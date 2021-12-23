openbase logo
os-locale

by Sindre Sorhus
6.0.1 (see all)

Get the system locale

npm
GitHub
Documentation
9.8M

GitHub Stars

202

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

os-locale

Get the system locale

Useful for localizing your module or app.

POSIX systems: The returned locale refers to the LC_MESSAGE category, suitable for selecting the language used in the user interface for message translation.

Install

$ npm install os-locale

Usage

import {osLocale} from 'os-locale';

console.log(await osLocale());
//=> 'en-US'

API

osLocale(options?)

Returns a Promise for the locale.

osLocale.sync(options?)

Returns the locale.

options

Type: object

spawn

Type: boolean\ Default: true

Set to false to avoid spawning subprocesses and instead only resolve the locale from environment variables.

