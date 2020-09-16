openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

orbit-db-feedstore

by orbitdb
1.12.0 (see all)

Log database for orbit-db

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.7K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

orbit-db-feedstore

npm version Gitter Matrix Discord

Log database for orbit-db

A log database with traversable history. Entries can be added and removed. Useful for "shopping cart" type of use cases, or for example as a feed of blog posts or "tweets".

Used in orbit-db.

Table of Contents

Install

This project uses npm and node

npm install orbit-db ipfs

Usage

First, create an instance of OrbitDB:

const IPFS = require('ipfs')
const OrbitDB = require('orbit-db')

const ipfs = new IPFS()
const orbitdb = await OrbitDB.createInstance(ipfs)

Get a feed database and add an entry to it:

const feed = await orbitdb.feed('haad.posts')
feed.add({ title: 'Hello', content: 'World' })
  .then(() => {
    const posts = feed.iterator().collect()
    posts.forEach((post) => {
      let data = post.payload.value
      console.log(data.title + '\n', data.content)
      // Hello
      //  World   
    })
  })

Later, when the database contains data, load the history and query when ready:

const feed = await orbitdb.feed('haad.posts')
feed.events.on('ready', () => {
  const posts = feed.iterator().collect()
  posts.forEach((post) => console.log(post.title + '\n', post.content))
  // Hello
  // World  
})

API

See orbit-db's API Documenations for full details.

Contributing

If you think this could be better, please open an issue!

Please note that all interactions in @orbitdb fall under our Code of Conduct.

Note: Tests for this repo are in the orbit-db repository.

License

MIT © 2016-2020 Protocol Labs Inc., Haja Networks Oy

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial