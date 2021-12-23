Get the system locale

Useful for localizing your module or app.

POSIX systems: The returned locale refers to the LC_MESSAGE category, suitable for selecting the language used in the user interface for message translation.

Install

npm install os-locale

Usage

import {osLocale} from 'os-locale' ; console .log( await osLocale());

API

Returns a Promise for the locale.

Returns the locale.

options

Type: object

spawn

Type: boolean \ Default: true

Set to false to avoid spawning subprocesses and instead only resolve the locale from environment variables.

