ORMnomnom is yet another Node ORM. It is specifically for use with postgres (via pg), exposes single-async-events as bluebird promises, and exposes async-iterables as streams. It requires a modern version of Node (v4+).
const orm = require('ormnomnom')
class Package {
constructor (opts) {
Object.assign(this, opts)
}
}
class Author {
constructor (opts) {
Object.assign(this, opts)
}
}
const PackageObjects = orm(Package, {
id: { type: 'integer' },
name: { type: 'string', pattern: '^[a-z0-9]$'},
author: orm.fk(Author)
})
const AuthorObjects = orm(Author, {
id: { type: 'integer' },
name: { type: 'string', pattern: '^[a-z0-9]$'},
email: { type: 'string', format: 'email'}
})
PackageObjects.filter({'author.name:startsWith': 'Gary'}).then(objects => {
// list of objects
})
MIT