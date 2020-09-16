Log database for orbit-db
A log database with traversable history. Entries can be added and removed. Useful for "shopping cart" type of use cases, or for example as a feed of blog posts or "tweets".
Used in orbit-db.
This project uses npm and node
npm install orbit-db ipfs
First, create an instance of OrbitDB:
const IPFS = require('ipfs')
const OrbitDB = require('orbit-db')
const ipfs = new IPFS()
const orbitdb = await OrbitDB.createInstance(ipfs)
Get a feed database and add an entry to it:
const feed = await orbitdb.feed('haad.posts')
feed.add({ title: 'Hello', content: 'World' })
.then(() => {
const posts = feed.iterator().collect()
posts.forEach((post) => {
let data = post.payload.value
console.log(data.title + '\n', data.content)
// Hello
// World
})
})
Later, when the database contains data, load the history and query when ready:
const feed = await orbitdb.feed('haad.posts')
feed.events.on('ready', () => {
const posts = feed.iterator().collect()
posts.forEach((post) => console.log(post.title + '\n', post.content))
// Hello
// World
})
See orbit-db's API Documenations for full details.
If you think this could be better, please open an issue!
Please note that all interactions in @orbitdb fall under our Code of Conduct.
Note: Tests for this repo are in the
orbit-db repository.
MIT © 2016-2020 Protocol Labs Inc., Haja Networks Oy