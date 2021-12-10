openbase logo
opt

optipng

by Andreas Lind
3.0.0 (see all)

The optipng utility as a readable/writable stream

Readme

node-optipng

The optipng command line utility as a readable/writable stream. This is handy for situations where you don't want to worry about writing the input to disc and reading the output afterwards.

If you don't have an optipng binary in your PATH, node-optipng will try to use one of the binaries provided by the node-optipng-bin package.

The constructor optionally takes an array of command line options for the optipng binary:

var OptiPng = require('optipng'),
  myOptimizer = new OptiPng(['-o7']);

sourceStream.pipe(myOptimizer).pipe(destinationStream);

OptiPng as a web service:

var OptiPng = require('optipng'),
  http = require('http');

http
  .createServer(function (req, res) {
    if (req.headers['content-type'] === 'image/png') {
      res.writeHead(200, { 'Content-Type': 'image/png' });
      req.pipe(new OptiPng(['-o7'])).pipe(res);
    } else {
      res.writeHead(400);
      res.end('Feed me a PNG!');
    }
  })
  .listen(1337);

Installation

Make sure you have node.js and npm installed, then run:

npm install optipng

License

3-clause BSD license -- see the LICENSE file for details.

