Base class for orbit-db data stores. You generally don't need to use this module if you want to use orbit-db . This module contains shared methods between all data stores in orbit-db and can be used as a base class for a new data model.

Used in

Requirements

Node.js >= 8.0.0

Table of Contents

API

ipfs can be an IPFS instance or an IPFS-API instance. identity is an instance of Identity. address is the OrbitDB address to be used for the store.

options is an object with the following required properties:

cache : A Cache instance to use for storing heads and snapshots.

: A Cache instance to use for storing heads and snapshots. Index : By default it uses an instance of Index.

the following properties are optional:

maxHistory (Integer): The number of entries to load (Default: -1 ).

(Integer): The number of entries to load (Default: ). syncLocal (Boolean): Load local database before performing any append operations. (Default: false ).

(Boolean): Load local database before performing any append operations. (Default: ). fetchEntryTimeout (Integer): The number in ms specifying a timeout when fetching entries from IPFS. (Default: null ).

(Integer): The number in specifying a timeout when fetching entries from IPFS. (Default: ). referenceCount (Integer): The number of previous ipfs-log entries a new entry should reference (Default: 64 ).

(Integer): The number of previous ipfs-log entries a new entry should reference (Default: ). replicationConcurrency (Integer): The number of concurrent replication processes (Default: 128 ).

(Integer): The number of concurrent replication processes (Default: ). accessController (Object): An instance of AccessController with the following interface. See orbit-db-access-controllers for more information on how to create custom access controllers. By default only the owner will have write access.

(Object): An instance of AccessController with the following interface. See orbit-db-access-controllers for more information on how to create custom access controllers. By default only the owner will have write access. sortFn (Function): A function used to sort ipfs-log entries (Default: undefined ).

(Function): A function used to sort ipfs-log entries (Default: ). onClose (Function): A function to be called with a string of the OrbitDB address of the database that is closing.

(Function): A function to be called with a string of the OrbitDB address of the database that is closing. onDrop (Function): A function to be called with the orbit-db-store instance when the database is being removed.

(Function): A function to be called with the orbit-db-store instance when the database is being removed. onLoad (Function): A function to be called with the orbit-db-store instance when the database is being loaded.

Public methods

Load the database using locally persisted state.

Returns a Promise that resolves once complete. Provide an optional amount argument to specify how many entries to load. By default the maxHistory option is used. Provide an optional options object with a fetchEntryTimeout property to be used when loading entries from IPFS.

TODO

db.loadMoreFrom()

setIdentity (identity)

Set the identity for the database

Save the current state of the database locally.

Returns a Promise that resolves to an array containing an object with the following properties:

path of the snapshot file

of the snapshot file hash representing the IPFS Multihash (as a Base58 encoded string) of the snapshot file

representing the IPFS Multihash (as a Base58 encoded string) of the snapshot file size of the snapshot file

Load the state of the database from a snapshot.

Returns a Promise that resolves to a store instance once it has been loaded.

Uninitialize the store.

Returns a promise that resolves once complete. Emits close after the store has been uninitialized.

Remove the database locally.

Returns a promise that resolves once complete. This doesn't remove or delete the database from peers who have replicated the database.

Sync this database with entries from heads where heads is an array of ipfs-log Entries.

Usually, you don't need to call this method manually as OrbitDB takes care of this for you.

Properties

address

Get the address of this database.

Returns an object { root: <manifestHash>, path: <path> } . Convert to a string with db.address.toString() .

console .log(db.address.toString())

identity

Each store has an identity property containing the public key used with this store to sign and access entries. This publicKey property of identity is the peer/node/user key.

console .log(db.identity.publicKey)

all

Get all of the entries in the store index

Returns an array of all store entries within the index.

db.all

type

Get the store type

Returns a string of the type of datastore model of the current instance.

console .log(db.type)

replicationStatus

Get database replication status information such as total number of entries and loading progress.

Returns an instance of ReplicationInfo.

console .log(db.replicationStatus)

Events

Store has an events (EventEmitter) object that emits events that describe what's happening in the database.

load - (address, heads) Emitted before loading the database history. address is a string of the OrbitDB address being loaded. heads is an array of ipfs-log Entries from which the history is loaded from. heads is omitted when this event is emitted as a result of loadFromSnapshot . db.events.on( 'load' , (address, heads) => ... ) db.load()

ready - (address, heads) Emitted after fully loading the database history. address is a string of the OrbitDB address that emitted the event. heads is an array of ipfs-log Entries. db.events.on( 'ready' , (address, heads) => ... ) db.load()

load.progress - (address, hash, entry, progress, total) Emitted for each entry during load. address is a string of the OrbitDB address that emitted the event. hash is the multihash of the entry that was just loaded. entry is the ipfs-log Entry that was loaded. Progress is the current load count. Total is the maximum load count (ie. length of the full database). These are useful eg. for displaying a load progress percentage. db.events.on( 'load.progress' , (address, hash, entry, progress, total) => ... ) db.load()

replicate - (address, entry) Emitted before replicating a part of the database. address is a string of the OrbitDB address that emitted the event. entry is the ipfs-log Entry that is being processed. db.events.on( 'replicate' , (address, entry) => ... )

replicate.progress - (address, hash, entry, progress, total) Emitted while replicating a database. address is a string of the OrbitDB address of the database that emitted the event. hash is the multihash of the entry that was just replicated. entry is the ipfs-log Entry that was replicated. progress is an integer representing the current progress. total is an integer representing the remaining operations. db.events.on( 'replicate.progress' , (address, hash, entry, progress, total) => ... )

log.op.${operation} - (entry) Emitted after an entry was added to the database regardless of whether the entry is added remotely, or locally. ${operation} is replaced with a specified oplog operation. none is specified to listen for a oplog entry without an operation specified. The supported operations are diagrammed in the entry payload. db.events.on( 'log.op.ADD' , (id, hash, payload) => ... )

replicated - (address, count) Emitted after the database was synced with an update from a peer database. address is a string of the OrbitDB address that emitted the event. count number of items replicated. count is omitted when this event is emitted as a result of loadFromSnapshot . db.events.on( 'replicated' , (address, count) => ... )

write - (address, entry, heads) Emitted after an entry was added locally to the database. address is a string of the OrbitDB address that emitted the event. entry is the Entry that was added. heads is an array of ipfs-log Entries. db.events.on( 'write' , (address, entry, heads) => ... )

closed - (address) Emitted once the database has finished closing. address is a string of the OrbitDB address that emitted the event. db.events.on( 'closed' , (address) => ... ) db.close()

Private methods

Add an entry to the store.

Returns a Promise that resolves to the IPFS Multihash of the added entry. Takes data as a parameter which can be of any type. Provide an optional options arguement, which is an object with the following properties:

onProgressCallback (Function): To be called once the data is appended.

(Function): To be called once the data is appended. pin (Boolean): To specify whether or not to pin the entry in IPFS. (Default: false ).

this ._addOperation({ op : 'PUT' , key : 'greeting' , value : 'hello world!' });

Creating Custom Data Stores

You can create a custom data stores that stores data in a way you need it to. To do this, you need to import orbit-db-store to your custom store and extend your store class from orbit-db-store's Store . Below is the orbit-db-kvstore which is a custom data store for orbit-db .

const Store = require ( 'orbit-db-store' ); const KeyValueIndex = require ( './KeyValueIndex' ); class KeyValueStore extends Store { constructor (ipfs, identity, address, options) { Object .assign(options || {}, { Index : KeyValueIndex }); super (ipfs, identity, address, options) } get (key) { return this ._index.get(key); } set (key, data) { this .put(key, data); } put(key, data) { return this ._addOperation({ op : 'PUT' , key : key, value : data, meta : { ts : new Date ().getTime() } }); } del(key) { return this ._addOperation({ op : 'DEL' , key : key, value : null , meta : { ts : new Date ().getTime() } }); } } module .exports = KeyValueStore;

Indicies

The Store class instances do not store the current state of the Store.

Index contains the state of a datastore, ie. what data we currently have. Index receives a call from a Store when the operations log for the Store was updated, ie. new operations were added. In updateIndex, the Index implements its CRDT logic: add, remove or update items in the data structure.

Implementing each CRDT as an Index, we can implement both operation-based and state-based CRDTs with the same higher level abstractions.

Usage:

const Index = new Index(userId)

How to implement your own Index

The KeyValueIndex is implemented as follows and then used by KeyValueStore .

class KeyValueIndex { constructor () { this ._index = {} } get (key) { return this ._index[key] } updateIndex(oplog) { oplog.values .slice() .reverse() .reduce( ( handled, item ) => { if (!handled.includes(item.payload.key)) { handled.push(item.payload.key) if (item.payload.op === 'PUT' ) { this ._index[item.payload.key] = item.payload.value } else if (item.payload.op === 'DEL' ) { delete this ._index[item.payload.key] } } return handled }, []) } } module .exports = KeyValueIndex

KeyValueIndex.js

Whenever you call Store._addOperation the data is stored and then passed as an argument in chronological order into updateIndex , which implements the CRDT logic.

get

An Index can implement whatever querying logic is most opportune or desired by the Developers of that store.

This querying logic is then implemented in this get.

Contributing

See orbit-db's contributing guideline.

License

MIT ©️ 2016-2018 Protocol Labs Inc., Haja Networks Oy