - The services display name, defaults to the
name parameter
nodePath - The fully qualified path to the node binary used to run the
service (i.e.
c:\Program Files\nodejs\node.exe, defaults to the value of
process.execPath
nodeArgs - An array of strings specifying parameters to pass to
nodePath, defaults to
[]
programPath - The program to run using
nodePath, defaults to the value
of
process.argv[1]
programArgs - An array of strings specifying parameters to pass to
programPath, defaults to
[]
runLevels - An array of numbers specifying Linux run-levels at which
the service should be started for Linux platforms, defaults to
[2, 3, 4, 5], this is only used when
chkconfig or
update-rc.d is used
to install a service
username - For Windows platforms a username and password can be specified,
the service will be run using these credentials when started, see the
CreateService() functions win32 API documentation for
details on the format of the username, on all other platforms this parameter
is ignored
password - See the
username parameter
systemdWantedBy - For when systemd will be used a target can be specified
for the
WantedBy attribute under the
[Install] section in the generated
systemd unit file, defaults to
multi-user.target
dependencies - AN array of strings specifying other services this service
depends on, this is optional
The service will be set to automatically start at boot time, but not started.
The service can be started using the
net start "my-service" command on
Windows and
service my-service start on Linux.
The
cb callback function is called once the service has been added. The
following arguments will be passed to the callback function:
error - Instance of the
Error class, or
null if no error occurred
The following example installs a service named
my-service, it explicitly
specifies the services display name, and specifies a number of parameters to
the program:
var options = {
displayName: "MyService",
programArgs: ["--server-port", 8888],
username: ".\Stephen Vickers",
password: "MyPassword :)"
};
service.add ("my-service", options, function(error) {
if (error)
console.trace(error);
});
The
remove() function removes a service.
The
name parameter specifies the name of the service to remove. This will
be the same
name parameter specified when adding the service.
The service must be in a stopped state for it to be removed. The
net stop "my-service" command can be used to stop the service on Windows and
the
service my-service stop on Linux before it is to be removed.
The
cb callback function is called once the service has been removed. The
following arguments will be passed to the callback function:
error - Instance of the
Error class, or
null if no error occurred
The following example removes the service named
my-service:
service.remove ("my-service", function(error) {
if (error)
console.trace(error);
});
The
run() function will attempt to run the program as a service.
NOTE When run the service will NOT make any changes to the
process.stdout
and
process.stderr streams. Users are required to utilise whatever logging
modules they require to managing process logging and its destination. Older
versions of this module (versions before 2.0.0) would support re-directing
these streams to a specific writeable stream, support for that was removed in
version 2.0.0.
The
callback function will be called when the service receives a stop request,
e.g. because the Windows Service Controller was used to send a stop request to
the service, or a
SIGTERM signal was received.
The program should perform cleanup tasks and then call the
service.stop()
function.
The following example starts a program as a service:
service.run (function () {
service.stop ();
});
The
stop() function will cause the service to stop, and the calling program
to exit.
Once the service has been stopped this function will terminate the program by
calling the
process.exit() function, passing to it the
rcode parameter
which defaults to
0. Before calling this function ensure the program has
finished performing cleanup tasks.
BE AWARE, THIS FUNCTION WILL NOT RETURN.
The following example stops the calling program specifying a return code of
0, the function will not return:
service.run (function () {
service.stop (0);
});
Example programs are included under the modules
example directory.
/etc/rcN.d directories are not removed
runLevels item to the
options parameter to the
add() function
username and
password options parameters
were added to the
add() function
WantedBy attribute to generated systemd unit)
__defineGetter__() function
Copyright (c) 2018 NoSpaceships Ltd hello@nospaceships.com
Copyright (c) 2014 Stephen Vickers stephen.vickers.sv@gmail.com
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.