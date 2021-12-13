A very simple monitor for the built-in os module in Node.js.

Allows you to observe some OS parameters, such as free memory available or load average.

Installation

npm install os-monitor

Synopsis

const monitor = require ( "os-monitor" ); monitor.start(); monitor.start({ delay : 3000 , freemem : 1000000000 , uptime : 1000000 , critical1 : 0.7 , critical5 : 0.7 , critical15 : 0.7 , silent : false , stream : false , immediate : false }); monitor.on( 'monitor' , (event) => { console .log(event.type, 'This event always happens on each monitor cycle!' ); }); monitor.on( 'loadavg1' , (event) => { console .log(event.type, 'Load average is exceptionally high!' ); }); monitor.on( 'freemem' , (event) => { console .log(event.type, 'Free memory is very low!' ); }); monitor.throttle( 'loadavg5' , (event) => { }, monitor.minutes( 5 )); monitor.config({ freemem : 0.3 }); monitor.stop(); monitor.isRunning(); monitor.start({ stream : true }).pipe(process.stdout);

config options

delay

Delay in milliseconds between each monitor cycle. Default: 3000

freemem

Amount of memory in bytes under which event 'freemem' is triggered. Can also be a percentage of total memory. Default: 0

uptime

Number of seconds over which event 'uptime' is triggered. Default: undefined

critical1

Value of 1 minute load average over which event 'loadavg1' is triggered. Default: os.cpus().length

(The load average is a measure of system activity, calculated by the operating system and expressed as a fractional number. As a rule of thumb, the load average should ideally be less than the number of logical CPUs in the system. ref.: http://nodejs.org/api/os.html#os_os_loadavg)

critical5

Value of 5 minutes load average over which event 'loadavg5' is triggered. Default: os.cpus().length

critical15

Value of 15 minutes load average over which event 'loadavg15' is triggered. Default: os.cpus().length

silent

Set true to mute event 'monitor'. Default: false

stream

Set true to enable the monitor as a Readable Stream. Default: false

immediate

Set true to execute a monitor cycle at start(). Default: false

API

The monitor.version property contains the os-monitor version string.

Starts the monitor. Accepts an optional options object.

Stops the monitor.

Checks whether the monitor is running or not; returns a boolean.

Accepts an optional options object and updates monitor config. Always returns monitor config options.

Resets monitor config to its default values.

.on( eventType, handler ), .addListener( eventType, handler )

Adds a listener for the specified event type. Supported events are: 'monitor', 'uptime', 'freemem', 'loadavg1', 'loadavg5', 'loadavg15', 'start', 'stop', 'config', 'reset', 'destroy'.

.once( eventType, handler )

Adds a one-time listener for the specified event type. This listener is invoked only the next time the event is fired, after which it is removed.

.throttle( eventType, handler, delay )

Adds a throttled listener, using Underscore.js's throttle function. The throttled listener will not be executed more than once every delay milliseconds.

.unthrottle( eventType, handler )

Removes a throttled listener previously added using .throttle() . handler must be the original function.

.when( eventType )

Returns a Promise(or a basic thenable if Promise is not supported) that resolves with an event object when eventType is triggered.

Permanently stops and disables the monitor.

Convenience methods to get the right amount of milliseconds.

monitor.seconds( 10 ); monitor.minutes( 5 ); monitor.hours( 1 ); monitor.days( 1 ); monitor.start({ delay : monitor.seconds( 5 ) });

Event object

There is some useful information in the provided event object:

{ type: 'monitor' , // event type loadavg: [ 0.4599609375 , 0.53076171875 , 0.4990234375 ], // load average values for 1 , 5 , 15 minutes uptime: 1614056 , // os uptime in seconds freemem: 241262592 , // free memory available in bytes totalmem: 2147483648 , // total memory available in bytes timestamp: 1394766898 // UNIX Timestamp }

All supported events are: 'monitor', 'uptime', 'freemem', 'loadavg1', 'loadavg5', 'loadavg15', 'start', 'stop', 'config', 'reset', 'destroy'. Note that os-monitor is an instance of EventEmitter .

Events API docs: nodejs.org/api/events

Using the monitor as a Readable Stream

os-monitor can also be used as a Readable Stream.

monitor.start({ stream : true }); monitor.pipe(process.stdout); let fs = require ( 'fs' ), logFile = fs.createWriteStream( '/tmp/log.txt' , { flags : 'a' }); monitor.pipe(logFile);

Promise / thenable

os-monitor supports Promise, async/await: using .when(eventType) returns a Promise(or a basic thenable if Promise is not supported).

monitor.when( 'freemem' ).then( event => { }); async function callback ( ) { let event = await monitor.when( 'uptime' ); }

Monitor class

Need concurrent monitor instances? The monitor class is available from the os-monitor object:

const monitor = require ( 'os-monitor' ); let monitor1 = new monitor.Monitor(); let monitor2 = new monitor.Monitor(); let monitor3 = new monitor.Monitor();

Node.js os module

The node os built-in module is also available from the os-monitor object:

const monitor = require ( 'os-monitor' ); let type = monitor.os.type(); let cpus = monitor.os.cpus();