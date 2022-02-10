OpenSheetMusicDisplay (OSMD)

A MusicXML renderer for the Browser

About OSMD

OpenSheetMusicDisplay renders MusicXML sheet music in the browser. It is the missing link between MusicXML and VexFlow. Built upon many years of experience in both sheet music interactivity and engraving, it is the perfect solution for app developers seeking to build digital sheet music services.

MusicXML is the de facto standard for exchanging sheet music between music software.

VexFlow is widely used for rendering sheet music. It features an extensive library of musical elements, but each measure and symbol has to be created and positioned by hand in Javascript.

OpenSheetMusicDisplay brings the two together and offers an open source turnkey solution for your digital sheet music project.

Key Features

Displays MusicXML sheet music in a browser(less) environment (Javascript, Typescript, server-side: browserless NodeJS script)

Soon: Audio Playback (work in progress, early access build available for sponsors)

Uses Vexflow for rendering and (partly) layout

Parses most MusicXML tags and integrates it into an accessible and modifiable data model (e.g. to change a note's color)

Offers many options (OSMDOptions / EngravingRules): Page Format, Font Family, Positioning, not rendering certain elements like the title or lyrics, etc.

Allows modification of the displayed score, like hiding parts or instruments, hiding instrument names, title or composer, a more compact layout, or coloring notes

Outputs SVG or PNG, also via nodejs script in the command line, completely browserless (e.g. for server-side rendering)

Written in Typescript with complete type information, 100% compatible with Javascript (minified build is .js)

Can display tablature (guitar tabs) from MusicXML, including effects like bends and glissandi. Can be combined with treble clef.

Limitations

Not all MusicXML tags are (fully) supported:

Pedal marks (currently in early access for sponsors)

Glissando lines

Wavy-line (currently in early access for sponsors)

Etc, see OSMD 1.0 Project

Also, OSMD is a renderer, not an interactive sheet music editor. Rendering takes some time, and you can't easily/quickly move notes, place new notes, etc.

(You can, however, manipulate the SVG nodes for instant changes like note re-coloring, see Exploring the Demo | Wiki)

It would be great if free software were sustainable on its own. But to keep on improving and developing OpenSheetMusicDisplay we need your support. Your monthly sponsorship subscription - especially if you are already actively using OSMD - would mean everything to us - it’s a stable way of enabling us to continue our work, and improve and expand OSMD.

New features currently in the making are:

OSMD Audio Player

Transposing Plugin

Annotations (Add custom text, music symbols, etc. to the score and export to and import from XML)

Our awesome sponsors get awesome perks, like:

Early Access to features like the Audio Player and a transposition plugin for OSMD

A postcard from Vienna

and others. Check them out at our GitHub sponsors page.

And there are other ways to contribute to the community - we plan on starting a blog and newsletter, and sharing our knowledge. We encourage our sponsors to bring up their desired features and pitch blog post ideas.

Any support is highly appreciated.

About Us

OSMD is made by Phonicscore - a music-tech company based in Vienna. We create solutions for musicians, sheet music publishers, app developers, music stores and researchers:

Open source software

Sheet Music Rendering Software

Native & web apps: PracticeBird for iOS and Android

Our mission is to provide state of the art software solutions for building MusicXML apps and to include the community in a constant thrive for improvement. We want to take away the pain of building music software from scratch and offer a shortcut when it comes to building your next MusicXML sheet music application.

We also want to thank our Github Contributors, who show that with open source many people come together to not only share but improve software.

