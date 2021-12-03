openbase logo
oic

organize-imports-cli

by Georgii Dolzhykov
0.9.0 (see all)

VS Code's 'Organize imports' executable from command line

npm
GitHub
Documentation
14.4K

GitHub Stars

78

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

organize-imports-cli

VS Code's 'Organize imports' executable from command line

Plays nicely with Prettier and lint-staged:

"lint-staged": {
  "*.ts": [
    "organize-imports-cli",
    "prettier --write"
  ]
}

Usage

> organize-imports-cli [--list-different] files...

Files can be specific ts and js files or tsconfig[.*].json, in which case the whole project is processed.

Files containing the substring // organize-imports-ignore are skipped.

The --list-different flag prints a list of files with unorganized imports. No files are modified.

