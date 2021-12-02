orga

Turns org-mode content into AST.

** Install

#+BEGIN_SRC sh npm install --save orga #+END_SRC

** Usage

#+BEGIN_SRC javascript const { parse } = require('orga') const ast = parse( * TODO remember the milk :shopping: ) #+END_SRC

~ast~ is an object looks like this:

#+BEGIN_SRC javascript { type: 'document', properties: {}, children: [ { type: 'section', level: 1, properties: {}, children: [ { type: 'headline', actionable: true, content: 'remember the milk', children: [ { type: 'stars', level: 1, position: { start: { line: 1, column: 1 }, end: { line: 1, column: 2 } }, parent: [Circular *1] }, { type: 'todo', keyword: 'TODO', actionable: true, position: { start: { line: 1, column: 3 }, end: { line: 1, column: 7 } }, parent: [Circular *1] }, { type: 'text.plain', value: 'remember the milk', position: { start: { line: 1, column: 8 }, end: { line: 1, column: 25 } }, parent: [Circular *1] }, { type: 'tags', tags: [ 'shopping' ], position: { start: { line: 1, column: 29 }, end: { line: 1, column: 39 } }, parent: [Circular *1] } ], level: 1, position: { start: { line: 1, column: 1 }, end: { line: 1, column: 39 } }, keyword: 'TODO', tags: [ 'shopping' ], parent: [Circular *2] } ], position: { start: { line: 1, column: 1 }, end: { line: 1, column: 39 } }, parent: [Circular *3] } ], position: { start: { line: 1, column: 1 }, end: { line: 1, column: 39 } } }

#+END_SRC