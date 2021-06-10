openbase logo
ordered-uuid

by stormwarestudios
1.1.0 (see all)

Reorganizes UUIDs for the purpose of fast indexing and searching by a database.

Documentation
5.7K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

ordered-uuid

Introduction

The intent of UUIDs is to enable distributed systems to uniquely identify information without significant central coordination.

However, when storing UUIDs in a database, there is a need for UUIDs to be optimized in a way that allows the database to search, order and index them quickly.

The ordered-uuid module implements the results of research by Karthik Appigatla, originally based on work done by Peter Zaitsev. It can typically be used with RDBMSs which allow storage of 16-bit binary fields (e.g. Binary(16) in MySQL/MariaDB).

API

Module Functions

generate()

Generate an ordered UUID, and return it as a string.

toBinary16(orderedUUID)

Convenience function which intakes an ordered UUID string, and returns it as a hex-encoded Buffer object.

fromBinary16(binaryUUID)

Convenience function which intakes a hex-encoded binary Buffer object containing an ordered UUID, decodes it, and returns it as the original ordered-UUID string.

Examples

var OrderedUUID = require('ordered-uuid');

var orderedUuid = OrderedUUID.generate();
// '4352e80c5117dff996296b7531fbc4c0'

var binaryUuid = OrderedUUID.toBinary16(orderedUuid);
// <Buffer 43 52 e8 0c 51 17 df f9 96 29 6b 75 31 fb c4 c0>

var decodedUuid = OrderedUUID.fromBinary16(binaryUuid);
// '4352e80c5117dff996296b7531fbc4c0'

Questions and Issues

For all questions and issues, please open an Issue in GitHub.

License

Licensed liberally under MIT; see LICENSE for complete license text.

