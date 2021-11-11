openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
on

os-name

by Sindre Sorhus
5.0.1 (see all)

Get the name of the current operating system. Example: macOS Sierra

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.1M

GitHub Stars

124

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Operating System

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

os-name

Get the name of the current operating system\ Example: macOS Sierra

Useful for analytics and debugging.

Install

npm install os-name

Usage

import os from 'node:os';
import osName from 'os-name';

// On a macOS Sierra system

osName();
//=> 'macOS Sierra'

osName(os.platform(), os.release());
//=> 'macOS Sierra'

osName('darwin', '14.0.0');
//=> 'OS X Yosemite'

osName('linux', '3.13.0-24-generic');
//=> 'Linux 3.13'

osName('win32', '6.3.9600');
//=> 'Windows 8.1'

API

osName(platform?, release?)

By default, the name of the current operating system is returned.

You can optionally supply a custom os.platform() and os.release().

Check out getos if you need the Linux distribution name.

Contributing

Production systems depend on this package for logging / tracking. Please be careful when introducing new output, and adhere to existing output format (whitespace, capitalization, etc.).

Get professional support for this package with a Tidelift subscription
Tidelift helps make open source sustainable for maintainers while giving companies
assurances about security, maintenance, and licensing for their dependencies.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

iw
is-windowsReturns true if the platform is Windows (and Cygwin or MSYS/MinGW for unit tests)
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
20M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
getmacGet the mac address of the current machine you are on via Node.js
GitHub Stars
283
Weekly Downloads
31K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
osenvLook up environment settings specific to different operating systems.
GitHub Stars
136
Weekly Downloads
8M
nou
node-os-utilsOS Utils - An operating system utility library.
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
14K
cd
current-deviceThe easiest way to write conditional CSS and/or JavaScript based on device operating system (iOS, Android, Blackberry, Windows, Firefox OS, MeeGo), orientation (Portrait vs. Landscape), and type (Tablet vs. Mobile).
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
15K
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial