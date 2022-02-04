Orion is an open-source development platform focused on creating applications for the web, in the web.
The vision behind Orion is to move software development to the web by enabling open tool integration through HTTP and REST, JSON, OAuth, OpenID, and others. We exploit internet design principles throughout, allowing Orion to be easily run in the browser, locally and in Electron.
Great care has been taken to provide a world class web development experience, rather than to recreate the traditional desktop IDE experience in a browser tab.
Please refer to our project page for plan and overall project information, or head over to the wiki for even more information about Orion.
For complete details on getting the source and getting setup to develop Orion, see the Orion wiki.
Bug reports and patches are welcome in bugzilla, you can also open pull requests directly against this repository.
Install latest Maven 3.0 from http://maven.apache.org
Clone
orion.client and
orion.server under the same local folder
% cd /my/git/repos
% git clone https://github.com/eclipse/orion.client.git
% git clone https://github.com/eclipse/orion.server.git
% cd orion.server
% mvn clean install -P platform-kepler,local-build -Dorion.client.build.skip -DskipTests
% cd releng/org.eclipse.orion.server.repository/target/products/org.eclipse.orion/linux/gtk/x86_64/eclipse/
% ./orion
Now point your browser at
http://localhost:8080 to start the Orion client.
Install the latest Node.js v6 LTS from http://nodejs.org/
Clone
orion.client.
% cd /my/git/repos
% git clone https://github.com/eclipse/orion.client.git
% cd orion.client
% cd modules/orionode
% npm install
% node server.js
Now point your browser at
http://localhost:8081 to start the Orion client.
This repository contains the Orion client. This source code is available under the Eclipse Public License and Eclipse Distribution License.