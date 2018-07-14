Dan Motzenbecker, MIT License
Visit oridomi.com for examples, documentation and notes.
Read the annotated source for a detailed look.
If you want to work on the source, run
npm install after first cloning to
install local package dependencies.
Run
cake watch to automatically compile as you work.
cake build will update the annotated source and the minified version as well.
Pull requests are welcome. When contributing, please commit just the
.coffee
file and I'll update the build when it's merged.
The DOM is your oyster.