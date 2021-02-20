Read this in other languages: 简体中文, 繁體中文

Foreword

First of all, thanks a lot for wesnolte's great work😊 -- jOrgChart. The thought that using nested tables to build out the tree-like orgonization chart is amazing. This idea is more simple and direct than its counterparts based on svg Unfortunately, it's long time not to see the update of jOrgChart. on the other hand, I got some interesting ideas to add, so I choose to create a new repo. Since version 3.0, we use nested ul to construct tree-like chart instead of nested table.

Features

Supports both local data and remote data (JSON).

Smooth expand/collapse effects based on CSS3 transitions.

Align the chart in 4 orientations.

Allows user to change orgchart structure by drag/drop nodes.

Allows user to edit orgchart dynamically and save the final hierarchy as a JSON object.

Supports exporting chart as a picture or pdf document.

Supports pan and zoom.

Allows user to customize the internal structure for every node.

Users can adopt multiple solutions to build up a huge organization chart(please refer to multiple-layers or hybrid layout sections).

touch-enabled plugin for mobile device.

CDN

Users could find the related CDN support for OrgChart's CSS and JavaScript.

https://cdnjs.com/libraries/orgchart

Installation

Of course, you can directly use the standalone build by including dist/js/jquery.orgchart.js and dist/css/jquery.orgchart.css in your webapps.

Install with Bower

# From version 1.0 .2 on , users can install orgchart and add it to bower.json dependencies $ bower install orgchart

Install with npm

# From version 1.0 .4 on , users can install orgchart with npm $ npm install orgchart

require('orgchart') will load orgchart plugin onto the jQuery object. The orgchart module itself does not export anything.

online demos

Note: when users use ajaxURL option to build orghchart, they must use json datasource(both local and remote are OK) and set the relationship property of datasource by themselves. All of these staff are used to generate the correct expanding/collapsing arrows for nodes.

Here, we need the help from html2canvas.

Note:

(1) if you wanna export something in IE or Edge, please introduce es6-promise.auto.js firstly.

(2) if your OS is windows, please check your display scaling settings. For the perfact exported picture, you'd better adjust "Change the size of text, apps, and other items" to 100%.(thanks for sayamkrai's exploration)

(3) Besides, if you wanna export a pdf format or your orgchart includes picture, you have to introduce jspdf and set "exportFileextension" option to "pdf".

Here, we fall back on OpenLayers. It's the most aewsome open-source js library for Web GIS you sholdn't miss.

With the help of exposed core methods(addParent(), addSiblings(), addChildren(), removeNodes()) of orgchart plugin, we can finish this task easily.

Users are allowed to drag & drop the nodes of orgchart when option "draggable" is assigned to true(Note: this feature doesn't work on IE due to its poor support for HTML5 drag & drop API).

Furthermore, users can make use of option dropCriteria to inject their custom limitations on drag & drop. As shown below, we don't want an manager employee to be under a engineer under no circumstance.

That's where getHierarchy() comes in.

It's a so easy task, we just need to append id or className property to node data.

In fact, this is a wonderful solution to display a orgchart which includes a huge number of node data.

This feature is inspired by the issues(Aligning Children Vertical, Hybrid(horizontal + vertical) OrgChart). Thank mfahadi and Destructrix for their constructive suggestions😊 Special thanks to tedliang for his wonderful hybrid mode solution.

From now on, users never have to worry about how to align a huge of nodes in one screen of browser. The option "verticalLevel" allows users to align child nodes vertically from the given level.

Note: currently, this option is incompatible with many other options or methods, like direction, drag&drop, addChildren(), removeNodes(), getHierarchy() and so on. These conflicts will be solved one by one in the later versions.

No problem. You just need to adjust a little detail of datasource with the help of option "collapse" and className "slide-up".

It's not a big deal. You just turn to the method init().

No problem. With the help of ES6 Template literals, we can customize the any complex node structure rather than the common title and content sections.

how to start up demos locally

you have to install node.js v6+ because our unit tests are based on jsdom v11

you have to install modern browsers because many behaviors of orgchart plugin are based on HTML5 and CSS3

run npm install to install necessary dependencies

to install necessary dependencies run npm test to run all tests including unit tests, integration tests and e2e tests

to run all tests including unit tests, integration tests and e2e tests run npm run build to generate production js&css files of plugin

to generate production js&css files of plugin run npm start to start up local web server to host all the demos

Usage

Instantiation Statement

var oc = $( '#chartContainerId' ).orgchart(options);

Structure of Datasource

{ 'id' : 'rootNode' , 'collapsed' : true , 'className' : 'top-level' , 'nodeTitle' : 'name' , 'nodeContent' : 'title' , 'relationship' : relationshipValue, 'children' : [ { 'name' : 'Bo Miao' , 'title' : 'department manager' , 'relationship' : '110' }, { 'name' : 'Su Miao' , 'title' : 'department manager' , 'relationship' : '111' , 'children' : [ { 'name' : 'Tie Hua' , 'title' : 'senior engineer' , 'relationship' : '110' }, { 'name' : 'Hei Hei' , 'title' : 'senior engineer' , 'relationship' : '110' } ] }, { 'name' : 'Yu Jie' , 'title' : 'department manager' , 'relationship' : '110' } ], 'otherPro' : anyValue };

Options

Name Type Required Default Description data json or string yes datasource usded to build out structure of orgchart. It could be a json object or a string containing the URL to which the ajax request is sent. pan boolean no false Users could pan the orgchart by mouse drag&drop if they enable this option. zoom boolean no false Users could zoomin/zoomout the orgchart by mouse wheel if they enable this option. zoominLimit number no 7 Users are allowed to set a zoom-in limit. zoomoutLimit number no 0.5 Users are allowed to set a zoom-out limit. direction string no "t2b" The available values are t2b(implies "top to bottom", it's default value), b2t(implies "bottom to top"), l2r(implies "left to right"), r2l(implies "right to left"). verticalLevel integer(>=2) no Users can make use of this option to align the nodes vertically from the specified level. toggleSiblingsResp boolean no false Once enable this option, users can show/hide left/right sibling nodes respectively by clicking left/right arrow. ajaxURL json no It inclueds four properites -- parent, children, siblings, families(ask for parent node and siblings nodes). As their names imply, different propety provides the URL to which ajax request for different nodes is sent. visibleLevel positive integer no 999 It indicates the level that at the very beginning orgchart is expanded to. nodeTitle string no "name" It sets one property of datasource as text content of title section of orgchart node. In fact, users can create a simple orghcart with only nodeTitle option. parentNodeSymbol string no "oci-leader" Using your own icon to imply that the node has child nodes. nodeContent string no It sets one property of datasource as text content of content section of orgchart node. nodeId string no "id" It sets one property of datasource as unique identifier of every orgchart node. nodeTemplate function no It's a template generation function used to customize any complex internal structure of node. It receives only one parameter: "data" stands for json datasoure which will be used to render one node. createNode function no It's a callback function used to customize every orgchart node. It receives two parameters: "$node" stands for jquery object of single node div; "data" stands for datasource of single node. exportButton boolean no false It enable the export button for orgchart. exportButtonName string no "Export" It's export button name. exportFilename string no "Orgchart" It's filename when you export current orgchart as a picture. exportFileextension string no "png" Available values are png and pdf. chartClass string no "" when you wanna instantiate multiple orgcharts on one page, you should add diffent classname to them in order to distinguish them. draggable boolean no false Users can drag & drop the nodes of orgchart if they enable this option. **Note**: this feature doesn't work on IE due to its poor support for HTML5 drag & drop API. dropCriteria function no Users can construct their own criteria to limit the relationships between dragged node and drop zone. Furtherly, this function accept three arguments(draggedNode, dragZone, dropZone) and just only return boolen values. initCompleted function no It can often be useful to know when your table has fully been initialised, data loaded and rendered, particularly when using an ajax data source. It receives one parament: "$chart" stands for jquery object of initialised chart.

Methods

I'm sure that you can grasp the key points of the methods below after you try out demo -- edit orgchart.

var oc = $container.orgchart(options)

Embeds an organization chart in designated container. Accepts an options object and you can go through the "options" section to find which options are required. Variable oc is the instance of class OrgChart.

It's the useful way when users want to re-initialize or refresh orgchart based on new options or reload new data.

Adds parent node(actullay it's always root node) for current orgchart.

Name Type Required Default Description data json object yes datasource for building root node

Adds sibling nodes for designated node.

Name Type Required Default Description $node jquery object yes we'll add sibling nodes based on this node data array yes datasource for building sibling nodes

Adds child nodes for designed node.

Name Type Required Default Description $node jquery object yes we'll add child nodes based on this node data array yes datasource for building child nodes

Removes the designated node and its descedant nodes.

Name Type Required Default Description $node jquery object yes node to be removed

This method is designed to get the hierarchy relationships of orgchart for further processing. For example, after editing the orgchart, you could send the returned value of this method to server-side and save the new state of orghcart.

Name Type Required Default Description includeNodeData Boolean No false This optional parameter determines whether include the nodeData items in the generated JSON object in addition to the id and children

This method allows you to hide programatically the parent node of any specific node(.node element), if it has.

Name Type Required Default Description $node JQuery Object Yes It's the desired JQuery Object to hide its parent node. Of course, its sibling nodes will be hidden at the same time

This method allows you to show programatically the parent node of any specific node(.node element), if it has.

Name Type Required Default Description $node JQuery Object Yes It's the desired JQuery Object to show its parent node

This method allows you to hide programatically the children of any specific node(.node element), if it has.

Name Type Required Default Description $node JQuery Object Yes It's the desired JQuery Object to hide its children nodes

This method allows you to show programatically the children of any specific node(.node element), if it has.

Name Type Required Default Description $node JQuery Object Yes It's the desired JQuery Object to show its children nodes

This method allows you to hide programatically the siblings of any specific node(.node element), if it has.

Name Type Required Default Description $node JQuery Object Yes It's the desired JQuery Object to hide its siblings nodes direction string No Possible values:"left","rigth". Specifies if hide the siblings at left or rigth. If not defined hide both of them.

This method allows you to show programatically the siblings of any specific node(.node element), if it has.

Name Type Required Default Description $node JQuery Object Yes It's the desired JQuery Object to show its siblings nodes direction string No Possible values:"left","rigth". Specifies if show the siblings at left or rigth. If not defined show both of them.

This method returns you the display state of related node of the specified node.

Name Type Required Default Description $node JQuery Object Yes It's the desired JQuery Object to know its related nodes' display state. relation String Yes Possible values: "parent", "children" and "siblings". Specifies the desired relation to return.

The returning object will have the following structure:

{ "exist" : true | false , "visible" : true | false , }

This method returns you the nodes related to the specified node.

Name Type Required Default Description $node JQuery Object Yes It's the desired JQuery Object to know its related nodes relation String Yes Possible values: "parent", "children" and "siblings". Specifies the desired relation to return.

This method helps you set the specified chart with new scale.

Name Type Required Default Description $chart JQuery Object Yes It's a chart in your chart-container newScale Float Yes Positive float value which is used to zoom in/out the chart

This method allow you to export current orgchart as png or pdf file.

Name Type Required Default Description exportFilename String No 'OrgChart' It's the name of exported file exportFileextension String No 'png' It's the extension name of exported file

Events

Event Type Additional Parameters Description nodedrop.orgchart draggedNode, dragZone, dropZone The event's handler is where you can place your customized function after node drop over. For more details, please refer to example drag & drop. init.orgchart chart Initialisation complete event - fired when Organization Chart has been fully initialised and data loaded. load-[relation].orgchart This event is fired on a node after the onDemand loading completes.[relation] can be either parent, children or siblings. show-[relation].orgchart This event is fired when related nodes of a node become visible. hide-[relation].orgchart This event if fired when related nodes of a node are collapsed.

Tips

How can I deactivate expand/collapse feature of orgchart?

This use case is inspired by the issue. Thanks der-robert and ActiveScottShaw for their constructive discussions😊

Users can enable/disable exapand/collapse feature with className "noncollapsable" as shown below.

$( '.orgchart' ).addClass( 'noncollapsable' ); $( '.orgchart' ).removeClass( 'noncollapsable' );

Why is the root node gone?

When I have a huge orgchart with enabled "pan" option, if I hide all the children of one of the topmost parents then the chart disappear from screen. It seems that we need to add a reset button to keep the chart visible. For details, please refer to the issue opened by manuel-84 😊

Users can embed any clear up logics into the click handler of the reset buttton as shown below.

$( '.orgchart' ).css( 'transform' , '' );

Browser Compatibility