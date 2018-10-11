Organize files based on file types, formally known as
organizeit
$ npm install -g organize-cli
Usage: organize [options]
Options:
-o, --output Output directory - Creates one if doesn't exist [string]
-d, --date Organize files by dates [boolean]
-s, --source Source directory to organize [string] [required]
-t, --type Specific types to organize - strings of file extensions [array]
-f, --folder Specific folder to move specific files to [string]
-h, --help Show help [boolean]
Examples:
organize -s ~/Downloads -o . -t mp3 wav -f "Songs"
Run:
$ git clone https://github.com/manrajgrover/organize-cli.git
$ cd organize-cli
$ npm link
This will setup a symbolic link to the CLI. Any changes in source files will now be reflected when running the
organize command.
To lint your code, run
$ npm run lint
MIT © Manraj Singh
MIT © Manraj Singh