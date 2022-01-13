Orejime 🍪

Let your users choose the cookies they eat on your website.

Orejime 🍪 is an easy to use consent manager that focuses on accessibility.

Introduction

Orejime 🍪 is an open-source JavaScript library you can use on your website to let users choose what third-party cookies they allow. It's specifically made to comply with the GDPR.

Orejime 🍪 is a fork of Klaro! that focuses on accessibility. It follows Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) via the French RGAA .

Getting started

Using Orejime 🍪 requires a few steps:

Installation

Via CDN

The easiest way to use the lib is to include the built files directly in the browser.

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/orejime@latest/dist/orejime.css" /> < script src = "https://unpkg.com/orejime@latest/dist/orejime.js" > </ script >

If you're using this method, please avoid using the @latest version. Prefer a fixed one like https://unpkg.com/orejime@2.0.1/... . That way you can ensure you will not be impacted by a change of API or a potential bug that could land in the latest version.

Via npm

Orejime 🍪 is a React lib. Make sure you already installed react and react-dom, then:

npm install orejime

The CSS is located in node_modules/orejime/dist/orejime.css . Import it directly in your JS thanks to webpack, or install it any way you are used to in your project.

You can also directly consume the Sass file if you prefer, located in the same folder.

Note: if you don't have a React environment but still want to use npm in order to easily get the latest version of Orejime, the already-built JS file is located in node_modules/orejime/dist/orejime.js .

Old browser support

For IE11, you'll need to have ES6 polyfills loaded on your page. One easy and efficient way to add such polyfills is to use polyfill.io.

For each third-party script you want Orejime to manage, you must modify its <script> tag so that the browser doesn't load it directly anymore. Orejime will take care of loading it if the user accepts.

For inline scripts, set the type attribute to opt-in to keep the browser from executing the script. Also add a data-name attribute with a short, unique, spaceless name for this script:

- <script> + <script + type="opt-in" + data-type="application/javascript" + data-name="google-tag-manager"> (function(w,d,s,l,i){w[l]=w[l]||[];w[l].push [...] </script>

For external scripts or img tags (for tracking pixels), do the same, and rename the src attribute to data-src :

- <script - src="https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?key=YOUR_API_KEY&callback=initMap"></script> + <script + type="opt-in" + data-type="application/javascript" + data-name="google-maps" + data-src="https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?key=YOUR_API_KEY&callback=initMap"></script>

Configuration

You need to pass Orejime 🍪 a configuration object with, at the very least, apps and privacyPolicy properties. Each app listed in apps must itself have at least name , title and cookies .

Here is a fully-detailed annotated example of a configuration object: var orejimeConfig = { elementID : "orejime" , appElement : "#app" , cookieName : "orejime" , cookieExpiresAfterDays : 365 , cookieDomain : 'mydomain.com' , stringifyCookie : ( contents ) => JSON .stringify(contents), parseCookie : ( cookie ) => JSON .parse(cookie), privacyPolicy : "" , default : true , mustConsent : false , mustNotice : false , lang : "en" , logo : false , debug : false , translations : { en : { consentModal : { description : "This is an example of how to override an existing translation already used by Orejime" , }, inlineTracker : { description : "Example of an inline tracking script" , }, externalTracker : { description : "Example of an external tracking script" , }, purposes : { analytics : "Analytics" , security : "Security" }, categories : { analytics : { description : "A long form description of the category." } } }, }, apps : [ { name : "google-tag-manager" , title : "Google Tag Manager" , cookies : [ "_ga" , "_gat" , "_gid" , "__utma" , "__utmb" , "__utmc" , "__utmt" , "__utmz" , "_gat_gtag_" + GTM_UA, "_gat_" + GTM_UA ], purposes : [ "analytics" ], callback : function ( consent, app ) { console .log( "User consent for app " + app.name + ": consent=" + consent) }, required : false , optOut : false , default : true , onlyOnce : true , }, { name : "inline-tracker" , title : "Inline Tracker" , purposes : [ "analytics" ], cookies : [ "inline-tracker" [ "cookieName" , "/blog" , "." + location.hostname], [ "cookieName" , "/" , "test.mydomain.com" ], ] }, { name : "external-tracker" , title : "External Tracker" , purposes : [ "analytics" , "security" ], cookies : [ "external-tracker" ], required : true } ], categories : { [ name: "analytics" , title : "Analytics" , apps : [ "google-tag-manager" , "external-tracker" ] ] } }

Initialization

Now that you included the JS, the CSS, configured existing third-party scripts and defined your configuration, you can initialize an instance. This can be done automatically or manually.

Automatically

When including the script, the lib checks if the window.orejimeConfig variable exists. If it does, a new Orejime instance is created in window.orejime .

⚠️ Note : Orejime doesn't have this behavior when using it as a module.

Manually

Orejime.init(orejimeConfig);

Styling

CSS

Either replace the original CSS entirely, or add your custom stylesheet to overwrite only some of the rules.

For example:

.orejime-Notice , .orejime-Modal { background : pink; color : white; }

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "orejime.css" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "custom-style.css" />

Sass

You can import the original Sass stylesheet into your own, and tweak it as you wish.

Orejime provides default variables that you can overwrite to quickly change its appearance.

For example:

$orejime-theme-bg : pink; $orejime-theme-color : white; @ import "~orejime/src/scss/orejime.scss"

API

Orejime.init(config) : creates a new Orejime instance with the given config object

: creates a new Orejime instance with the given config object Orejime.defaultConfig : object containing all the default properties of an instance

Orejime instance

show() : show the consent modal

: show the consent modal internals.react : the React app used internally. See src/components/main.js

: the React app used internally. See internals.manager : the ConsentManager instance used. See src/consent-manager.js

: the ConsentManager instance used. See internals.config : the complete config object used

Development

If you want to contribute to Orejime, or make a special build for yourself, clone the project then:

npm install npm start

You can then open the demo page on http://localhost:3000 - it will be reloaded automatically when the JS or CSS changes.

License & credits

This project is licensed under a BSD-3 license.

Orejime started as a fork of Klaro!. A lot of stuff changed since. A few were integrated in the original project, but eventually some big bricks changed and it became difficult, or sometimes not even necessary, to push those changes in.

Orejime is maintained by Empreinte Digitale (French).

What does "Orejime" mean?

"Orejime" is a play-on-word. You can pronounce it like "Au régime" in French, which means "on a diet". 🍪