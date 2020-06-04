OrientJS driver

Official orientdb driver for node.js. Fast, lightweight, uses the binary protocol.

NOTE: Release v3.0 provides new APIs in order to support OrientDB 3.0 features.

Features

Tested with latest OrientDB (2.2.x and 3.0.x).

Intuitive API, based on bluebird promises.

Fast binary protocol parser.

Streaming Support

Stateful Transaction Support

Distributed Support

Access multiple databases via the same socket (Session Pooling).

Connection Pooling

Migration support.

Simple CLI.

Versions and Compatibility

OrientJS v3.0 contains backwards compatible APIs for OrientDB 2.2.x and OrientDB 3.0.x using the old protocol version 33 (Legacy). New APIs are shipped in v3.0 to support the new protocol featuring Streaming, Stateful transactions, new SQL engine etc..

Resources

Installation

Install via npm.

npm install orientjs

For Typescript usage :

npm install @types/orientjs

Quick Start

Connect to OrientDB

Use the connect function in order to create a new OrientDBClient instance.

const OrientDBClient = require ( "orientjs" ).OrientDBClient; OrientDBClient.connect({ host : "localhost" , port : 2424 }).then( client => { return client.close(); }).then( () => { console .log( "Client closed" ); });

Single Session

To open a new standalone session use the client.session api. This api will create a new stateful session associated with the given database and credentials. Once done, call session.close in order to release the session on the server. Session are stateful since OrientJS 3.0 as they can execute server side transactions.

client.session({ name : "demodb" , username : "admin" , password : "admin" }) .then( session => { ... return session.close(); });

Pooled Sessions

Opening and closing sessions everytime can be expensive, since open and close require a network request to the server. Use the API client.sessions to create a pool of sessions with a given database and credentials. To get a session from the pool call the api pool.acquire . Once done with the session you can return the session to the pool by calling session.close

client.sessions({ name : "demodb" , username : "admin" , password : "admin" , pool : { max : 10 } }) .then( pool => { return pool.acquire() .then( session => { ... return session.close(); }) .then( () => { return pool.close(); }); }); });

Session API

Once obtained a session using the above APIs you can:

Run a Query (Idempotent SQL statement)

Run a Command (Idempotent or non idempotent SQL statement)

Run a Transaction

Run a live query

Query

Streaming

session.query( "select from OUser where name = :name" , { params : { name : "admin" }}) .on( "data" , data => { console .log(data); }) .on( 'error' ,(err)=> { console .log(err); }) .on( "end" , () => { console .log( "End of the stream" ); });

or use .all API that convert the stream to a Promise and collect the result set into an array

session.query( "select from OUser where name = :name" , { params : { name : "admin" }}) .all() .then( ( results )=> { console .log(results); });

Command

session.command( "insert into V set name = :name" , { params : { name : "test" }}) .all() .then( result => { console .log(result); });

Transaction

Use the api session.runInTransaction in order to run a unit of work in a managed transaction (begin/commit/retry)

session.runInTransaction( ( tx )=> { return tx.command( "insert into V set name = :name" , { params : { name : "test" }}).all() }).then( ( {result,tx} ) => { console .log(result); console .log(tx); });

Live Queries

session.liveQuery( "select from V" ).on( "data" , data => { console .log(data); });

Running Tests

To run the test suite, first invoke the following command within the repo, installing the development dependencies:

npm install

Then run the tests:

npm test

History

In 2012, Gabriel Petrovay created the original node-orientdb library, with a straightforward callback based API.

In early 2014, Giraldo Rosales made a whole host of improvements, including support for orientdb 1.7 and switched to a promise based API.

Later in 2014, codemix refactored the library to make it easier to extend and maintain, and introduced an API similar to nano. The result is so different from the original codebase that it warranted its own name and npm package. This also gave us the opportunity to switch to semantic versioning.

In June 2015, Orient Technologies company officially adopted the Oriento driver and renamed it as OrientJS.

Notes for contributors

Please see CONTRIBUTING.

Building from the Source Code

When building from source code, you need to download the driver directly from GitHub, then run NPM against the branch you want to use or test.

Using Git, clone the package repository, then enter the new directory: $ $ git clone https://github.com/orientechnologies/orientjs.git $ cd orientjs $ $ $ git clone https://github.com/orientechnologies/orientjs.git $ cd orientjs $ cd orientjs When you clone the repository, Git automatically provides you with the current state of the master branch. If you would like to work with another branch, like develop or test features on past releases, you need to check out the branch you want. For instance, $ $ git checkout develop Once you've selected the branch you want to build, call NPM to handle the installation. $ $ npm install Run the tests to make sure it works: $ $ npm test

Changes

See CHANGELOG

License

Apache 2.0 License, see LICENSE