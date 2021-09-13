Elegant terminal spinner
$ npm install ora
import ora from 'ora';
const spinner = ora('Loading unicorns').start();
setTimeout(() => {
spinner.color = 'yellow';
spinner.text = 'Loading rainbows';
}, 1000);
If a string is provided, it is treated as a shortcut for
options.text.
Type:
object
Type:
string
Text to display after the spinner.
Type:
string | () => string
Text or a function that returns text to display before the spinner. No prefix text will be displayed if set to an empty string.
Type:
string | object\
Default:
'dots'
Name of one of the provided spinners. See
example.js in this repo if you want to test out different spinners. On Windows, it will always use the
line spinner as the Windows command-line doesn't have proper Unicode support.
Or an object like:
{
interval: 80, // Optional
frames: ['-', '+', '-']
}
Type:
string\
Default:
'cyan'\
Values:
'black' | 'red' | 'green' | 'yellow' | 'blue' | 'magenta' | 'cyan' | 'white' | 'gray'
Color of the spinner.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Set to
false to stop Ora from hiding the cursor.
Type:
number\
Default:
0
Indent the spinner with the given number of spaces.
Type:
number\
Default: Provided by the spinner or
100
Interval between each frame.
Spinners provide their own recommended interval, so you don't really need to specify this.
Type:
stream.Writable\
Default:
process.stderr
Stream to write the output.
You could for example set this to
process.stdout instead.
Type:
boolean
Force enable/disable the spinner. If not specified, the spinner will be enabled if the
stream is being run inside a TTY context (not spawned or piped) and/or not in a CI environment.
Note that
{isEnabled: false} doesn't mean it won't output anything. It just means it won't output the spinner, colors, and other ansi escape codes. It will still log text.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Disable the spinner and all log text. All output is suppressed and
isEnabled will be considered
false.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Discard stdin input (except Ctrl+C) while running if it's TTY. This prevents the spinner from twitching on input, outputting broken lines on Enter key presses, and prevents buffering of input while the spinner is running.
This has no effect on Windows as there's no good way to implement discarding stdin properly there.
Start the spinner. Returns the instance. Set the current text if
text is provided.
Stop and clear the spinner. Returns the instance.
Stop the spinner, change it to a green
✔ and persist the current text, or
text if provided. Returns the instance. See the GIF below.
Stop the spinner, change it to a red
✖ and persist the current text, or
text if provided. Returns the instance. See the GIF below.
Stop the spinner, change it to a yellow
⚠ and persist the current text, or
text if provided. Returns the instance.
Stop the spinner, change it to a blue
ℹ and persist the current text, or
text if provided. Returns the instance.
A boolean of whether the instance is currently spinning.
Stop the spinner and change the symbol or text. Returns the instance. See the GIF below.
Type:
object
Type:
string\
Default:
' '
Symbol to replace the spinner with.
Type:
string\
Default: Current
'text'
Text to be persisted after the symbol
Type:
string\
Default: Current
prefixText
Text to be persisted before the symbol. No prefix text will be displayed if set to an empty string.
Clear the spinner. Returns the instance.
Manually render a new frame. Returns the instance.
Get a new frame.
Change the text after the spinner.
Change the text before the spinner. No prefix text will be displayed if set to an empty string.
Change the spinner color.
Change the spinner.
Change the spinner indent.
Starts a spinner for a promise or promise-returning function. The spinner is stopped with
.succeed() if the promise fulfills or with
.fail() if it rejects. Returns the promise.
import {oraPromise} from 'ora';
await oraPromise(somePromise);
Type:
Promise | ((spinner: ora.Ora) => Promise)
Type:
object
All of the options plus the following:
Type:
string | ((result: T) => string) | undefined
The new text of the spinner when the promise is resolved.
Keeps the existing text if
undefined.
Type:
string | ((error: Error) => string) | undefined
The new text of the spinner when the promise is rejected.
Keeps the existing text if
undefined.
Use Chalk:
import ora from 'ora';
import chalk from 'chalk';
const spinner = ora(`Loading ${chalk.red('unicorns')}`).start();
JavaScript is single-threaded, so synchronous operations blocks the thread, including the spinner animation. Prefer asynchronous operations whenever possible.