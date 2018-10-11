Organize files based on file types, formally known as organizeit

Installation

npm install -g organize-cli

Usage

Usage : organize [options] Options: -o, --output Output directory - Creates one if doesn -d, -- date Organize files by dates [ boolean ] -s, --source Source directory to organize [ string ] [required] -t, --type Specific types to organize - strings of file extensions [array] -f, --folder Specific folder to move specific files to [ string ] -h, --help Show help [ boolean ] Examples: organize -s ~/Downloads -o . -t mp3 wav -f "Songs"

Development

Run:

$ git clone https://github.com/manrajgrover/organize-cli.git $ cd organize-cli $ npm link

This will setup a symbolic link to the CLI. Any changes in source files will now be reflected when running the organize command.

To lint your code, run

$ npm run lint

Like it?

License

MIT © Manraj Singh