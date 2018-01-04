Generic controls for orbiting a target in 3D. Can be used to control a camera, a 3D ray, or anything with
{ position, direction }.
Features:
Roadmap:
Can be used with any camera abstraction that uses
position and
direction to form the view matrix, including ThreeJS, Babylon, stackgl, etc.
Well-suited alongside perspective-camera.
Note: This module is still in development.
var controls = require('orbit-controls')()
function tick () {
controls.update()
controls.copyInto(camera.position, camera.direction, camera.up)
}
controls = createControls([opts])
position the initial position of the camera, default
[0, 0, 1]
up the initial direction of the camera, default
[0, 1, 0]
target the center of the orbit, default
[0, 0, 0]
phi the initial rotation in radians, phi in spherical coordinates, default
Math.PI/2
theta the initial rotation in radians, theta in spherical coordinates, default
0
distance the distance from the target, default
1
damping how fast the controls slow down, between
0 and
1, default
0.25
rotateSpeed the speed of the rotation, default
0.28
zoomSpeed the speed of the zoom, default
0.0075
pinchSpeed (coming soon) the speed of the pinch, default
0.0075
pinch (coming soon) enable pinching, default
true
zoom enable zooming, default
true
rotate enable rotating, default
true
phiBounds the bounds of the phi rotation, default
[0, Math.PI]
thetaBounds the bounds of the theta rotation, default
[-Infinity, Infinity]
distanceBounds the bounds of the distance, default
[0, Infinity]
parent the parent element, default
window
element the element, default
window
controls.update()
Update the internal position, direction, and up vectors that represent the camera.
controls.copyInto(position, direction, up)
Apply the control's current state to a target camera.
This is purely for convenience; you can also copy the
controls.position and other members manually.
controls.enable()
Enables the DOM events and input, attaching new mouse and touch events. If already enabled, this function does nothing.
controls.disable()
Disables the DOM events and input, detaching all events. If already disabled, this function does nothing.
position,
direction,
up
Vector arrays
[x, y, z] that represent the camera controls. These are typically copied into your camera interface with:
var camera = new MyPerspectiveCamera()
controls.copyInto(camera.position, camera.direction, camera.up)
target
The vec3 center of the orbit
phi,
theta
The initial rotation in radians, in spherical coordinates. Changing either will re-calculate the direction.
distance
The distance from the target, default
1
damping
How fast the controls slow down, between
0 and
1, default
0.25
rotateSpeed,
zoomSpeed,
pinchSpeed
The speed of the controls.
pinch,
zoom,
rotate
Enable pinch, zoom, and rotate
phiBounds,
thetaBounds,
distanceBounds
The bounds of the controls
dragging (read-only)
Returns true if the user is currently dragging the controls.
pinching (read-only)
Returns true if the user is currently pinching (zooming on mobile) the controls.
MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.