oracledb

by oracle
5.3.0 (see all)

Oracle Database driver for Node.js maintained by Oracle Corp.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

55.2K

GitHub Stars

2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Readme

node-oracledb version 5.3

The node-oracledb add-on for Node.js powers high performance Oracle Database applications. Applications can be written in TypeScript, or directly in JavaScript.

Use node-oracledb 5.3 to connect Node.js 12, or later, to Oracle Database. Older versions of node-oracledb may work with older versions of Node.js.

Node-oracledb supports basic and advanced features of Oracle Database and Oracle Client. See the homepage for a list.

The node-oracledb module is open source and maintained by Oracle Corp. It is stable, well documented, and has a comprehensive test suite.

Installation

See Getting Started with Node-oracledb and Quick Start Node-oracledb Installation.

Documentation

See Documentation for the Oracle Database Node.js Add-on and the CHANGELOG.

Examples

See the examples directory. Start with examples/example.js.

Help

Issues and questions about node-oracledb can be posted on GitHub or Slack (link to join Slack).

Tests

To run the test suite see test/README.

Contributing

Node-oracledb is an open source project. See CONTRIBUTING for details.

Oracle gratefully acknowledges the contributions to node-oracledb that have been made by the community.

License

Copyright (c) 2015, 2021, Oracle and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

You may not use the identified files except in compliance with the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License.")

You may obtain a copy of the License at http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0. Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.

See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

100
October 14, 2020
October 14, 2020

