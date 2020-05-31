ArangoDB Object Modeling for Node.js, Foxx and Modern Web Browsers
Orango is an ODM (Object Data Modeler), an ORM (Object Relational Mapper) and an OGM (Object Graphical Mapper) in one that provides the following features:
Official documentation can be found at orango.js.org. (This is a work in progress)
I will be regularly posting articles on CodeBurst.io (Medium). Follow me there https://codeburst.io/@roboncode
Follow me on Twitter https://twitter.com/@roboncode for updates
First be sure you have ArangoDB and Node.js installed. You can install ArangoDB using the official docker container.
Next, install Orango from the command line using
npm:
$ npm install orango
// Using Node.js `require()`
const orango = require('orango')
// Using ES6 imports
import orango from 'orango'
First, we need to define a connection. If your app uses the default
_system database, you can connect using
orango.connect(). If you need to create additional connections, use
orango.get( database:String ).connect().
The method
connect([{url:String="http://localhost:8529", username:String, password:String}]) takes database name with options to establish a connection. Otherwise, it will use the default values.
const orango = require('orango')
const { EVENTS } = orango.consts
orango.events.once(EVENTS.CONNECTED, conn => {
console.log('🥑 Connected to ArangoDB:', conn.url + '/' + conn.name)
})
orango.events.once(EVENTS.READY, () => {
console.log('🍊 Orango is ready!')
})
async function main() {
await orango.connect()
}
main()
Note: Orango buffers model definitions, so they can be defined before or after a connection is established.
const schema = new orango.Schema({
author: String,
title: String,
body: String,
date: Date
})
orango.model('Blog', schema)
Aside from defining the structure of your documents and data types, Orango models can handle the definition of:
The following example shows some of these features:
const Joi = require('joi')
const { SCHEMA } = orango.consts
class UserSchema extends orango.Schema {
// computed properties
get fullName() {
return (this.firstName + ' ' + this.lastName).trim()
}
}
let schema = new UserSchema({
firstName: String,
lastName: String,
// Joi can be used directly
email: Joi.string().email(),
// JSON gets converted to Joi data types automatically
age: { type: Number, min: 18 },
bio: { type: String, regex: /[a-z]/ },
// default values are supported on insert and update
created: { type: Date, default: Date.now },
updated: { type: Date, defaultOnUpdate: Date.now }
})
schema.addIndex(SCHEMA.INDEX.HASH, 'email')
schema.addIndex(SCHEMA.INDEX.SKIP_LIST, ['firstName', 'lastName'])
let User = orango.model('User', schema)
// extend your model with custom functions
User.findByEmail = async function(email) {
return await this.find().one().where({ email })
}
In code somewhere else
const User = orango.model('User')
...
let user = await User.findByEmail('john.smith@gmail.com').return({ model: true })
console.log('Hello,', user.name) // access model getter
A growing set of examples are available here. To run the examples,
clone this project and then run the Orango docker containers.
npm install
Linux and Mac
Run the ArangoDB containers provided by Orango.
$ make dbs
Windows
$ cd docker & docker-compose up -d
npm run examples
You will be presented with a wizard where you can run different examples files.
Setup your config like the example below. You can launch any number of the snippets by placing the snippet you would like to start in the
args array. Then run the debugger. The output will be in the
Debug Console.
{
"version": "0.2.0",
"configurations": [
{
"type": "node",
"request": "launch",
"name": "Count",
"program": "${workspaceFolder}/examples/debug.js",
"args": ["count"]
},
{
"type": "node",
"request": "launch",
"name": "Find First",
"program": "${workspaceFolder}/examples/debug.js",
"args": ["find_first"]
}
]
}
Copyright (c) 2018-present, Rob Taylor