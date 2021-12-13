A very simple monitor for the built-in
os module in Node.js.
Allows you to observe some OS parameters, such as free memory available or load average.
npm install os-monitor
const monitor = require("os-monitor");
// basic usage
monitor.start();
// more advanced usage with configs.
monitor.start({ delay: 3000 // interval in ms between monitor cycles
, freemem: 1000000000 // freemem under which event 'freemem' is triggered
, uptime: 1000000 // number of secs over which event 'uptime' is triggered
, critical1: 0.7 // loadavg1 over which event 'loadavg1' is triggered
, critical5: 0.7 // loadavg5 over which event 'loadavg5' is triggered
, critical15: 0.7 // loadavg15 over which event 'loadavg15' is triggered
, silent: false // set true to mute event 'monitor'
, stream: false // set true to enable the monitor as a Readable Stream
, immediate: false // set true to execute a monitor cycle at start()
});
// define handler that will always fire every cycle
monitor.on('monitor', (event) => {
console.log(event.type, 'This event always happens on each monitor cycle!');
});
// define handler for a too high 1-minute load average
monitor.on('loadavg1', (event) => {
console.log(event.type, 'Load average is exceptionally high!');
});
// define handler for a too low free memory
monitor.on('freemem', (event) => {
console.log(event.type, 'Free memory is very low!');
});
// define a throttled handler, using Underscore.js's throttle function (http://underscorejs.org/#throttle)
monitor.throttle('loadavg5', (event) => {
// whatever is done here will not happen
// more than once every 5 minutes(300000 ms)
}, monitor.minutes(5));
// change config while monitor is running
monitor.config({
freemem: 0.3 // alarm when 30% or less free memory available
});
// stop monitor
monitor.stop();
// check whether monitor is running or not
monitor.isRunning(); // -> true / false
// use as readable stream
monitor.start({stream: true}).pipe(process.stdout);
Delay in milliseconds between each monitor cycle. Default: 3000
Amount of memory in bytes under which event 'freemem' is triggered. Can also be a percentage of total memory. Default: 0
Number of seconds over which event 'uptime' is triggered. Default: undefined
Value of 1 minute load average over which event 'loadavg1' is triggered. Default: os.cpus().length
(The load average is a measure of system activity, calculated by the operating system and expressed as a fractional number. As a rule of thumb, the load average should ideally be less than the number of logical CPUs in the system. ref.: http://nodejs.org/api/os.html#os_os_loadavg)
Value of 5 minutes load average over which event 'loadavg5' is triggered. Default: os.cpus().length
Value of 15 minutes load average over which event 'loadavg15' is triggered. Default: os.cpus().length
Set true to mute event 'monitor'. Default: false
Set true to enable the monitor as a Readable Stream. Default: false
Set true to execute a monitor cycle at start(). Default: false
The
monitor.version property contains the
os-monitor version string.
Starts the monitor. Accepts an optional options object.
Stops the monitor.
Checks whether the monitor is running or not; returns a boolean.
Accepts an optional options object and updates monitor config. Always returns monitor config options.
Resets monitor config to its default values.
Adds a listener for the specified event type. Supported events are: 'monitor', 'uptime', 'freemem', 'loadavg1', 'loadavg5', 'loadavg15', 'start', 'stop', 'config', 'reset', 'destroy'.
Adds a one-time listener for the specified event type. This listener is invoked only the next time the event is fired, after which it is removed.
Adds a throttled listener, using Underscore.js's throttle function. The throttled listener will not be executed more than once every delay milliseconds.
Removes a throttled listener previously added using
.throttle().
handler must be the original function.
Returns a Promise(or a basic thenable if Promise is not supported) that resolves with an event object when
eventType is triggered.
Permanently stops and disables the monitor.
Convenience methods to get the right amount of milliseconds.
monitor.seconds(10); // -> 10000 ms
monitor.minutes(5); // -> 300000 ms
monitor.hours(1); // -> 3600000 ms
monitor.days(1); // -> 86400000 ms
// start with a delay of 5000 ms
monitor.start({ delay: monitor.seconds(5) });
There is some useful information in the provided event object:
{
type: 'monitor', // event type
loadavg: [ 0.4599609375, 0.53076171875, 0.4990234375 ], // load average values for 1, 5, 15 minutes
uptime: 1614056, // os uptime in seconds
freemem: 241262592, // free memory available in bytes
totalmem: 2147483648, // total memory available in bytes
timestamp: 1394766898 // UNIX Timestamp
}
All supported events are: 'monitor', 'uptime', 'freemem', 'loadavg1', 'loadavg5', 'loadavg15', 'start', 'stop', 'config', 'reset', 'destroy'.
Note that
os-monitor is an instance of
EventEmitter.
Events API docs: nodejs.org/api/events
os-monitor can also be used as a Readable Stream.
monitor.start({ stream: true });
// write to STDOUT
monitor.pipe(process.stdout);
// write to a file
let fs = require('fs'),
logFile = fs.createWriteStream('/tmp/log.txt', {flags: 'a'});
monitor.pipe(logFile);
os-monitor supports Promise, async/await: using
.when(eventType) returns a Promise(or a basic thenable if Promise is not supported).
monitor.when('freemem').then(event => {
// ...
});
async function callback() {
let event = await monitor.when('uptime');
// ...
}
Need concurrent monitor instances? The monitor class is available from the os-monitor object:
const monitor = require('os-monitor');
let monitor1 = new monitor.Monitor();
let monitor2 = new monitor.Monitor();
let monitor3 = new monitor.Monitor();
The node
os built-in module is also available from the os-monitor object:
const monitor = require('os-monitor');
let type = monitor.os.type();
let cpus = monitor.os.cpus();
Documentation for the
os module is available here.