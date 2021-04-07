Append-Only Log database for orbit-db
An append-only log with traversable history. Useful for "latest N" use cases or as a message queue.
Used in orbit-db.
This project uses npm and nodejs
npm install orbit-db ipfs
First, create an instance of OrbitDB:
const IPFS = require('ipfs')
const OrbitDB = require('orbit-db')
const ipfs = new IPFS()
const orbitdb = await OrbitDB.createInstance(ipfs)
Get a log database and add an entry to it:
const log = await orbitdb.eventlog('haad.posts')
log.add({ name: 'hello world' })
.then(() => {
const items = log.iterator().collect().map(e => e.payload.value)
items.forEach(e => console.log(e.name))
// "hello world"
})
Later, when the database contains data, load the history and query when ready:
const log = await orbitdb.eventlog('haad.posts')
log.events.on('ready', () => {
const items = log.iterator().collect().map(e => e.payload.value)
items.forEach(e => console.log(e.name))
// "hello world"
})
See example/index.html for a detailed example. Note that to run this example, you need to have a local IPFS daemon running at port 5001.
See orbit-db's API Documenations for full details.
If you think this could be better, please open an issue!
Please note that all interactions in @orbitdb fall under our Code of Conduct.
Note that tests for this module are in the
orbit-db repository.
MIT © 2016-2020 Protocol Labs Inc., Haja Networks Oy