openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ori

oridomi

by Dan Motzenbecker
1.1.2 (see all)

📃 Fold up DOM elements like paper

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9

GitHub Stars

2.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

OriDomi

Fold up DOM elements like paper

Dan Motzenbecker, MIT License

@dcmotz

oriDomi

oriDomi

oriDomi

oriDomi

Visit oridomi.com for examples, documentation and notes.

Read the annotated source for a detailed look.

If you want to work on the source, run npm install after first cloning to install local package dependencies.

Run cake watch to automatically compile as you work.

cake build will update the annotated source and the minified version as well.

Pull requests are welcome. When contributing, please commit just the .coffee file and I'll update the build when it's merged.

The DOM is your oyster.

Integration Projects

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial