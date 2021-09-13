openbase logo
ora

ora

by Sindre Sorhus
6.0.1 (see all)

Elegant terminal spinner

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12.9M

GitHub Stars

7.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

47

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/54
Readme

ora

Elegant terminal spinner



Install

$ npm install ora

Usage

import ora from 'ora';

const spinner = ora('Loading unicorns').start();

setTimeout(() => {
    spinner.color = 'yellow';
    spinner.text = 'Loading rainbows';
}, 1000);

API

ora(text)

ora(options)

If a string is provided, it is treated as a shortcut for options.text.

options

Type: object

text

Type: string

Text to display after the spinner.

prefixText

Type: string | () => string

Text or a function that returns text to display before the spinner. No prefix text will be displayed if set to an empty string.

spinner

Type: string | object\ Default: 'dots'

Name of one of the provided spinners. See example.js in this repo if you want to test out different spinners. On Windows, it will always use the line spinner as the Windows command-line doesn't have proper Unicode support.

Or an object like:

{
    interval: 80, // Optional
    frames: ['-', '+', '-']
}
color

Type: string\ Default: 'cyan'\ Values: 'black' | 'red' | 'green' | 'yellow' | 'blue' | 'magenta' | 'cyan' | 'white' | 'gray'

Color of the spinner.

hideCursor

Type: boolean\ Default: true

Set to false to stop Ora from hiding the cursor.

indent

Type: number\ Default: 0

Indent the spinner with the given number of spaces.

interval

Type: number\ Default: Provided by the spinner or 100

Interval between each frame.

Spinners provide their own recommended interval, so you don't really need to specify this.

stream

Type: stream.Writable\ Default: process.stderr

Stream to write the output.

You could for example set this to process.stdout instead.

isEnabled

Type: boolean

Force enable/disable the spinner. If not specified, the spinner will be enabled if the stream is being run inside a TTY context (not spawned or piped) and/or not in a CI environment.

Note that {isEnabled: false} doesn't mean it won't output anything. It just means it won't output the spinner, colors, and other ansi escape codes. It will still log text.

isSilent

Type: boolean\ Default: false

Disable the spinner and all log text. All output is suppressed and isEnabled will be considered false.

discardStdin

Type: boolean\ Default: true

Discard stdin input (except Ctrl+C) while running if it's TTY. This prevents the spinner from twitching on input, outputting broken lines on Enter key presses, and prevents buffering of input while the spinner is running.

This has no effect on Windows as there's no good way to implement discarding stdin properly there.

Instance

.start(text?)

Start the spinner. Returns the instance. Set the current text if text is provided.

.stop()

Stop and clear the spinner. Returns the instance.

.succeed(text?)

Stop the spinner, change it to a green and persist the current text, or text if provided. Returns the instance. See the GIF below.

.fail(text?)

Stop the spinner, change it to a red and persist the current text, or text if provided. Returns the instance. See the GIF below.

.warn(text?)

Stop the spinner, change it to a yellow and persist the current text, or text if provided. Returns the instance.

.info(text?)

Stop the spinner, change it to a blue and persist the current text, or text if provided. Returns the instance.

.isSpinning

A boolean of whether the instance is currently spinning.

.stopAndPersist(options?)

Stop the spinner and change the symbol or text. Returns the instance. See the GIF below.

options

Type: object

symbol

Type: string\ Default: ' '

Symbol to replace the spinner with.

text

Type: string\ Default: Current 'text'

Text to be persisted after the symbol

prefixText

Type: string\ Default: Current prefixText

Text to be persisted before the symbol. No prefix text will be displayed if set to an empty string.

.clear()

Clear the spinner. Returns the instance.

.render()

Manually render a new frame. Returns the instance.

.frame()

Get a new frame.

.text

Change the text after the spinner.

.prefixText

Change the text before the spinner. No prefix text will be displayed if set to an empty string.

.color

Change the spinner color.

.spinner

Change the spinner.

.indent

Change the spinner indent.

oraPromise(action, text)

oraPromise(action, options)

Starts a spinner for a promise or promise-returning function. The spinner is stopped with .succeed() if the promise fulfills or with .fail() if it rejects. Returns the promise.

import {oraPromise} from 'ora';

await oraPromise(somePromise);

action

Type: Promise | ((spinner: ora.Ora) => Promise)

options

Type: object

All of the options plus the following:

successText

Type: string | ((result: T) => string) | undefined

The new text of the spinner when the promise is resolved.

Keeps the existing text if undefined.

failText

Type: string | ((error: Error) => string) | undefined

The new text of the spinner when the promise is rejected.

Keeps the existing text if undefined.

FAQ

How do I change the color of the text?

Use Chalk:

import ora from 'ora';
import chalk from 'chalk';

const spinner = ora(`Loading ${chalk.red('unicorns')}`).start();

Why does the spinner freeze?

JavaScript is single-threaded, so synchronous operations blocks the thread, including the spinner animation. Prefer asynchronous operations whenever possible.

