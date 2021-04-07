Document Store for orbit-db

Database for storing indexed documents. Stores documents by _id field by default but you can also specify a custom field to index by.

This is a core data store in orbit-db

Table of Contents

Install

This project uses npm and nodejs

npm install orbit-db-docstore

Usage

const IPFS = require ( 'ipfs' ) const OrbitDB = require ( 'orbit-db' ) const ipfs = new IPFS() const orbitdb = await OrbitDB.createInstance(ipfs) const docstore = await orbitdb.docstore( 'db name' ) docstore.put({ _id : 'hello world' , doc : 'all the things' }) .then( () => docstore.put({ _id : 'sup world' , doc : 'other things' })) .then( () => docstore.get( 'hello' )) .then( ( value ) => console .log(value))

You can specify the field to index by in the options:

const docstore = await orbitdb.docstore( 'db name' , { indexBy : 'doc' }) docstore.put({ _id : 'hello world' , doc : 'some things' }) .then( () => docstore.put({ _id : 'hello universe' , doc : 'all the things' })) .then( () => docstore.get( 'all' )) .then( ( value ) => console .log(value))

You can also use a mapper to query the documents

const docstore = await orbitdb.docstore( 'db name' ) docstore.put({ _id : 'hello world' , doc : 'some things' , views : 10 }) .then( () => docstore.put({ _id : 'hello universe' , doc : 'all the things' , views : 100 })) .then( () => docstore.put({ _id : 'sup world' , doc : 'other things' , views : 5 })) .then( () => docstore.query( ( e )=> e.views > 5 )) .then( ( value ) => console .log(value))

API

See orbit-db API documentation for full details

Package: orbit-db-docstore

const db = await orbitdb.docstore( 'orbit.users.shamb0t.profile' )

By default, documents are indexed by field '_id'. You can also specify the field to index by:

const db = await orbitdb.docstore( 'orbit.users.shamb0t.profile' , { indexBy : 'name' })

put(doc) db.put({ _id : 'QmAwesomeIpfsHash' , name : 'shamb0t' , followers : 500 }).then( ( hash ) => ...)

get(key) const profile = db.get( 'shamb0t' ) .map( ( e ) => e.payload.value)

query(mapper) const all = db.query( ( doc ) => doc.followers >= 500 )

del(key) db.del( 'shamb0t' ).then( ( removed ) => ...)

events db.events.on( 'data' , (dbname, event) => ... ) See events for full description.

Contributing

If you think this could be better, please open an issue!

Please note that all interactions in @orbitdb fall under our Code of Conduct.

License

MIT ©️ 2015-2018 shamb0t, Haja Networks Oy