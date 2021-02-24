OpusScript

JS bindings for libopus 1.3.1, ported with Emscripten.

Usage

var OpusScript = require ( "opusscript" ); var samplingRate = 48000 ; var frameDuration = 20 ; var channels = 2 ; var encoder = new OpusScript(samplingRate, channels, OpusScript.Application.AUDIO); var frameSize = samplingRate * frameDuration / 1000 ; var pcmData = new Buffer(pcmSource); var encodedPacket = encoder.encode(pcmData, frameSize); var decodedPacket = encoder.decode(encodedPacket); encoder.delete();

Note: WASM

If your environment doesn't support WASM, you can try the JS-only module. Do note that the JS-only version barely has optimizations due to compiler/toolchain limitations, and should only be used as a last resort.

var encoder = new OpusScript(samplingRate, channels, OpusScript.Application.AUDIO, { wasm : false });

Note: TypeScript

Since this module wasn't written for TypeScript, you need to use import = require syntax.