Document Store for orbit-db
Database for storing indexed documents. Stores documents by
_id field by default but you can also specify a custom field to index by.
This is a core data store in orbit-db
This project uses npm and nodejs
npm install orbit-db-docstore
const IPFS = require('ipfs')
const OrbitDB = require('orbit-db')
const ipfs = new IPFS()
const orbitdb = await OrbitDB.createInstance(ipfs)
const docstore = await orbitdb.docstore('db name')
docstore.put({ _id: 'hello world', doc: 'all the things' })
.then(() => docstore.put({ _id: 'sup world', doc: 'other things' }))
.then(() => docstore.get('hello'))
.then((value) => console.log(value))
// [{ _id: 'hello world', doc: 'all the things'}]
You can specify the field to index by in the options:
const docstore = await orbitdb.docstore('db name', { indexBy: 'doc' })
docstore.put({ _id: 'hello world', doc: 'some things' })
.then(() => docstore.put({ _id: 'hello universe', doc: 'all the things' }))
.then(() => docstore.get('all'))
.then((value) => console.log(value))
// [{ _id: 'hello universe', doc: 'all the things'}]
You can also use a mapper to query the documents
const docstore = await orbitdb.docstore('db name')
docstore.put({ _id: 'hello world', doc: 'some things', views: 10 })
.then(() => docstore.put({ _id: 'hello universe', doc: 'all the things', views: 100 }))
.then(() => docstore.put({ _id: 'sup world', doc: 'other things', views: 5 }))
.then(() => docstore.query((e)=> e.views > 5))
.then((value) => console.log(value))
// [{ _id: 'hello world', doc: 'some things', views: 10}, { _id: 'hello universe', doc: 'all the things', views: 100}]
See orbit-db API documentation for full details
Package: orbit-db-docstore
const db = await orbitdb.docstore('orbit.users.shamb0t.profile')
By default, documents are indexed by field '_id'. You can also specify the field to index by:
const db = await orbitdb.docstore('orbit.users.shamb0t.profile', { indexBy: 'name' })
put(doc)
db.put({ _id: 'QmAwesomeIpfsHash', name: 'shamb0t', followers: 500 }).then((hash) => ...)
get(key)
const profile = db.get('shamb0t')
.map((e) => e.payload.value)
// [{ _id: 'shamb0t', name: 'shamb0t', followers: 500 }]
query(mapper)
const all = db.query((doc) => doc.followers >= 500)
// [{ _id: 'shamb0t', name: 'shamb0t', followers: 500 }]
del(key)
db.del('shamb0t').then((removed) => ...)
events
db.events.on('data', (dbname, event) => ... )
See events for full description.
If you think this could be better, please open an issue!
Please note that all interactions in @orbitdb fall under our Code of Conduct.
MIT ©️ 2015-2018 shamb0t, Haja Networks Oy