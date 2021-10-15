A javascript library to encode the output of Web Audio API nodes in Ogg Opus or WAV format using WebAssembly.
The required files are in the
dist folder. Unminified sources are in
dist-unminified.
Examples for recording, encoding, and decoding are in
examples folder.
The
Recorder object is available in the global namespace and supports CommonJS and AMD imports.
var rec = new Recorder([config]);
Creates a recorder instance.
4096.
encoderWorker.min.js
true.
0 and
1. Defaults to
0
1 = mono,
2 = stereo. Defaults to
1. Maximum
2 channels are supported.
0 and
1. Defaults to
1
2048 - Voice,
2049 - Full Band Audio,
2051 - Restricted Low Delay. Defaults to
2049.
0 is fastest with lowest complexity.
10 is slowest with highest complexity. The encoder selects a default when this is not specified.
20.
48000. Supported values are
8000,
12000,
16000,
24000 or
48000.
40.
16000.
0 is fastest with lowest quality.
10 is slowest with highest quality. Defaults to
3.
dataAvailable event will fire after each encoded page. Defaults to
false.
16. Supported values are
8,
16,
24 and
32 bits per sample.
rec.close()
close will close the audioContext, destroy the workers, disconnect the audio nodes and close the mic stream. A new Recorder instance will be required for additional recordings. if a
sourceNode was provided in the initial config, then the implementation will need to close the audioContext and close the mic stream.
rec.pause([flush])
pause will keep the stream and monitoring alive, but will not be recording the buffers. If
flush is
true and
streamPages is set, any pending encoded frames of data will be flushed, and it will return a promise that only resolves after the frames have been flushed to
ondataavailable. Will call the
onpause callback when paused. Subsequent calls to resume will add to the current recording.
rec.resume()
resume will resume the recording if paused. Will call the
onresume callback when recording is resumed.
rec.setRecordingGain( gain )
setRecordingGain will set the volume on what will be passed to the recorder. Gain is an a-weighted value between
0 and
1.
rec.setMonitorGain( gain )
setMonitorGain will set the volume on what will be passed to the monitor. Monitor level does not affect the recording volume. Gain is an a-weighted value between
0 and
1.
rec.start()
start Begins a new recording. Returns a promise which resolves when recording is started. Will callback
onstart when started.
start needs to be initiated from a user action (click or touch) so that the audioContext can be resumed and the stream can have audio data.
rec.stop()
stop will cease capturing audio and disable the monitoring and mic input stream. Will request the recorded data and then terminate the worker once the final data has been published. Will call the
onstop callback when stopped.
rec.encodedSamplePosition
Reads the currently encoded sample position (the number of samples up to and including the most recent data provided to
ondataavailable). For Opus, the encoded sample rate is always 48kHz, so a time position can be determined by dividing by 48000.
Recorder.isRecordingSupported()
Returns a truthy value indicating if the browser supports recording.
Recorder.version
The version of the library.
rec.ondataavailable( arrayBuffer )
A callback which returns an array buffer of audio data. If
streamPages is
true, this will be called with each page of encoded audio. If
streamPages is
false, this will be called when the recording is finished with the complete data.
rec.onpause()
A callback which occurs when media recording is paused.
rec.onresume()
A callback which occurs when media recording resumes after being paused.
rec.onstart()
A callback which occurs when media recording starts.
rec.onstop()
A callback which occurs when media recording ends.
Add to your webpack.config.js before all other loaders.
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /encoderWorker\.min\.js$/,
use: [{ loader: 'file-loader' }]
}
]
}
};
Then get the encoderPath using an import
import Recorder from 'opus-recorder';
import encoderPath from 'opus-recorder/dist/encoderWorker.min.js';
const rec = new Recorder({ encoderPath });
rec.start() to be called from a user initiated event. In iOS and macOS Safari, the mic stream will be empty with no logged errors. In Chrome and Firefox the audioContext could be suspended.
Supported:
Unsupported:
Prebuilt sources are included in the dist folder. However below are instructions if you want to build them yourself. Opus and speex are compiled without SIMD optimizations. Performace is significantly worse with SIMD optimizations enabled.
Mac: Install autotools using MacPorts
port install automake autoconf libtool pkgconfig
Windows: Install autotools using MSYS2
pacman -S make autoconf automake libtool pkgconfig
Install npm dependencies:
npm install
checkout, compile and create the dist from sources:
npm run make
Running the unit tests:
npm test
Clean the dist folder and git submodules:
make clean