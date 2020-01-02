Ornamentum data table is a lightweight, feature rich, highly configurable, UI framework agnostic, fully responsive, reactive Angular data table with no external dependencies.

Check out demos & docs for more information!

📖 Table of Contents

💡 Features

Client-side data binding support

Server-side data binding support

Realtime data source support with observables

Single and Multi column sorting

Single and Multi value filtering

Custom Layout templating support

Data table state persistence with session or local storage modes

Client and Server-side pagination

Single, Multi and Single toggle row selection modes

UI Theme support

Detail row expand support

Experimental column resizing

Experimental row grouping support

Global Configuration overriding capability

Translation support and much more

⚡ Peer Dependencies

🚀 Installation

Install the Ornamentum node module using either of following command depending on your package manager.

npm install ornamentum --save

or

yarn add ornamentum

Ornamentum major versions are aligned with Angular Major versions hence, You can ony use Ornamentum 8.x.x versions with Angular 8.x.x version.

🌴 Contributors

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind are welcome!

🌱 How to Contribute

Setup project in local development environment

git clone git@github.com:yohangz/ornamentum.git && cd $_ npm install npm run start

You can read more about Ornamentum build tasks here and refer Contribution Guide for more details.

⚠️ Changelog

Recent changes can be viewed on CHANGELOG.md

©️ License

Ornamentum was license under MIT. Please refer LICENSE for more information.