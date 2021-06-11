Optionator is a JavaScript/Node.js option parsing and help generation library used by eslint, Grasp, LiveScript, esmangle, escodegen, and many more.
For an online demo, check out the Grasp online demo.
About · Usage · Settings Format · Argument Format
The problem with other option parsers, such as
yargs or
minimist, is they just accept all input, valid or not.
With Optionator, if you mistype an option, it will give you an error (with a suggestion for what you meant).
If you give the wrong type of argument for an option, it will give you an error rather than supplying the wrong input to your application.
$ cmd --halp
Invalid option '--halp' - perhaps you meant '--help'?
$ cmd --count str
Invalid value for option 'count' - expected type Int, received value: str.
Other helpful features include reformatting the help text based on the size of the console, so that it fits even if the console is narrow, and accepting not just an array (eg. process.argv), but a string or object as well, making things like testing much easier.
Optionator uses type-check and levn behind the scenes to cast and verify input according the specified types.
MIT license. Version 0.9.1
npm install optionator
For updates on Optionator, follow me on twitter.
Optionator is a Node.js module, but can be used in the browser as well if packed with webpack/browserify.
require('optionator'); returns a function. It has one property,
VERSION, the current version of the library as a string. This function is called with an object specifying your options and other information, see the settings format section. This in turn returns an object with three properties,
parse,
parseArgv,
generateHelp, and
generateHelpForOption, which are all functions.
var optionator = require('optionator')({
prepend: 'Usage: cmd [options]',
append: 'Version 1.0.0',
options: [{
option: 'help',
alias: 'h',
type: 'Boolean',
description: 'displays help'
}, {
option: 'count',
alias: 'c',
type: 'Int',
description: 'number of things',
example: 'cmd --count 2'
}]
});
var options = optionator.parseArgv(process.argv);
if (options.help) {
console.log(optionator.generateHelp());
}
...
parse processes the
input according to your settings, and returns an object with the results.
[String] | Object | String - the input you wish to parse
{slice: Int} - all options optional
slice specifies how much to slice away from the beginning if the input is an array or string - by default
0 for string,
2 for array (works with
process.argv)
Object - the parsed options, each key is a camelCase version of the option name (specified in dash-case), and each value is the processed value for that option. Positional values are in an array under the
_ key.
parse(['node', 't.js', '--count', '2', 'positional']); // {count: 2, _: ['positional']}
parse('--count 2 positional'); // {count: 2, _: ['positional']}
parse({count: 2, _:['positional']}); // {count: 2, _: ['positional']}
parseArgv works exactly like
parse, but only for array input and it slices off the first two elements.
[String] - the input you wish to parse
See "returns" section in "parse"
parseArgv(process.argv);
generateHelp produces help text based on your settings.
{showHidden: Boolean, interpolate: Object} - all options optional
showHidden specifies whether to show options with
hidden: true specified, by default it is
false
interpolate specify data to be interpolated in
prepend and
append text,
{{key}} is the format - eg.
generateHelp({interpolate:{version: '0.4.2'}}), will change this
append text:
Version {{version}} to
Version 0.4.2
String - the generated help text
generateHelp(); /*
"Usage: cmd [options] positional
-h, --help displays help
-c, --count Int number of things
Version 1.0.0
"*/
generateHelpForOption produces expanded help text for the specified with
optionName option. If an
example was specified for the option, it will be displayed, and if a
longDescription was specified, it will display that instead of the
description.
String - the name of the option to display
String - the generated help text for the option
generateHelpForOption('count'); /*
"-c, --count Int
description: number of things
example: cmd --count 2
"*/
When your
require('optionator'), you get a function that takes in a settings object. This object has the type:
{
prepend: String,
append: String,
options: [{heading: String} | {
option: String,
alias: [String] | String,
type: String,
enum: [String],
default: String,
restPositional: Boolean,
required: Boolean,
overrideRequired: Boolean,
dependsOn: [String] | String,
concatRepeatedArrays: Boolean | (Boolean, Object),
mergeRepeatedObjects: Boolean,
description: String,
longDescription: String,
example: [String] | String
}],
helpStyle: {
aliasSeparator: String,
typeSeparator: String,
descriptionSeparator: String,
initialIndent: Int,
secondaryIndent: Int,
maxPadFactor: Number
},
mutuallyExclusive: [[String | [String]]],
concatRepeatedArrays: Boolean | (Boolean, Object), // deprecated, set in defaults object
mergeRepeatedObjects: Boolean, // deprecated, set in defaults object
positionalAnywhere: Boolean,
typeAliases: Object,
defaults: Object
}
All of the properties are optional (the
Maybe has been excluded for brevities sake), except for having either
heading: String or
option: String in each object in the
options array.
prepend is an optional string to be placed before the options in the help text
append is an optional string to be placed after the options in the help text
options is a required array specifying your options and headings, the options and headings will be displayed in the order specified
helpStyle is an optional object which enables you to change the default appearance of some aspects of the help text
mutuallyExclusive is an optional array of arrays of either strings or arrays of strings. The top level array is a list of rules, each rule is a list of elements - each element can be either a string (the name of an option), or a list of strings (a group of option names) - there will be an error if more than one element is present
concatRepeatedArrays see description under the "Option Properties" heading - use at the top level is deprecated, if you want to set this for all options, use the
defaults property
mergeRepeatedObjects see description under the "Option Properties" heading - use at the top level is deprecated, if you want to set this for all options, use the
defaults property
positionalAnywhere is an optional boolean (defaults to
true) - when
true it allows positional arguments anywhere, when
false, all arguments after the first positional one are taken to be positional as well, even if they look like a flag. For example, with
positionalAnywhere: false, the arguments
--flag --boom 12 --crack would have two positional arguments:
12 and
--crack
typeAliases is an optional object, it allows you to set aliases for types, eg.
{Path: 'String'} would allow you to use the type
Path as an alias for the type
String
defaults is an optional object following the option properties format, which specifies default values for all options. A default will be overridden if manually set. For example, you can do
default: { type: "String" } to set the default type of all options to
String, and then override that default in an individual option by setting the
type property
heading a required string, the name of the heading
option the required name of the option - use dash-case, without the leading dashes
alias is an optional string or array of strings which specify any aliases for the option
type is a required string in the type check format, this will be used to cast the inputted value and validate it
enum is an optional array of strings, each string will be parsed by levn - the argument value must be one of the resulting values - each potential value must validate against the specified
type
default is a optional string, which will be parsed by levn and used as the default value if none is set - the value must validate against the specified
type
restPositional is an optional boolean - if set to
true, everything after the option will be taken to be a positional argument, even if it looks like a named argument
required is an optional boolean - if set to
true, the option parsing will fail if the option is not defined
overrideRequired is a optional boolean - if set to
true and the option is used, and there is another option which is required but not set, it will override the need for the required option and there will be no error - this is useful if you have required options and want to use
--help or
--version flags
concatRepeatedArrays is an optional boolean or tuple with boolean and options object (defaults to
false) - when set to
true and an option contains an array value and is repeated, the subsequent values for the flag will be appended rather than overwriting the original value - eg. option
g of type
[String]:
-g a -g b -g c,d will result in
['a','b','c','d']
You can supply an options object by giving the following value:
[true, options]. The one currently supported option is
oneValuePerFlag, this only allows one array value per flag. This is useful if your potential values contain a comma.
mergeRepeatedObjects is an optional boolean (defaults to
false) - when set to
true and an option contains an object value and is repeated, the subsequent values for the flag will be merged rather than overwriting the original value - eg. option
g of type
Object:
-g a:1 -g b:2 -g c:3,d:4 will result in
{a: 1, b: 2, c: 3, d: 4}
dependsOn is an optional string or array of strings - if simply a string (the name of another option), it will make sure that that other option is set, if an array of strings, depending on whether
'and' or
'or' is first, it will either check whether all (
['and', 'option-a', 'option-b']), or at least one (
['or', 'option-a', 'option-b']) other options are set
description is an optional string, which will be displayed next to the option in the help text
longDescription is an optional string, it will be displayed instead of the
description when
generateHelpForOption is used
example is an optional string or array of strings with example(s) for the option - these will be displayed when
generateHelpForOption is used
aliasSeparator is an optional string, separates multiple names from each other - default: ' ,'
typeSeparator is an optional string, separates the type from the names - default: ' '
descriptionSeparator is an optional string , separates the description from the padded name and type - default: ' '
initialIndent is an optional int - the amount of indent for options - default: 2
secondaryIndent is an optional int - the amount of indent if wrapped fully (in addition to the initial indent) - default: 4
maxPadFactor is an optional number - affects the default level of padding for the names/type, it is multiplied by the average of the length of the names/type - default: 1.5
At the highest level there are two types of arguments: named, and positional.
Name arguments of any length are prefixed with
-- (eg.
--go), and those of one character may be prefixed with either
-- or
- (eg.
-g).
There are two types of named arguments: boolean flags (eg.
--problemo,
-p) which take no value and result in a
true if they are present, the falsey
undefined if they are not present, or
false if present and explicitly prefixed with
no (eg.
--no-problemo). Named arguments with values (eg.
--tseries 800,
-t 800) are the other type. If the option has a type
Boolean it will automatically be made into a boolean flag. Any other type results in a named argument that takes a value.
For more information about how to properly set types to get the value you want, take a look at the type check and levn pages.
You can group single character arguments that use a single
-, however all except the last must be boolean flags (which take no value). The last may be a boolean flag, or an argument which takes a value - eg.
-ba 2 is equivalent to
-b -a 2.
Positional arguments are all those values which do not fall under the above - they can be anywhere, not just at the end. For example, in
cmd -b one -a 2 two where
b is a boolean flag, and
a has the type
Number, there are two positional arguments,
one and
two.
Everything after an
-- is positional, even if it looks like a named argument.
You may optionally use
= to separate option names from values, for example:
--count=2.
If you specify the option
NUM, then any argument using a single
- followed by a number will be valid and will set the value of
NUM. Eg.
-2 will be parsed into
NUM: 2.
If duplicate named arguments are present, the last one will be taken.
optionator is written in LiveScript - a language that compiles to JavaScript. It uses levn to cast arguments to their specified type, and uses type-check to validate values. It also uses the prelude.ls library.