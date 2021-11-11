Get the name of the current operating system\ Example: macOS Sierra

Useful for analytics and debugging.

Install

npm install os-name

Usage

import os from 'node:os' ; import osName from 'os-name' ; osName(); osName(os.platform(), os.release()); osName( 'darwin' , '14.0.0' ); osName( 'linux' , '3.13.0-24-generic' ); osName( 'win32' , '6.3.9600' );

API

By default, the name of the current operating system is returned.

You can optionally supply a custom os.platform() and os.release() .

Check out getos if you need the Linux distribution name.

Contributing

Production systems depend on this package for logging / tracking. Please be careful when introducing new output, and adhere to existing output format (whitespace, capitalization, etc.).

