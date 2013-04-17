openbase logo
orderly

by Zach Carter
1.1.0 (see all)

An Orderly compiler in JavaScript

Readme

Orderly.js

A CommonJS module that compiles Orderly to JSONSchema

Orderly is a textual format for describing JSON. Orderly can be compiled into JSONSchema. It is designed to be easy to read and write.

Installation

Depends on Node.js and npm:

npm install orderly -g

Module Usage

var orderly = require("orderly");

var orderlySource = "array {};";

var jsonSchemaSource = orderly.compile(orderlySource);

var jsonSchemaObject = orderly.parse(orderlySource);

print(JSON.stringify(jsonSchemaObject));

Command-line Usage

usage: orderly <file> [options]

file     file to parse; otherwise uses stdin

options:
   -v, --version                 print version and exit
   -o FILE, --output-file FILE   write output to the file
   -t CHAR, --indent CHAR        character(s) to use for indentation

Standalone Usage

The minified, standalone version of orderly.js is found in web/orderly.js. Just include it in your web page to use the orderly object:

<script src="json2.js"></script>
<script src="orderly.js"></script>
<script>
    var orderlySource = "array {};";
    var jsonSchemaSource = orderly.compile(orderlySource);
    var jsonSchemaObject = orderly.parse(orderlySource);
</script>

Orderly.js includes it's own JSON parser, but older browsers will need a JSON stringifier such as json2.js in order to compile to JSONSchema.

License

MIT X License

Copyright (c) 2009 Zachary Carter

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

