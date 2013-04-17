A CommonJS module that compiles Orderly to JSONSchema

Orderly is a textual format for describing JSON. Orderly can be compiled into JSONSchema. It is designed to be easy to read and write.

Installation

Depends on Node.js and npm:

npm install orderly -g

Module Usage

var orderly = require ( "orderly" ); var orderlySource = "array {};" ; var jsonSchemaSource = orderly.compile(orderlySource); var jsonSchemaObject = orderly.parse(orderlySource); print( JSON .stringify(jsonSchemaObject));

Command-line Usage

usage : orderly <file> [options] file file to parse ; otherwise uses stdin options: -v, -- version print version and exit -o FILE , --output- file FILE write output to the file -t CHAR , --indent CHAR character(s) to use for indentation

Standalone Usage

The minified, standalone version of orderly.js is found in web/orderly.js . Just include it in your web page to use the orderly object:

< script src = "json2.js" > </ script > < script src = "orderly.js" > </ script > < script > var orderlySource = "array {};" ; var jsonSchemaSource = orderly.compile(orderlySource); var jsonSchemaObject = orderly.parse(orderlySource); </ script >

Orderly.js includes it's own JSON parser, but older browsers will need a JSON stringifier such as json2.js in order to compile to JSONSchema.

License

MIT X License