Get the name of the current operating system\ Example:
macOS Sierra
Useful for analytics and debugging.
npm install os-name
import os from 'node:os';
import osName from 'os-name';
// On a macOS Sierra system
osName();
//=> 'macOS Sierra'
osName(os.platform(), os.release());
//=> 'macOS Sierra'
osName('darwin', '14.0.0');
//=> 'OS X Yosemite'
osName('linux', '3.13.0-24-generic');
//=> 'Linux 3.13'
osName('win32', '6.3.9600');
//=> 'Windows 8.1'
By default, the name of the current operating system is returned.
You can optionally supply a custom
os.platform() and
os.release().
Check out
getos if you need the Linux distribution name.
Production systems depend on this package for logging / tracking. Please be careful when introducing new output, and adhere to existing output format (whitespace, capitalization, etc.).