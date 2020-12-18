A module for sequencing and executing tasks and dependencies in maximum concurrency
var Orchestrator = require('orchestrator');
var orchestrator = new Orchestrator();
orchestrator.add('thing1', function(){
// do stuff
});
orchestrator.add('thing2', function(){
// do stuff
});
orchestrator.start('thing1', 'thing2', function (err) {
// all done
});
Define a task
orchestrator.add('thing1', function(){
// do stuff
});
Type:
String
The name of the task.
Type:
Array
An array of task names to be executed and completed before your task will run.
orchestrator.add('mytask', ['array', 'of', 'task', 'names'], function() {
// Do stuff
});
Note: Are your tasks running before the dependencies are complete? Make sure your dependency tasks are correctly using the async run hints: take in a callback or return a promise or event stream.
Type:
function
The function that performs the task's operations. For asynchronous tasks, you need to provide a hint when the task is complete:
Accept a callback:
orchestrator.add('thing2', function(callback){
// do stuff
callback(err);
});
Return a promise:
var Q = require('q');
orchestrator.add('thing3', function(){
var deferred = Q.defer();
// do async stuff
setTimeout(function () {
deferred.resolve();
}, 1);
return deferred.promise;
});
Return a stream: (task is marked complete when stream ends)
var map = require('map-stream');
orchestrator.add('thing4', function(){
var stream = map(function (args, cb) {
cb(null, args);
});
// do stream stuff
return stream;
});
Note: By default, tasks run with maximum concurrency -- e.g. it launches all the tasks at once and waits for nothing. If you want to create a series where tasks run in a particular order, you need to do two things:
For these examples, let's presume you have two tasks, "one" and "two" that you specifically want to run in this order:
In task "one" you add a hint to tell it when the task is done. Either take in a callback and call it when you're done or return a promise or stream that the engine should wait to resolve or end respectively.
In task "two" you add a hint telling the engine that it depends on completion of the first task.
So this example would look like this:
var Orchestrator = require('orchestrator');
var orchestrator = new Orchestrator();
// takes in a callback so the engine knows when it'll be done
orchestrator.add('one', function (cb) {
// do stuff -- async or otherwise
cb(err); // if err is not null or undefined, the orchestration will stop, and note that it failed
});
// identifies a dependent task must be complete before this one begins
orchestrator.add('two', ['one'], function () {
// task 'one' is done now
});
orchestrator.start('one', 'two');
Have you defined a task with this name?
Type:
String
The task name to query
Start running the tasks
Type:
String or
Array of
Strings
Tasks to be executed. You may pass any number of tasks as individual arguments.
Type:
function:
function (err) {
Callback to call after run completed.
Passes single argument:
err: did the orchestration succeed?
Note: Tasks run concurrently and therefore may not complete in order.
Note: Orchestrator uses
sequencify to resolve dependencies before running, and therefore may not start in order.
Listen to orchestration events to watch task running.
orchestrator.start('thing1', 'thing2', 'thing3', 'thing4', function (err) {
// all done
});
orchestrator.start(['thing1','thing2'], ['thing3','thing4']);
FRAGILE: Orchestrator catches exceptions on sync runs to pass to your callback but doesn't hook to process.uncaughtException so it can't pass those exceptions to your callback
FRAGILE: Orchestrator will ensure each task and each dependency is run once during an orchestration run
even if you specify it to run more than once. (e.g.
orchestrator.start('thing1', 'thing1')
will only run 'thing1' once.) If you need it to run a task multiple times, wait for
the orchestration to end (start's callback) then call start again.
(e.g.
orchestrator.start('thing1', function () {orchestrator.start('thing1');}).)
Alternatively create a second orchestrator instance.
Stop an orchestration run currently in process
Note: It will call the
start() callback with an
err noting the orchestration was aborted
Listen to orchestrator internals
Type:
String
Event name to listen to:
Type:
function:
function (e) {
Passes single argument:
e: event details
orchestrator.on('task_start', function (e) {
// e.message is the log message
// e.task is the task name if the message applies to a task else `undefined`
// e.err is the error if event is 'err' else `undefined`
});
// for task_end and task_err:
orchestrator.on('task_stop', function (e) {
// e is the same object from task_start
// e.message is updated to show how the task ended
// e.duration is the task run duration (in seconds)
});
Note: fires either stop or err but not both.
Listen to all orchestrator events from one callback
Type:
function:
function (e) {
Passes single argument:
e: event details
orchestrator.onAll(function (e) {
// e is the original event args
// e.src is event name
});
(MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2013-2015 Richardson & Sons, LLC
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.