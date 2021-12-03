VS Code's 'Organize imports' executable from command line
Plays nicely with Prettier and lint-staged:
"lint-staged": {
"*.ts": [
"organize-imports-cli",
"prettier --write"
]
}
> organize-imports-cli [--list-different] files...
Files can be specific
ts and
js files or
tsconfig[.*].json, in which case the whole project is processed.
Files containing the substring
// organize-imports-ignore are skipped.
The
--list-different flag prints a list of files with unorganized imports. No files are modified.