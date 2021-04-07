Append-Only Log database for orbit-db

An append-only log with traversable history. Useful for "latest N" use cases or as a message queue.

Used in orbit-db.

Table of Contents

Install

This project uses npm and nodejs

npm install orbit-db ipfs

Usage

First, create an instance of OrbitDB:

const IPFS = require ( 'ipfs' ) const OrbitDB = require ( 'orbit-db' ) const ipfs = new IPFS() const orbitdb = await OrbitDB.createInstance(ipfs)

Get a log database and add an entry to it:

const log = await orbitdb.eventlog( 'haad.posts' ) log.add({ name : 'hello world' }) .then( () => { const items = log.iterator().collect().map( e => e.payload.value) items.forEach( e => console .log(e.name)) })

Later, when the database contains data, load the history and query when ready:

const log = await orbitdb.eventlog( 'haad.posts' ) log.events.on( 'ready' , () => { const items = log.iterator().collect().map( e => e.payload.value) items.forEach( e => console .log(e.name)) })

See example/index.html for a detailed example. Note that to run this example, you need to have a local IPFS daemon running at port 5001.

API

See orbit-db's API Documenations for full details.

Contributing

If you think this could be better, please open an issue!

Please note that all interactions in @orbitdb fall under our Code of Conduct.

Note that tests for this module are in the orbit-db repository.

License

MIT © 2016-2020 Protocol Labs Inc., Haja Networks Oy