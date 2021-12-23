Get the system locale
Useful for localizing your module or app.
POSIX systems: The returned locale refers to the
LC_MESSAGE category, suitable for selecting the language used in the user interface for message translation.
$ npm install os-locale
import {osLocale} from 'os-locale';
console.log(await osLocale());
//=> 'en-US'
Returns a
Promise for the locale.
Returns the locale.
Type:
object
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Set to
false to avoid spawning subprocesses and instead only resolve the locale from environment variables.
