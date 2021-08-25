openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
orm

ormnomnom

by Chris Dickinson
7.1.1 (see all)

an orm that does 80% of the work and gets out of the way for the remaining 20%

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

264

GitHub Stars

164

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ormnomnom

ORMnomnom is yet another Node ORM. It is specifically for use with postgres (via pg), exposes single-async-events as bluebird promises, and exposes async-iterables as streams. It requires a modern version of Node (v4+).

const orm = require('ormnomnom')

class Package {
  constructor (opts) {
    Object.assign(this, opts)
  }
}

class Author {
  constructor (opts) {
    Object.assign(this, opts)
  }
}

const PackageObjects = orm(Package, {
  id: { type: 'integer' },
  name: { type: 'string', pattern: '^[a-z0-9]$'},
  author: orm.fk(Author)
})

const AuthorObjects = orm(Author, {
  id: { type: 'integer' },
  name: { type: 'string', pattern: '^[a-z0-9]$'},
  email: { type: 'string', format: 'email'}
})

PackageObjects.filter({'author.name:startsWith': 'Gary'}).then(objects => {
  // list of objects
})

Documentation

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial