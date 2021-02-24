JS bindings for libopus 1.3.1, ported with Emscripten.
var OpusScript = require("opusscript");
// 48kHz sampling rate, 20ms frame duration, stereo audio (2 channels)
var samplingRate = 48000;
var frameDuration = 20;
var channels = 2;
// Optimize encoding for audio. Available applications are VOIP, AUDIO, and RESTRICTED_LOWDELAY
var encoder = new OpusScript(samplingRate, channels, OpusScript.Application.AUDIO);
var frameSize = samplingRate * frameDuration / 1000;
// Get PCM data from somewhere and encode it into opus
var pcmData = new Buffer(pcmSource);
var encodedPacket = encoder.encode(pcmData, frameSize);
// Decode the opus packet back into PCM
var decodedPacket = encoder.decode(encodedPacket);
// Delete the encoder when finished with it (Emscripten does not automatically call C++ object destructors)
encoder.delete();
If your environment doesn't support WASM, you can try the JS-only module. Do note that the JS-only version barely has optimizations due to compiler/toolchain limitations, and should only be used as a last resort.
var encoder = new OpusScript(samplingRate, channels, OpusScript.Application.AUDIO, {
wasm: false
});
Since this module wasn't written for TypeScript, you need to use
import = require syntax.
// Import using:
import OpusScript = require("opusscript");
// and NOT:
import OpusScript from "opusscript";
Great Libraries, the Configuration for the Opus Codec is simple and easy, I wish me, that the Lib works with the normal AudioStream and not with an PCM Stream. But its a great Lib.