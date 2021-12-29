Combines array of streams into one read stream in strict order.
ordered-read-streams handles all data/errors from input streams in parallel, but emits data/errors in strict order in which streams are passed to constructor. This is
objectMode = true stream.
var through = require('through2');
var Ordered = require('ordered-read-streams');
var s1 = through.obj(function (data, enc, next) {
var self = this;
setTimeout(function () {
self.push(data);
next();
}, 200);
});
var s2 = through.obj(function (data, enc, next) {
var self = this;
setTimeout(function () {
self.push(data);
next();
}, 30);
});
var s3 = through.obj(function (data, enc, next) {
var self = this;
setTimeout(function () {
self.push(data);
next();
}, 100);
});
var streams = new Ordered([s1, s2, s3]);
streams.on('data', function (data) {
console.log(data);
});
s1.write('stream 1');
s1.end();
s2.write('stream 2');
s2.end();
s3.write('stream 3');
s3.end();
Ouput will be:
stream 1
stream 2
stream 3
MIT