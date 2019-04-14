Reconstruct the original URL used in an HTTP request based on the HTTP request headers.
The module takes into account potential URL rewrites made by proxies, load balancers, etc along the way (as long as these append special HTTP headers to the request).
Supported HTTP headers:
Host
Forwarded
X-Forwarded-Proto
X-Forwarded-Protocol
X-Url-Scheme
Front-End-Https
X-Forwarded-Ssl
X-Forwarded-Host
X-Forwarded-Port
If the protocol (http vs https) cannot be determined based on the above
headers, the
encrypted flag on the TLS connection is used.
npm install original-url --save
Server example:
const http = require('http')
const originalUrl = require('original-url')
const server = http.createServer(function (req, res) {
const url = originalUrl(req)
if (url.full) {
res.end(`Original URL: ${url.full}\n`)
} else {
res.end('Original URL could not be determined\n')
}
})
server.listen(1337)
Request examples:
$ curl localhost:1337
Original URL: http://localhost:1337/
$ curl -H 'Host: example.com' localhost:1337
Original URL: http://example.com/
$ curl -H 'Host: example.com:1234' localhost:1337
Original URL: http://example.com:1234/
$ curl -H 'Forwarded: proto=https; host=example.com; for="10.0.0.1:1234"' localhost:1337/sub/path?key=value
Original URL: https://example.com:1234/sub/path?key=value
$ curl -H 'X-Forwarded-Host: example.com' -H 'X-Forwarded-Host: proxy.local' localhost:1337
Original URL: http://example.com/
result = originalUrl(req)
This module exposes a single function which takes an HTTP request object
in the form of
http.IncomingMessage.
When called, the function returns a
result object with a
full
property containing the fully resolved URL. The
result object will
also contain any other property normally returned by the Node.js core
url.parse
function.
If the hostname for some reason cannot be determined,
result.full will
not be present.