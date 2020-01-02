openbase logo
orn

ornamentum

by Yohan Gomez
8.1.4 (see all)

🚀 Lightweight, feature rich, highly configurable, UI framework agnostic, fully responsive Angular data table with no external dependencies

Overview

Readme

ornamentum travis build license npm version

Ornamentum data table is a lightweight, feature rich, highly configurable, UI framework agnostic, fully responsive, reactive Angular data table with no external dependencies.

Check out demos & docs for more information!

📖 Table of Contents

💡 Features

Client data bind Client-side data binding support
Server data bind Server-side data binding support
Real time data bind Realtime data source support with observables
Sorting Single and Multi column sorting
Filtering Single and Multi value filtering
Layouting Custom Layout templating support
Persistence Data table state persistence with session or local storage modes
Paging Client and Server-side pagination
Selection Single, Multi and Single toggle row selection modes
Theming UI Theme support
Detail row Detail row expand support
Resizing Experimental column resizing
Grouping Experimental row grouping support
Global configuration Global Configuration overriding capability
Translation Translation support and much more

⚡ Peer Dependencies

🚀 Installation

Install the Ornamentum node module using either of following command depending on your package manager.

npm install ornamentum --save

or

yarn add ornamentum

Ornamentum major versions are aligned with Angular Major versions hence, You can ony use Ornamentum 8.x.x versions with Angular 8.x.x version.

🌴 Contributors


Yohan Gomez
💻 💬 📖 🎨 💡 🤔 🚇 👀
Lahiru Jayamanna
💻 💬 📖 🎨 💡 🤔 👀
Samuditha Wadigamangawa
💻 💬 📖 🎨 💡 🤔 👀
Aravinda Rathnayake
💬 📖 💡 🤔 👀 🐛

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind are welcome!

🌱 How to Contribute

Setup project in local development environment

# clone project
git clone git@github.com:yohangz/ornamentum.git && cd $_

# install dependencies
npm install

# start the app
npm run start

You can read more about Ornamentum build tasks here and refer Contribution Guide for more details.

⚠️ Changelog

Recent changes can be viewed on CHANGELOG.md

©️ License

Ornamentum was license under MIT. Please refer LICENSE for more information.

