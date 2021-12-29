openbase logo
ordered-read-streams

by gulpjs
1.0.1 (see all)

Combines array of streams into one read stream in strict order

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

2.2M

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

ordered-read-streams

ordered-read-streams

Combines array of streams into one read stream in strict order.

Overview

ordered-read-streams handles all data/errors from input streams in parallel, but emits data/errors in strict order in which streams are passed to constructor. This is objectMode = true stream.

Usage

var through = require('through2');
var Ordered = require('ordered-read-streams');

var s1 = through.obj(function (data, enc, next) {
  var self = this;
  setTimeout(function () {
    self.push(data);
    next();
  }, 200);
});
var s2 = through.obj(function (data, enc, next) {
  var self = this;
  setTimeout(function () {
    self.push(data);
    next();
  }, 30);
});
var s3 = through.obj(function (data, enc, next) {
  var self = this;
  setTimeout(function () {
    self.push(data);
    next();
  }, 100);
});

var streams = new Ordered([s1, s2, s3]);
streams.on('data', function (data) {
  console.log(data);
});

s1.write('stream 1');
s1.end();

s2.write('stream 2');
s2.end();

s3.write('stream 3');
s3.end();

Ouput will be:

stream 1
stream 2
stream 3

License

MIT

