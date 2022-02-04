openbase logo
orion

by eclipse
20.0.0 (see all)

The Orion Client, "Your IDE in the Cloud"

Orion

Orion is an open-source development platform focused on creating applications for the web, in the web.

The vision behind Orion is to move software development to the web by enabling open tool integration through HTTP and REST, JSON, OAuth, OpenID, and others. We exploit internet design principles throughout, allowing Orion to be easily run in the browser, locally and in Electron.

Great care has been taken to provide a world class web development experience, rather than to recreate the traditional desktop IDE experience in a browser tab.

Please refer to our project page for plan and overall project information, or head over to the wiki for even more information about Orion.

Contributing

For complete details on getting the source and getting setup to develop Orion, see the Orion wiki.

Bug reports and patches are welcome in bugzilla, you can also open pull requests directly against this repository.

How to build Orion using Maven

Install Maven:

Install latest Maven 3.0 from http://maven.apache.org

Clone Git repositories:

Clone orion.client and orion.server under the same local folder

% cd /my/git/repos
% git clone https://github.com/eclipse/orion.client.git
% git clone https://github.com/eclipse/orion.server.git

Run Maven build:

% cd orion.server
% mvn clean install -P platform-kepler,local-build -Dorion.client.build.skip -DskipTests

Run the Orion server

% cd releng/org.eclipse.orion.server.repository/target/products/org.eclipse.orion/linux/gtk/x86_64/eclipse/
% ./orion

Now point your browser at http://localhost:8080 to start the Orion client.

How to build Orion using npm

Install Node.js:

Install the latest Node.js v6 LTS from http://nodejs.org/

Clone Git repositories:

Clone orion.client.

% cd /my/git/repos
% git clone https://github.com/eclipse/orion.client.git

Run npm install:

% cd orion.client
% cd modules/orionode
% npm install

Run the Orion server

% node server.js

Now point your browser at http://localhost:8081 to start the Orion client.

License

This repository contains the Orion client. This source code is available under the Eclipse Public License and Eclipse Distribution License.

