Algorithm for OpenAPS implementations. To get started with OpenAPS, see the OpenAPS documentation

Install tools globally:

npm run global-install

The open reference implementation of the reference design. (click to expand for more usage details)

Valid commands: oref0 env - print information about environment. oref0 pebble oref0 ifttt-notify oref0 get-profile oref0 calculate-iob oref0 help - this message

### `mm-stick` Tools to work with carelink stick.

Usage: mm-stick [{scan,diagnose,help},...]

scan - Print the local location of a plugged in stick. diagnose - Run python -m decocare.stick $(python -m decocare.scan) warmup - Runs scan and diagnose with no output. Exits 0 on success, non-zero exit code otherwise. insert - Insert usbserial kernel module. remove - Remove usbserial kernel module. udev- info - Print udev information about the stick. list-usb - List usb information about the stick. reset -usb - Reset entire usb stack. WARNING , be careful. fail - Always return a failing exit code. help - This message.

Reformat medtronic 's glucose records into format Nightscout prefers. The result is suitable for sending to Nightscout' s entries api, eg, using `ns-upload-entries`.

mm-format-ns-glucose

Reformat medtronic 's pump history records into format Nightscout prefers. The result is suitable for sending to Nightscout' s entries api, eg, using `ns-upload-entries`.

mm-format-ns-pump-history

Upload to Nightscout entries. This requires two environment variables to be set: Set `API_SECRET` to the hashed version of your `API_SECRET`. Set `NIGHTSCOUT_HOST` to your Nightscout base URL. These can be defined in crontab, or in a simple file, eg `/etc/default/openaps`.

API_SECRET="..." NIGHTSCOUT_HOST=localhost:1337 ns-upload-entries

git clone git://github.com/openaps/oref0.git cd oref0 git checkout dev git checkout -b wip/my-enhancement-fix-or-proposal

This command installs new versions from source: `sudo npm install -g` Alternately, `sudo npm link` or `sudo npm link oref0` should allow you to edit from your checkout while using your checkout globally on your system. ### Fork on github. Fork the repository on github. Add your personal "remote" with something like this :

git remote rename origin author git remote add origin git@github.com:/oref0.git git push origin -u wip/my-enhancement-fix-or-proposal