Introduction

The intent of UUIDs is to enable distributed systems to uniquely identify information without significant central coordination.

However, when storing UUIDs in a database, there is a need for UUIDs to be optimized in a way that allows the database to search, order and index them quickly.

The ordered-uuid module implements the results of research by Karthik Appigatla, originally based on work done by Peter Zaitsev. It can typically be used with RDBMSs which allow storage of 16-bit binary fields (e.g. Binary(16) in MySQL/MariaDB).

API

Module Functions

Generate an ordered UUID, and return it as a string.

Convenience function which intakes an ordered UUID string, and returns it as a hex-encoded Buffer object.

Convenience function which intakes a hex-encoded binary Buffer object containing an ordered UUID, decodes it, and returns it as the original ordered-UUID string.

Examples

var OrderedUUID = require ( 'ordered-uuid' ); var orderedUuid = OrderedUUID.generate(); var binaryUuid = OrderedUUID.toBinary16(orderedUuid); var decodedUuid = OrderedUUID.fromBinary16(binaryUuid);

Questions and Issues

For all questions and issues, please open an Issue in GitHub.

License

Licensed liberally under MIT; see LICENSE for complete license text.