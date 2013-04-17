Orderly is a textual format for describing JSON. Orderly can be compiled into JSONSchema. It is designed to be easy to read and write.
Depends on Node.js and npm:
npm install orderly -g
var orderly = require("orderly");
var orderlySource = "array {};";
var jsonSchemaSource = orderly.compile(orderlySource);
var jsonSchemaObject = orderly.parse(orderlySource);
print(JSON.stringify(jsonSchemaObject));
usage: orderly <file> [options]
file file to parse; otherwise uses stdin
options:
-v, --version print version and exit
-o FILE, --output-file FILE write output to the file
-t CHAR, --indent CHAR character(s) to use for indentation
The minified, standalone version of orderly.js is found in
web/orderly.js. Just include it in your web page to use the
orderly object:
<script src="json2.js"></script>
<script src="orderly.js"></script>
<script>
var orderlySource = "array {};";
var jsonSchemaSource = orderly.compile(orderlySource);
var jsonSchemaObject = orderly.parse(orderlySource);
</script>
Orderly.js includes it's own JSON parser, but older browsers will need a JSON stringifier such as json2.js in order to compile to JSONSchema.
MIT X License
Copyright (c) 2009 Zachary Carter
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.