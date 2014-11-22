The
orientationchangeend event is fired when the orientation of the device has changed and the associated rotation animation has been complete.
orientationchangeevent is fired when the orientation of the device has changed.
This definition neglects to mention that the event is fired after
window.orientation property has changed, but before the orientation is reflected in the UI. Inspecting dimensions of elements (e.g.
window.innerWidth or
window.innerHeight) gives the dimensions of the elements in the pre-orientation change state.
orientationchangeend is triggered at the end of the screen rotation animation that follows the orientation change event.
This has been developed for use with the mobile Safari, though the nature of the implementation makes it safe to use with other vendors.
There is no way to capture the end of the orientation change event because handling of the orientation change varies from browser to browser. Drawing a balance between the most reliable and the fastest way to detect the end of orientation change requires racing interval and timeout.
A listener is attached to the
orientationchange. Invoking the listener starts an interval. The interval is tracking the state of the Rotation Indication Variable. The
orientationchangeend event is fired when
config.noChangeCountToEnd number of consequent iterations do not detect a value mutation or after
config.noEndTimeout milliseconds, whichever happens first.
If you have suggestions for better strategy to detect the end of the
orientationchange event, please raise an issue.
The variable used to track the state of the rotation is a collection of
window.innerWidth and
window.innerHeight. This is a workaround until the Screen Orientation API becomes available in the iOS.
I realize that this is not a bullet-proof implementation. If you have suggestions for better variables to track the state of the rotation, please contribute to the Stack Overflow question or raise an issue.
If there is a series of
orientationchange events fired one after another, where
n event
orientationchangeend event has not been fired before the
n+2
orientationchange, then
orientationchangeend will fire only for the last
orientationchange event in the series.
var config = {},
OCE;
// Start tracking the orientation change.
OCE = gajus.orientationchangeend(config);
// Attach event listener to the "orientationchangeend" event.
OCE.on('orientationchangeend', function () {
// The orientation have changed.
});
|Name
|Value
|Default
noChangeCountToEnd
|Number of iterations the subject of interval inspection must not mutate to fire
orientationchangeend.
100
noEndTimeout
|Number of milliseconds after which fire the
orientationchangeend if interval inspection did not do it before.
1000
debug
|Enables logging of the events
false
All of the configuration parameters are optional.
I did not make the event available to the
window to avoid polluting the global scope and possible future conflicts.
To make the
orientationchangeend event available to the
window, re-emit the event using a custom event:
var orientationchangeend;
// Make sure that you are not adding event emitter more than once.
if ('onorientationchangeend' in window) {
orientationchangeend = new CustomEvent('orientationchangeend');
window.onorientationchangeend = OCE.on('orientationchangeend', function () {
window.dispatchEvent(orientationchangeend);
});
}
// Attach a listener to the "orientationchangeend" event.
window.addEventListener('orientationchangeend', function () {
console.log('The orientation of the device is now ' + window.orientation);
});
Using Bower:
bower install orientationchangeend
Using NPM:
npm install orientationchangeend