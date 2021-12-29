Combines array of streams into one read stream in strict order.

Overview

ordered-read-streams handles all data/errors from input streams in parallel, but emits data/errors in strict order in which streams are passed to constructor. This is objectMode = true stream.

Usage

var through = require ( 'through2' ); var Ordered = require ( 'ordered-read-streams' ); var s1 = through.obj( function ( data, enc, next ) { var self = this ; setTimeout( function ( ) { self.push(data); next(); }, 200 ); }); var s2 = through.obj( function ( data, enc, next ) { var self = this ; setTimeout( function ( ) { self.push(data); next(); }, 30 ); }); var s3 = through.obj( function ( data, enc, next ) { var self = this ; setTimeout( function ( ) { self.push(data); next(); }, 100 ); }); var streams = new Ordered([s1, s2, s3]); streams.on( 'data' , function ( data ) { console .log(data); }); s1.write( 'stream 1' ); s1.end(); s2.write( 'stream 2' ); s2.end(); s3.write( 'stream 3' ); s3.end();

Ouput will be:

stream 1 stream 2 stream 3

License

MIT