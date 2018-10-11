openbase logo
organize-cli

by Manraj Singh
0.5.8 (see all)

📋 Organize your files, imagine cleaning up your downloads in an instant

Readme

organize-cli

Build Status Build status npm npm awesome

Organize files based on file types, formally known as organizeit

Installation

$ npm install -g organize-cli

Usage

Usage: organize [options]

Options:
  -o, --output  Output directory - Creates one if doesn't exist         [string]
  -d, --date    Organize files by dates                                [boolean]
  -s, --source  Source directory to organize                 [string] [required]
  -t, --type    Specific types to organize - strings of file extensions  [array]
  -f, --folder  Specific folder to move specific files to               [string]
  -h, --help    Show help                                              [boolean]

Examples:
  organize -s ~/Downloads -o . -t mp3 wav -f "Songs"

Development

Run:

$ git clone https://github.com/manrajgrover/organize-cli.git
$ cd organize-cli
$ npm link

This will setup a symbolic link to the CLI. Any changes in source files will now be reflected when running the organize command.

To lint your code, run

$ npm run lint

Like it?

🌟 this repo to show support. You can also tweet about this project by clicking here.

License

MIT © Manraj Singh

