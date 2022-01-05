Create a Nuxt.js project in seconds
Make sure you have npx installed (
npx is shipped by default since npm
5.2.0)
npx create-nuxt-app <my-project>
Or starting with npm v6.1 you can do:
npm init nuxt-app@latest <my-project>
Or with yarn:
yarn create nuxt-app <my-project>
--edge
Alias:
-e.
To install nuxt-edge instead of nuxt, add the command line option
--edge:
npx create-nuxt-app <my-project> --edge
Or
npm init nuxt-app <my-project> --edge
Or
yarn create nuxt-app <my-project> --edge
--info
Alias:
-i. Print out debugging information relating to the local environment and exit.
--help
Alias:
-h. Show the help information and exit, include: usage, command and all cli options.
--verbose
Show debug logs
--version
Alias:
-v. Show version number and exit.
--overwrite-dir
Overwrite the target directory.