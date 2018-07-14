Fold up DOM elements like paper

Dan Motzenbecker, MIT License

@dcmotz

Visit oridomi.com for examples, documentation and notes.

Read the annotated source for a detailed look.

If you want to work on the source, run npm install after first cloning to install local package dependencies.

Run cake watch to automatically compile as you work.

cake build will update the annotated source and the minified version as well.

Pull requests are welcome. When contributing, please commit just the .coffee file and I'll update the build when it's merged.

The DOM is your oyster.

