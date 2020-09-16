Log database for orbit-db

A log database with traversable history. Entries can be added and removed. Useful for "shopping cart" type of use cases, or for example as a feed of blog posts or "tweets".

Used in orbit-db.

Install

This project uses npm and node

npm install orbit-db ipfs

Usage

First, create an instance of OrbitDB:

const IPFS = require ( 'ipfs' ) const OrbitDB = require ( 'orbit-db' ) const ipfs = new IPFS() const orbitdb = await OrbitDB.createInstance(ipfs)

Get a feed database and add an entry to it:

const feed = await orbitdb.feed( 'haad.posts' ) feed.add({ title : 'Hello' , content : 'World' }) .then( () => { const posts = feed.iterator().collect() posts.forEach( ( post ) => { let data = post.payload.value console .log(data.title + '

' , data.content) }) })

Later, when the database contains data, load the history and query when ready:

const feed = await orbitdb.feed( 'haad.posts' ) feed.events.on( 'ready' , () => { const posts = feed.iterator().collect() posts.forEach( ( post ) => console .log(post.title + '

' , post.content)) })

API

See orbit-db's API Documenations for full details.

Contributing

If you think this could be better, please open an issue!

Please note that all interactions in @orbitdb fall under our Code of Conduct.

Note: Tests for this repo are in the orbit-db repository.

License

MIT © 2016-2020 Protocol Labs Inc., Haja Networks Oy