Orama [DEPRECATED]

This package has been deprecated as it is no longer used by Kensho internally and we do not plan to continue maintaining it. We hope it can serve as inspiration for other data visualization libraries!

Plug and play React charts.

Responsive layout

Automatic data type extraction

Freely composable marks

Canvas rendering and caching optimizations

Configurable theme

Orama has been powering Kensho's charts in production for more than a year.

Quick Start

npm install orama

Get an array of objects: [{key1, key2}, {key1, key2}, ...] , or array of arrays for multi-lines and multi-areas. Choose which marks to use: <Lines /> , <Points /> , <Bars /> , <Areas /> , etc. Choose which keys in the data map to which visual dimensions: x , y , fill , stroke , etc.

import {Chart, Lines} from 'orama' const data = [ { date : new Date ( '2010-01-01' ), value : 10 }, { date : new Date ( '2010-02-01' ), value : 17 }, { date : new Date ( '2010-03-01' ), value : 9 }, { date : new Date ( '2010-04-01' ), value : 12 }, { date : new Date ( '2010-05-01' ), value : 20 }, ] const chart = ( < Chart > < Lines data = {data} x = "date" y = "value" /> </ Chart > )

API

Orama charts are all wrapped by the <Chart> tag, inside of which you can freely compose visual marks. The available marks are: <Lines /> , <Points /> , <Areas /> , <Guides /> , <Ranges /> , and <Text /> .

The data for each mark can be an array of objects [{}, {}] or an array of arrays of objects [ [{}, {}], [{}, {}] ] . You can use arrays of arrays to get multi-lines or multi-areas in the <Lines /> and <Areas /> marks. Values in the objects can be Number s, String s or Date s

Each key from the data objects can be mapped to a visual dimension on the marks. The available visual dimensions are: x , x0 , x1 , x2 , y , y0 , y1 , y2 , radius , fill , stroke , lineWidth , lineDash , alpha , text , textAlign , xOffset , and yOffset . Not all dimensions are available in all marks.

To map the values from the key date in the data objects to the x position of a <Points /> mark, you can do:

import {Chart, Points} from 'orama' const data = [ { date : new Date ( '2010-01-01' )}, { date : new Date ( '2010-02-01' )}, { date : new Date ( '2010-03-01' )}, ] const chart = ( < Chart > < Points data = {data} x = "date" /> </ Chart > )

The values' types are automatically extracted from the data, and the data domain for each visual dimension is calculated using all marks inside of a chart. If a chart has both <Lines /> and <Points /> using the x dimension, the domain of the x dimension will be calculated using the data in both marks.

Most of the props accepted by the components follow a schema that combines the dimension name with a specific property. For example, to manually set the axis name for the x dimension you can pass the prop: xName="custom name" , to set the fill dimension to a constant value (instead of mapping from the data) you can use the prop: fillValue="steelblue" .

Throughout this documentation, we will refer to this use of dimension + property as [dim]PropertyName . All dimensions can be configured this way.

The dimension props can also be set specifically for during hover behavior, by adding hover before the name of the prop: hover[Dim]PropertyName .

The chart component can be configured with the following properties:

Prop Description width Number

Sets the width of the chart, if this property is not used the chart gets the dimension from its parent. proportion Number = 0.5

The height of the chart is calculated by multiplying the width by the proportion value. If height is defined, this value is ignored. height Number

If height is not defined, its value is calculated by multiplying the width the proportion . If height is defined, the proportion is ignored. margin Object

Overrides the margins of the chart. The margins are automatically calculated so that the axis labels can fit inside of the chart.

<Chart margin={{top: 20, left: 20, bottom: 20, right: 20}} /> theme Object = DEFAULT_THEME

Customizes the theme of the chart. See the theme object schema [dim]Name String

The name to be used for the dimension axis label and tooltip. Defaults to the accessor key. [dim]ZeroBased boolean = false

Sets if the domain of the dimension should include zero. [dim]Type String

Overrides the type of the dimension. Accepted values are: linear , ordinal , time and log . [dim]Domain Array

Overrides the domain of the dimension.

<Chart xRange={[-10, 10]}/> [dim]Range Array

Overrides the range of the dimension.

<Chart radiusRange={[1, 20]}/>

<Chart fillRange={["green", "blue"]}/> [dim]Nice boolean = false

If sets to true extends the domain of dimension to nice round values. [dim]ShowTicks boolean = true

Show or hide the axis ticks for the dimension. [dim]ShowGuides boolean = true

Show or hide the axis guides for the dimension. [dim]ShowLabel boolean = true

Show or hide the axis label for the dimension. [dim]TickSpace Number

Overrides the sugested space between axis ticks. For numbers and dates, the tick count on the axis is calculated by dividing the size of the axis by the [dim]TickSpace prop. For strings, all values become ticks on the axis, since there's no way to select a representative subset of them on a timeline.

The tickSpace defaults to 50 for the x dimension and 40 for the y dimension. [dim]TickCount Number

Overrides the number of ticks used on the axis of the dimension. For axes with datatypes string of number, the [dim]TickCount is automatically calculated by dividing the size of the axis by the [dim]TickSpace prop. For strings, all values become ticks on the axis, since there's no way to select a representative subset of them on a timeline. [dim]TickFormat Function

Overrides the function used to format the values of the dimension on the axis and tooltip.

<Chart xTickFormat={d => Math.round(d)}/> [dim]TickOffset Number

Overrides the distance between the tick text and the axis. [dim]LabelOffset Number

Overrides the distance between the axis label text and the axis.

Configuring the Tooltip

The tooltip can be configured by passing additional props to the Chart. You can also provide your own React component to be displayed as the tooltip.

Prop Description Tooltip React Component

Override the tooltip component. tooltipExtraDimensions Array\<{accessor: string, name: string, format: function}>

Add extra dimensions to the tooltip. You can also pass an array of strings if you plan to use the default name and formatters. [dim]TooltipFormat function

Override the value formatter for the specified key. tooltipShowKeys boolean = false

Show or hide the keys row on the tooltip.

Marks

Marks can be freely composed inside of the <Chart /> . Orama offers the following marks components: <Lines /> , <Points /> , <Areas /> , <Guides /> , <Ranges /> , and <Text /> .

Each mark needs a data input and at least one dimension accessor defined. The input data for the mark can be an array of objects or an array of arrays of objects, the latter denoting grouped data such as multi-lines or multi-areas. Accepted values for the data objects are: Number , String , and Date .

Configuring Marks

The available visual dimensions that can be used to map data values to the marks are: x , x0 , x1 , x2 , y , y0 , y1 , y2 , radius , fill , stroke , lineWidth , lineDash , alpha , text , textAlign , xOffset , and yOffset . Not all dimensions are available in all marks, see below for the specific dimensions supported by each mark.

All marks can be configured with the following props:

Prop Description data Array

The input data for the mark component, see above for what format is accepted. [dim] String

Sets the key data accessor for the specified dimension. [dim]Value Any

A constant to be used for the dimension.

<Points radiusValue={10}/>

<Lines alphaValue={0.25}/> showHover boolean = true

Sets the tooltip hover behaviour for the mark.

Mark for drawing lines or multi-lines. To draw multi-lines, use an array of arrays as the data input.

It accepts the following dimensions: x , y , fill , stroke , lineWidth , lineDash and alpha .

import {Chart, Lines} from 'orama' const data = [ [ { date : new Date ( '2010-01-01' ), value : 10 , name : 'A' }, { date : new Date ( '2010-02-01' ), value : 17 , name : 'A' }, { date : new Date ( '2010-03-01' ), value : 9 , name : 'A' }, ], [ { date : new Date ( '2010-01-01' ), value : 16 , name : 'B' }, { date : new Date ( '2010-02-01' ), value : 13 , name : 'B' }, { date : new Date ( '2010-03-01' ), value : 15 , name : 'B' }, ], ] const chart = ( < Chart > < Lines data = {data} x = "date" y = "value" stroke = "name" /> </ Chart > )

Mark for drawing areas on the charts.

It accepts the following dimensions: x , x0 , y , y0 , radius , fill , stroke , lineWidth , lineDash and alpha .

To map the lower bound of the area to the data, use the x0 or y0 accessors.

import {Chart, Areas} from 'orama' const data = [ { date : new Date ( '2010-01-01' ), value : 10 }, { date : new Date ( '2010-02-01' ), value : 17 }, { date : new Date ( '2010-03-01' ), value : 3 }, ] const chart = ( < Chart yZeroBased > < Areas data = {data} x = "date" y = "value" /> </ Chart > )

Mark for drawing circles on the charts.

It accepts the following dimensions: x , y , radius , fill , stroke , lineWidth , lineDash and alpha .

import {Chart, Points} from 'orama' const data = [ { value1 : 16 , value2 : 10 , size : 1 }, { value1 : 13 , value2 : 17 , size : 5 }, { value1 : 15 , value2 : 14 , size : 10 }, ] const chart = ( < Chart > < Points data = {data} x = "value1" y = "value2" radius = "size" /> </ Chart > )

Mark for drawing bars on the charts.

It accepts the following dimensions: x , x1 , x2 , y , y1 , y2 , fill , stroke , lineWidth , lineDash and alpha .

You can define the exact start and end of the bars by using the x1 , x2 , y1 and y2 dimensions.

import {Chart, Bars} from 'orama' const data = [ { type : 'type 1' , value : 10 }, { type : 'type 2' , value : 20 }, { type : 'type 3' , value : -7 }, ] const chart = ( < Chart yZeroBased > < Bars data = {data} x = "type" y = "value" /> </ Chart > )

Mark for drawing vertical or horizontal guides on the charts.

It accepts the following dimensions: x , y , stroke , lineWidth , lineDash and alpha .

import {Chart, Guides} from 'orama' const data = [{ x : 1 }, { x : 5 }, { x : 8 }, { x : 10 }, { y : 1 }, { y : 5 }, { y : 8 }, { y : 10 }] const chart = ( < Chart yZeroBased > < Guides data = {data} x = "x" y = "y" strokeValue = "steelblue" lineDashValue = {[5, 5 ]} /> </ Chart > )

Mark for drawing vertical or horizontal ranges on the charts.

It accepts the following dimensions: x1 , x2 , y1 , y2 , fill , stroke , lineWidth , lineDash and alpha .

import {Chart, Ranges} from 'orama' const data = [ { start : 1 , end : 5 }, { start : 10 , end : 20 }, { start : 40 , end : 50 }, { start : 60 , end : 80 }, ] const chart = ( < Chart > < Ranges data = {data} x1 = "start" x2 = "end" y1 = "start" y2 = "end" fillValue = "lightgray" /> </ Chart > )

Mark for text on the charts.

It accepts the following dimensions: x , y , alpha , text , textAlign , xOffset and yOffset .

import {Chart, Points, Text} from 'orama' const data = [ { date : new Date ( '2010-01-01' ), value : 10 , letter : 'A' }, { date : new Date ( '2010-02-01' ), value : 17 , letter : 'B' }, { date : new Date ( '2010-03-01' ), value : 9 , letter : 'C' }, ] const chart = ( <Chart> <Points data={data} x="date" y="value" /> <Text data={data} x="date" y="value" text="letter" fillValue="white" textAlignValue="center" yOffsetValue={5} /> </Chart> )

Theme configuration

The theme can be configured by passing a theme prop to the <Chart /> component, which will be merged with the default theme.

import {Chart, Points} from 'orama' const data = [ { date : new Date ( '2010-01-01' ), value : 10 }, { date : new Date ( '2010-02-01' ), value : 17 }, { date : new Date ( '2010-03-01' ), value : 9 }, { date : new Date ( '2010-04-01' ), value : 12 }, { date : new Date ( '2010-05-01' ), value : 10 }, ] const theme = { textFill : 'white' , backgroundFill : 'black' , plotBackgroundFill : 'hsl(0, 0%, 20%)' , guideStroke : 'hsl(0, 0%, 30%)' , guideZeroStroke : 'hsl(0, 0%, 55%)' , plotFill : 'white' , } const chart = ( < Chart theme = {theme} > < Points data = {data} x = "date" y = "value" /> </ Chart > )

Acknowledgment

Made with ♥ by Luis Carli

This library is heavily influenced by the work of Mike Bostock, Hadley Wickham, and many other academics and practitioners from the data visualization community.

