Ornamentum data table is a lightweight, feature rich, highly configurable, UI framework agnostic, fully responsive, reactive Angular data table with no external dependencies.
Client-side data binding support
Server-side data binding support
Realtime data source support with observables
Single and Multi column sorting
Single and Multi value filtering
Custom Layout templating support
Data table state persistence with session or local storage modes
Client and Server-side pagination
Single, Multi and Single toggle row selection modes
UI Theme support
Detail row expand support
Experimental column resizing
Experimental row grouping support
Global Configuration overriding capability
Translation support and much more
Install the Ornamentum node module using either of following command depending on your package manager.
npm install ornamentum --save
or
yarn add ornamentum
Ornamentum major versions are aligned with Angular Major versions hence, You can ony use Ornamentum 8.x.x versions with Angular 8.x.x version.
Yohan Gomez
💻 💬 📖 🎨 💡 🤔 🚇 👀
Lahiru Jayamanna
💻 💬 📖 🎨 💡 🤔 👀
Samuditha Wadigamangawa
💻 💬 📖 🎨 💡 🤔 👀
Aravinda Rathnayake
💬 📖 💡 🤔 👀 🐛
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind are welcome!
Setup project in local development environment
# clone project
git clone git@github.com:yohangz/ornamentum.git && cd $_
# install dependencies
npm install
# start the app
npm run start
You can read more about Ornamentum build tasks here and refer Contribution Guide for more details.
Recent changes can be viewed on CHANGELOG.md
Ornamentum was license under MIT. Please refer LICENSE for more information.