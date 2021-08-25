ormnomnom

ORMnomnom is yet another Node ORM. It is specifically for use with postgres (via pg), exposes single-async-events as bluebird promises, and exposes async-iterables as streams. It requires a modern version of Node (v4+).

const orm = require ( 'ormnomnom' ) class Package { constructor (opts) { Object .assign( this , opts) } } class Author { constructor (opts) { Object .assign( this , opts) } } const PackageObjects = orm(Package, { id : { type : 'integer' }, name : { type : 'string' , pattern : '^[a-z0-9]$' }, author : orm.fk(Author) }) const AuthorObjects = orm(Author, { id : { type : 'integer' }, name : { type : 'string' , pattern : '^[a-z0-9]$' }, email : { type : 'string' , format : 'email' } }) PackageObjects.filter({ 'author.name:startsWith' : 'Gary' }).then( objects => { })

Documentation

License

MIT