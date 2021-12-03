VS Code's 'Organize imports' executable from command line

Plays nicely with Prettier and lint-staged:

"lint-staged" : { "*.ts" : [ "organize-imports-cli" , "prettier --write" ] }

Usage

organize-imports-cli [--list-different] files...

Files can be specific ts and js files or tsconfig[.*].json , in which case the whole project is processed.

Files containing the substring // organize-imports-ignore are skipped.