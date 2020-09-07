openbase logo
orderedmap

by Marijn Haverbeke
1.1.1

Persistent ordered mapping

Documentation
316K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

OrderedMap

Persistent data structure representing an ordered mapping from strings to values, with some convenient update methods.

This is not an efficient data structure for large maps, just a minimal helper for cleanly creating and managing small maps in a way that makes their key order explicit and easy to think about.

License: MIT

Reference

The exported value from this module is the class OrderedMap, instances of which represent a mapping from strings to arbitrary values.

OrderedMap.from(value: ?Object | OrderedMap) → OrderedMap
Return a map with the given content. If null, create an empty map. If given an ordered map, return that map itself. If given an object, create a map from the object's properties.

Methods

Instances of OrderedMap have the following methods and properties:

get(key: string) → ?any
Retrieve the value stored under key, or return undefined when no such key exists.

update(key: string, value: any, newKey: ?string) → OrderedMap
Create a new map by replacing the value of key with a new value, or adding a binding to the end of the map. If newKey is given, the key of the binding will be replaced with that key.

remove(key: string) → OrderedMap
Return a map with the given key removed, if it existed.

addToStart(key: string, value: any) → OrderedMap
Add a new key to the start of the map.

addToEnd(key: string, value: any) → OrderedMap
Add a new key to the end of the map.

addBefore(place: string, key: value: string, value: any) → OrderedMap
Add a key after the given key. If place is not found, the new key is added to the end.

forEach(f: (key: string, value: any))
Call the given function for each key/value pair in the map, in order.

prepend(map: Object | OrderedMap) → OrderedMap
Create a new map by prepending the keys in this map that don't appear in map before the keys in map.

append(map: Object | OrderedMap) → OrderedMap
Create a new map by appending the keys in this map that don't appear in map after the keys in map.

subtract(map: Object | OrderedMap) → OrderedMap
Create a map containing all the keys in this map that don't appear in map.

size: number
The amount of keys in this map.

